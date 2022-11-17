ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 37

NoneYaBizNaz
3d ago

Snow. It happens Every Year!!! Why do Michiganders forget how to drive in it?!?! It’s only been 7 months since the last snow storm

Reply(13)
15
nereyda
3d ago

It gets me mad because we are trying to be safe with our kids and people just don’t care about others..SUMMER IS OVER

Reply
9
Pamela Hunter
3d ago

What gets me is the 4 wheel drive SUV. The 4 wheels can pull you out of a hole, but 4 wheel drive will spin you just like a top! Folks! Remember! In snow/ Ice/ rain, you do not "Drive a car" you AIM! a car! Here is a fact: the slower you go, the better the tire contact with pavement! Over the years, I have many vehicles speed past me, only to hit a slick spot and artistically s soar into a ditch. How many hours it took to dig them out, not comparable to Grandma Puttering down the road.

Reply
4
Related
MLive

Man injured after truck strikes tree in Southwest Michigan

MASON TOWNSHIP, MI – A Missouri driver trying to avoid a crash on U.S. 12 was injured Friday when his truck pulling a camper went off the road and struck a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 6:34 p.m. when David Schrader, 50, was heading west on U.S. 12 near Cassopolis Road.
CASS COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Snow Showers End This Sunday – Warnings/Advisories Have Expired

Snow showers have diminished and will totally end later this Sunday. There are drifts are as high as 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The pic. above is +14″ of snow on the ground in Middleville – from Kaylie Sayer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Arab American News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
NORTHVILLE, MI
WOOD

Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend

Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTRF- 7News

Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy