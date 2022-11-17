ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns, MI

Former St. Johns police K-9 passes away

By Iz Martin
 3 days ago

ST. JOHN’S, Mich. (WLNS) — The St. Johns Police Department said farewell to a furry friend Thursday.

On its Facebook page , the department announced the passing of retired K-9 Duke, who served with the department from 2012 until 2017.

The department extended its condolences to Duke’s family.

