Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 30-November 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5.

Two food services failed their inspections:

Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville

Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Pasquale’s Slice of Italy

Pasquale’s Slice of Italy had 6 violations found, two in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources .

The inspector found two spray cans of Hot Shot Ant and Roach under the sink at the front counter that were improperly labeled, stored or used. This was corrected and the cans were removed from premises.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found the dining room cooler which stored produce, eggs and butter was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit . A dozen of eggs was noted at 53 degrees Fahrenheit in the cooler for less than two hours. This was corrected and the eggs were moved to another cooler.

I mproper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This violation was found four times: The inspector found several non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean. Those include the exterior of black totes storing pasta, fan guards in sliding door reach-in cooler in kitchen and exterior of some equipment in kitchen all not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. This violation was found two times: The inspector found some wall areas behind a large mixer and the floor under the cookline was not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities : The inspector found the hood filters above the cook line were not clean and had heavy build up.

Pavonne’s Pizza

Pavonne’s Pizza had one critical violation found.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found the preparation cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Those foods include approximately one pound of deli ham and a half pound of Salami in top of prep cooler at 54 degrees Fahrenheit, approximately 10 pounds of chicken parmesan and 10 pounds of eggplant parmesan in bottom of prep cooler noted at 56 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and all food that had been in the cooler since the morning or longer were voluntarily discarded.

They also found the top of the pizza preparation cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous food at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

This includes approximately half a pound of cooked sausage noted at 58 degrees Fahrenheit and four pounds of diced cooked chicken at 52 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and the items were put into the cooler prior to lunch and voluntarily discarded.

Many locations passed their inspections between October 30 and November 5, 2022.

You can see the entire list below.

Across the Hall Cafe 258 East Water Street Syracuse 11/2/2022 Alto Cinco 524-526 Westcott Street Syracuse 11/4/2022 American Legion Post #113 8529 Smokey Hollow Road Lysander 10/31/2022 Amore Pizza & More 659 Old Liverpool Road Salina 11/3/2022 Arby’s Restaurant #8460 4401 West Genesee Street Camillus 11/1/2022 Asian Garden 7873 Oswego Road Clay 11/3/2022 Basil Leaf Ristorante 3920 Brewerton Road Clay 11/2/2022 Blueberries and Lace Commissary 224 North Main Street Clay 11/2/2022 Bold Coast Lobster Co. Commissary 224 North Main Street Cicero 11/2/2022 Chicken Bandit Commissary (The) 3914 Brewerton Road Clay 10/31/2022 Cicero Senior Center/Community Cente 5924 Lathrop Drive Cicero 11/1/2022 Crumbl Cookie 3405 Erie Boulevard East Dewitt 11/2/2022 Dann O’s 3855 Split Rock Road Onondaga 10/31/2022 Dunkin Donuts 3915 South Salina Street Syracuse 11/1/2022 Dunkin Donuts 6584 Thompson Road Dewitt 11/2/2022 Elbridge Community Church 119 East Main Street Elbridge 10/31/2022 Elbridge Volunteer Fire Department 275 East Main Street Elbridge 10/31/2022 Empire Pitas 107 Marshall Street Syracuse 11/4/2022 End Zone (The) 110 Old Liverpool Road Salina 11/3/2022 Fabius/Pompey Recreation Association PO Box 7 Fabius 11/2/2022 First Baptist Church 30 Clinton Street Elbridge 10/31/2022 Fish Cove 196 Swansea Drive Syracuse 11/3/2022 GiGi’s Best 3143 Midland Avenue Syracuse 11/1/2022 Grotto 101 South Main Street Cicero 11/1/2022 Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant 324 West Water Street Syracuse 11/2/2022 Head Start Program 175 Hudson Street Syracuse 11/3/2022 Hotel Skyler 601 South Crouse Avenue Syracuse 10/31/2022 Hungers for Hope @ 481 6841 Collamer Road Dewitt 11/3/2022 Hungers for Hope @ Hopkins 4989 Hopkins Road Salina 11/3/2022 Immaculate Conception Church- Pompey 7386 Academy Street Pompey 11/2/2022 Jersey Mike’s Subs 3401 Erie Boulevard East Dewitt 11/1/2022 Jewish Community Center 5655 Thompson Road Dewitt 11/1/2022 Jewish Community Center Sr. Nutritio 5655 Thompson Road Dewitt 11/1/2022 Jimmy John’s 103 Marshall Street Syracuse 11/4/2022 KFC/A&W 3821 Route 31 Clay 11/3/2022 Koto Japanese Steak House 9331 Destiny USA Drive Syracuse 11/1/2022 Little Caesars 420 7th North Street Salina 11/3/2022 Mamacitas 6059 East Taft Road Cicero 11/1/2022 McDonald’s 3329 West Genesee Street Geddes 11/1/2022 Nest Tavern (The) 6524 State Route 80 Fabius 10/31/2022 Nibsy’s Pub 201 Ulster Street Syracuse 11/2/2022 Panera Bread #1107 3409 Erie Boulevard East Dewitt 11/1/2022 Ponchitos Taqueria/Cantina 1022 West Fayette Street Syracuse 11/1/2022 Sahota Indian Palace 668 Old Liverpool Road Salina 11/3/2022 Sake Bomb Japanese Steakhouse 8081 Brewerton Road Cicero 11/2/2022 San Remo Pizza Company, Inc. 7575 Buckley Road, Suite 106 Clay 10/31/2022 Sardo’s Pizzeria and Fish Fry 4879 South Avenue Onondaga 11/3/2022 Southern Missionary Baptist Church 3143 Midland Avenue Syracuse 11/1/2022 Springside Farm 1850 Route 91 Pompey 11/2/2022 St. Patrick Church 28 North Main Street Elbridge 10/31/2022 Starbucks #58883 3475 Erie Boulevard East Dewitt 11/1/2022 Subway 58521 2244 Downer Street Van Buren 10/31/2022 Suite 218 Bake Shop 1428 Burnet Avenue Syracuse 11/1/2022 Taco Bell #37384 2220 Downer Street Road Van Buren 10/31/2022 Taco Bell #4699 8095 Oswego Road Clay 11/3/2022 Tangy Tomato 1428 Burnet Avenue Syracuse 11/1/2022 Three Lives 316 South Clinton Street Syracuse 11/2/2022 Tully’s Good Times 520 Towne Drive Manlius 11/3/2022 Via Napoli Express Commissary 224 North Main Street Cicero 11/2/2022 Yeti Frozen Yogurt & Cafe 558 Westcott Street Syracuse 11/4/2022

