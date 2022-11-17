ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 30-November 5

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHCad_0jEYVOFD00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5.

Two food services failed their inspections:

  • Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville
  • Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Pasquale’s Slice of Italy

Pasquale’s Slice of Italy had 6 violations found, two in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources .

The inspector found two spray cans of Hot Shot Ant and Roach under the sink at the front counter that were improperly labeled, stored or used. This was corrected and the cans were removed from premises.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found the dining room cooler which stored produce, eggs and butter was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit . A dozen of eggs was noted at 53 degrees Fahrenheit in the cooler for less than two hours. This was corrected and the eggs were moved to another cooler.

I mproper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This violation was found four times: The inspector found several non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean. Those include the exterior of black totes storing pasta, fan guards in sliding door reach-in cooler in kitchen and exterior of some equipment in kitchen all not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. This violation was found two times: The inspector found some wall areas behind a large mixer and the floor under the cookline was not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities : The inspector found the hood filters above the cook line were not clean and had heavy build up.

Pavonne’s Pizza

Pavonne’s Pizza had one critical violation found.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found the preparation cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Those foods include approximately one pound of deli ham and a half pound of Salami in top of prep cooler at 54 degrees Fahrenheit, approximately 10 pounds of chicken parmesan and 10 pounds of eggplant parmesan in bottom of prep cooler noted at 56 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and all food that had been in the cooler since the morning or longer were voluntarily discarded.

They also found the top of the pizza preparation cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous food at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

This includes approximately half a pound of cooked sausage noted at 58 degrees Fahrenheit and four pounds of diced cooked chicken at 52 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and the items were put into the cooler prior to lunch and voluntarily discarded.

Many locations passed their inspections between October 30 and November 5, 2022.

You can see the entire list below.

Across the Hall Cafe 258 East Water Street Syracuse 11/2/2022
Alto Cinco 524-526 Westcott Street Syracuse 11/4/2022
American Legion Post #113 8529 Smokey Hollow Road Lysander 10/31/2022
Amore Pizza & More 659 Old Liverpool Road Salina 11/3/2022
Arby’s Restaurant #8460 4401 West Genesee Street Camillus 11/1/2022
Asian Garden 7873 Oswego Road Clay 11/3/2022
Basil Leaf Ristorante 3920 Brewerton Road Clay 11/2/2022
Blueberries and Lace Commissary 224 North Main Street Clay 11/2/2022
Bold Coast Lobster Co. Commissary 224 North Main Street Cicero 11/2/2022
Chicken Bandit Commissary (The) 3914 Brewerton Road Clay 10/31/2022
Cicero Senior Center/Community Cente 5924 Lathrop Drive Cicero 11/1/2022
Crumbl Cookie 3405 Erie Boulevard East Dewitt 11/2/2022
Dann O’s 3855 Split Rock Road Onondaga 10/31/2022
Dunkin Donuts 3915 South Salina Street Syracuse 11/1/2022
Dunkin Donuts 6584 Thompson Road Dewitt 11/2/2022
Elbridge Community Church 119 East Main Street Elbridge 10/31/2022
Elbridge Volunteer Fire Department 275 East Main Street Elbridge 10/31/2022
Empire Pitas 107 Marshall Street Syracuse 11/4/2022
End Zone (The) 110 Old Liverpool Road Salina 11/3/2022
Fabius/Pompey Recreation Association PO Box 7 Fabius 11/2/2022
First Baptist Church 30 Clinton Street Elbridge 10/31/2022
Fish Cove 196 Swansea Drive Syracuse 11/3/2022
GiGi’s Best 3143 Midland Avenue Syracuse 11/1/2022
Grotto 101 South Main Street Cicero 11/1/2022
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant 324 West Water Street Syracuse 11/2/2022
Head Start Program 175 Hudson Street Syracuse 11/3/2022
Hotel Skyler 601 South Crouse Avenue Syracuse 10/31/2022
Hungers for Hope @ 481 6841 Collamer Road Dewitt 11/3/2022
Hungers for Hope @ Hopkins 4989 Hopkins Road Salina 11/3/2022
Immaculate Conception Church- Pompey 7386 Academy Street Pompey 11/2/2022
Jersey Mike’s Subs 3401 Erie Boulevard East Dewitt 11/1/2022
Jewish Community Center 5655 Thompson Road Dewitt 11/1/2022
Jewish Community Center Sr. Nutritio 5655 Thompson Road Dewitt 11/1/2022
Jimmy John’s 103 Marshall Street Syracuse 11/4/2022
KFC/A&W 3821 Route 31 Clay 11/3/2022
Koto Japanese Steak House 9331 Destiny USA Drive Syracuse 11/1/2022
Little Caesars 420 7th North Street Salina 11/3/2022
Mamacitas 6059 East Taft Road Cicero 11/1/2022
McDonald’s 3329 West Genesee Street Geddes 11/1/2022
Nest Tavern (The) 6524 State Route 80 Fabius 10/31/2022
Nibsy’s Pub 201 Ulster Street Syracuse 11/2/2022
Panera Bread #1107 3409 Erie Boulevard East Dewitt 11/1/2022
Ponchitos Taqueria/Cantina 1022 West Fayette Street Syracuse 11/1/2022
Sahota Indian Palace 668 Old Liverpool Road Salina 11/3/2022
Sake Bomb Japanese Steakhouse 8081 Brewerton Road Cicero 11/2/2022
San Remo Pizza Company, Inc. 7575 Buckley Road, Suite 106 Clay 10/31/2022
Sardo’s Pizzeria and Fish Fry 4879 South Avenue Onondaga 11/3/2022
Southern Missionary Baptist Church 3143 Midland Avenue Syracuse 11/1/2022
Springside Farm 1850 Route 91 Pompey 11/2/2022
St. Patrick Church 28 North Main Street Elbridge 10/31/2022
Starbucks #58883 3475 Erie Boulevard East Dewitt 11/1/2022
Subway 58521 2244 Downer Street Van Buren 10/31/2022
Suite 218 Bake Shop 1428 Burnet Avenue Syracuse 11/1/2022
Taco Bell #37384 2220 Downer Street Road Van Buren 10/31/2022
Taco Bell #4699 8095 Oswego Road Clay 11/3/2022
Tangy Tomato 1428 Burnet Avenue Syracuse 11/1/2022
Three Lives 316 South Clinton Street Syracuse 11/2/2022
Tully’s Good Times 520 Towne Drive Manlius 11/3/2022
Via Napoli Express Commissary 224 North Main Street Cicero 11/2/2022
Yeti Frozen Yogurt & Cafe 558 Westcott Street Syracuse 11/4/2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 3

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Oswego opens Winter Warming Shelter for homeless

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Oswego mayor, Billy Barlow, announced on November 18 that the city of Oswego will be providing a warming shelter for the homeless and for those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. The city of Oswego partnered with Victory Transformation over the last few years...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way

Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Everything coming to Downtown Syracuse for the holidays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the holiday season quickly catches up to us, the Downtown Committee for Downtown Syracuse has announced the return of the areas annual holiday traditions! The Downtown Committee said they are, “excited to raise awareness about all of the unique gift options, offerings and holiday experiences found here, in downtown Syracuse.” […]
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
NAPLES, NY
cnycentral.com

New home for first time buyers in Syracuse: Matt's Memo

The new homeowners were the last to arrive at the celebration a long time in coming. The other guests had already toured the newly built single family home on Martin Luther King West. Like any party, many of the invited gathered in the kitchen. It had been ten years since Jubilee Homes of Syracuse last welcomed a new homeowner. The longtime head of the community organization Walt Dixie beamed with the pride of the effort it took to build two neighboring homes on Syracuse's south side.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open

The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Owego PD – 11/8/22 – 11/9/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) On 11/09/2022 at 2:45 PM, Nelson Allen was arrested for a Felony Bench Warrant out of the city of Oswego. He was processed and brought to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at 5:30 PM. Inmate Name: KNIGHTON, CHARLES C. Address: 36 W ALBANY ST; UPPER,...
OSWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s new trash system to begin January 1

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is changing its trash pickup system. Starting in January, the city’s blue bags will be replaced by trash and recycling totes. Mayor Scott Steve says delivery of totes will begin before Christmas. For the most part, it’ll be one size fits all.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Listeria found in raw milk from Otsego County dairy farm

MARYLAND, N.Y. – Raw milk from a dairy farm in Otsego County was found to be contaminated with Listeria following an inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Department Commissioner Richard Ball warned customers on Thursday not to drink the unpasteurized raw milk from the...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Thanksgiving foods that can fly with you on a plane

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you plan on traveling for the holidays and want to bring a “taste of home” to your Thanksgiving dinner, it’s important to know what can go through the TSA checkpoint and what needs to go into checked luggage. TSA says that while most food items can be in a carry-on […]
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy