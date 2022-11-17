Read full article on original website
Related
wsgw.com
Midland’s Turkey Trot on the Tridge is On Thanksgiving Morning
No matter what the weather, there will be a big turkey at the Tridge and lots of festive participants again this year for the Annual Turkey Trot on the Tridge. Participants walk or run for one hour along the Chippewa Trail starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Tridge. The event provides an opportunity to give back during the holiday season and is free of charge. No registration is necessary.
WNEM
Isabella County Road Commission prepares for more snow
Isabella Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Isabella County is under a winter weather advisory. Tony Casali, the Directing Manager at the Isabella County Road Commission, told TV5 how they are preparing for the snow heading their way. “We have everything ready to go. We knew it was coming, we just didn’t...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
WNEM
Saginaw Co. Road Commission says “we’re doing the best we can do”
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The snowy weather made for a slow-go on the roads in Saginaw County overnight, leaving some to question why they weren’t in better shape. TV5 met with Dennis Borchard, the managing director of the Saginaw County Road Commission to get answers. Borchard said, “You always...
WNEM
Snow showers this evening and Friday, scattered squalls possible
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a busy evening last night, snow showers continue around Mid-Michigan today and will continue to pass through during the evening hours tonight. While not everyone has experienced this so far today, we have seen occasional, heavier bursts of snow pass through parts of the area and we’ll need to keep an eye out for these the rest of the evening. Within these bursts, rapidly changing road conditions are possible, especially as temperatures drop tonight.
'We stay busy': West Michigan tow drivers, first responders answer hundreds of calls during storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Gene Felty of HD Towing and Recovery, the Winter Storm sweeping through West Michigan has left the tow truck driver of over 20 years and his colleagues busy. Felty says the calls for service haven't slowed down, adding that his total calls since the...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue
Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased
We are only halfway through the lake-effect snowstorm. With this realization at the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings are being extended in time, counties are being added and additional snow amount forecasts are being increased. First off I want to say the National Weather Service offices do a great...
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Police close U.S. 131 for multiple crashes with heaviest snow on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have closed parts of U.S. 131 In Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on Friday, Nov 18, after multiple crashes. The crashes are among many reported in West Michigan the area where lake-effect snow has made driving treacherous, police said. State police closed northbound U.S. 131...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
WNEM
Flint woman’s diagnoses illustrate staggering statistic for Black women
Positive Results Downtown Saginaw tells hosting Holidays in the heart of the city, we hear from President Ruth Ann Knapp about what you can expect. Here are the top stories we're following today. TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 17. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
wsgw.com
Bay County Police Agencies Giving to Families in Need for Christmas
Families in need in the Bay City area will get their Christmas wishes filled this year with a little help from police agencies. The Bay City Department of Public Safety is teaming up with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 103, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton Township Police and Essexville Public Safety for its annual Presents & Patrol Cars Event. Officers will be filling patrol vehicles to give to families in need. Community memebers are asked to donate new unwraped toys, clothing for children and adults, household products, and hygiene items at police agencies.
Fox17
Water supply emergency declared in Grant, residents asked to conserve water
GRANT, Mich. — Community members were advised to conserve water for several hours Friday morning following an electrical problem in Grant. Newaygo County Emergency Services says the problem arose at the city’s well house, precluding the city from pumping water. We’re told the water supply inside the water...
Hazmat Team Clears Scene at Osceola Grand Hotel in Evart
UPDATE 11/18/22 4:00 p.m. We now know what caused a hazmat team to be called to Osceola Grand Hotel in Evart. Evart Area Fire and Rescue says an investigation into an unknown odor was caused by a chlorine chemical imbalance in the hotels pool room. A hazmat team from Muskegon...
‘Friends by the river’ preparing for cold, snow
It's a long hike to the place that some call home, a hilly spot on a bank of the Grand River — a neighborhood of tents and tarps that's been here for several years.
Comments / 0