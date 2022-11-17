ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

wsgw.com

Midland’s Turkey Trot on the Tridge is On Thanksgiving Morning

No matter what the weather, there will be a big turkey at the Tridge and lots of festive participants again this year for the Annual Turkey Trot on the Tridge. Participants walk or run for one hour along the Chippewa Trail starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Tridge. The event provides an opportunity to give back during the holiday season and is free of charge. No registration is necessary.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Isabella County Road Commission prepares for more snow

Isabella Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Isabella County is under a winter weather advisory. Tony Casali, the Directing Manager at the Isabella County Road Commission, told TV5 how they are preparing for the snow heading their way. “We have everything ready to go. We knew it was coming, we just didn’t...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Snow showers this evening and Friday, scattered squalls possible

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a busy evening last night, snow showers continue around Mid-Michigan today and will continue to pass through during the evening hours tonight. While not everyone has experienced this so far today, we have seen occasional, heavier bursts of snow pass through parts of the area and we’ll need to keep an eye out for these the rest of the evening. Within these bursts, rapidly changing road conditions are possible, especially as temperatures drop tonight.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue

Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wsgw.com

Bay County Police Agencies Giving to Families in Need for Christmas

Families in need in the Bay City area will get their Christmas wishes filled this year with a little help from police agencies. The Bay City Department of Public Safety is teaming up with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 103, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton Township Police and Essexville Public Safety for its annual Presents & Patrol Cars Event. Officers will be filling patrol vehicles to give to families in need. Community memebers are asked to donate new unwraped toys, clothing for children and adults, household products, and hygiene items at police agencies.
BAY CITY, MI
Fox17

Water supply emergency declared in Grant, residents asked to conserve water

GRANT, Mich. — Community members were advised to conserve water for several hours Friday morning following an electrical problem in Grant. Newaygo County Emergency Services says the problem arose at the city’s well house, precluding the city from pumping water. We’re told the water supply inside the water...
GRANT, MI

