Flowers planted during ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Flowers were planted in downtown Laurel Saturday morning to support those with Alzheimer’s. Yellow, blue, purple and orange flowers were held high to support an individual that has been impacted by Alzheimer’s. Funds that were raised by participants and donors during Saturday’s walk will...
The Springs Church of Collins fed more than 300 people
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Springs Church filled bellies and hearts Sunday afternoon, traveling from Collins to Hattiesburg and spreading fellowship and faith. Feeding the spiritual, mental and physical is the goal at The Springs Church of Collins. Leadership groups prayed before heading to service others. “Dear heavenly father,” said...
Leakesville business named Mississippi Logger of the Year
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville logging business was named the 2022 Outstanding Logger of the Year by the Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA). At MFA’s Annual Meeting, David Harvison and Randy McInnis were presented with a handmade wooden log truck and monogrammed jackets as the owners of Timberline Trucking, Inc./D&R Logging, Inc. Harvison and McInnis […]
11th annual Holiday Expo held in downtown Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg held Saturday its 11th annual Holiday Expo at the Train Depot in downtown. The event featured vendors from all over the Pine Belt, activities for kids and plenty of opportunities to do Christmas shopping. “I love seeing the community come together and all the people...
Southern Miss to start search for new provost
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern MIss is on the hunt _ again _ to fill an on-campus leadership role, this time for the Office of Provost. “Listening sessions” are scheduled to begin Nov. 30, giving faculty and staff an opportunity for input. LISTENING SESSIONS BEGIN NOVEMBER 30, GIVING FACULTY...
Annual ‘Join Hands Against Litter Event’ held Saturday in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council, along with citizens, gathered at Sandy Gavin Park Saturday for its annual “Join Hands Against Litter: City Wide Cleanup.”. The goal was to help clean up the surrounding area for future visitors who come to the City Beautiful. Participants met back...
Laurel hosts 4th annual Merry Marketplace
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel kicked off the holiday season with its fourth annual Merry Marketplace. Small businesses, 150 vendors and people from all over the Pine Belt gathered at the Magnolia Center in Laurel to welcome in the upcoming holiday season. Visitors were able to see...
Turkey Trot 5K raises funds for Camden Dedeaux Foundation
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall community gathered Saturday to remember and honor a local teenager who died in an auto accident earlier this year. About 200 people took part in “Camden’s Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run” on the Longleaf Trace. The event raised money for...
Holiday Expo in Hattiesburg offered shopping for the season
Lost Music Fest mixed music with adoptable animals Saturday in Hattiesburg.
newyorkbeacon.com
GoFundMe Created For Rasheem Carter, Black Man Who Mysteriously Disappeared In Mississippi
AGoFundMe account has been created for Rasheem Ryelle Carter, the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously went missing last month after his family says their son was threatened and stalked by white men in Taylorsville. Felica Kaho, the creator of the GoFundMe page, says she made the account to, ”raise funds...
Petal builds swing at Willie Hinton Park in honor of local boy
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal mom is channeling grief into change after losing her son to a terminal illness. Now, Dixie Bergeron is on a mission to make parks more wheelchair accessible. Jacoby Bergeron graduated Petal High School in 2019, a moment he and his family could never imagine...
Carey enrollment up 7 percent in 3 years
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University continues to buck a nation trend of declining college enrollment. Across the country, undergraduate enrollment has dropped by more than four percent since 2020. But at WCU over the last three years, enrollment has grown by more than seven percent, from 5,260 students...
Marion Co. School District receives $3.5M grant from Mackenzie Scott Foundation
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County School District Superintendent Carl Michael Day is expected to make a major announcement during a Friday morning press conference. MCSD applied for a grant through the Mackenzie Scott Foundation and was chosen to receive $3.5 million from the charity. Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife...
‘Ruck March’ delivers half ton of food
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly one hundred soldiers from Camp Shelby made special holiday donations Friday morning to the Edwards Street Fellowship Center. The soldiers, who are members of the 177th Armored Brigade, took part in an annual benefit ruck march on the Longleaf Trace. Each one carried a...
Gift to Marion Co. schools will mean higher education in reach for more
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Many families know what it means to make very dollar stretch. With that in mind, many high school students are forced to think twice about the cost of receiving a higher education. ““I was depending on a scholarship to go so that I wouldn’t have...
What to know about Laurel’s Pancake Day
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Kiwanis Club of Laurel announced that Kiwanis Pancake Day 2022 will be held on Saturday, December 3 this year in Laurel. Participants will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage with coffee, Coca-Cola products, white milk and chocolate milk. Proceeds of the fundraiser will fund scholarships for high school seniors at Laurel […]
‘Peek a boo: We got you’: Mississippi man caught after trolling police on Facebook
JONES COUNTY, Miss. — Be careful who you are taunting. A Mississippi man who trolled authorities on social media after he was listed as one of Jones County’s “most wanted” fugitives was arrested Thursday, authorities said. Jenise Bolin, 31, Ellisville, was wanted on a bench warrant...
William Carey men/women’s soccer teams advance in NAIA Championships
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With their respective seasons on the line, William Carey University and Columbia (Mo.) College played 110 minutes and seven rounds of penalty kicks worth of soccer brinksmanship, with neither side giving an inch. But on the eighth round of the overtime shootout, Carey goalkeeper Marlen Klem...
Annual ‘Santa Shops’ holiday campaign begins in Covington County
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual campaign to boost local shopping for the holidays has started in Covington County. The Covington County Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event is called, “Santa Shops Covington County First” and it began Thursday. More than three dozen businesses across the county are taking part.
Columbia police department introduce citizens to a new safety app
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia, Miss., continues to embrace Christmas and the holiday spirit. It’s a city of about 6,000 people, but for six weeks, starting in mid-November, that number grows to about 320,000. “Experience Columbia” is a multi-million dollar industry that impacts not only South Mississippi, but the...
