SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a busy evening last night, snow showers continue around Mid-Michigan today and will continue to pass through during the evening hours tonight. While not everyone has experienced this so far today, we have seen occasional, heavier bursts of snow pass through parts of the area and we’ll need to keep an eye out for these the rest of the evening. Within these bursts, rapidly changing road conditions are possible, especially as temperatures drop tonight.

GRATIOT COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO