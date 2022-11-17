Read full article on original website
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Demand for mental health treatment may be outpacing capacity to provide care, according to survey results released by the American Psychological Association (APA). The 2022 APA COVID-19 Practitioner Impact Survey included responses from 2,295 doctoral-level, active licensed psychologists in the United States...
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — At the end of 2021, population-based screening and diagnosis remained below prepandemic levels for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers, according to a research letter published online Nov. 17 in JAMA Oncology. Allison H. Oakes, Ph.D., from Trilliant Health in Brentwood, Tennessee, and...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown introduced the bipartisan Prevent Exposure to Narcotics and Toxins or PREVENT Act of 2022, that will provide drug containment devices to frontline border patrol agents and provide training on their proper use. This legislation also builds off Brown’s INTERDICT Act, which was signed into law in 2018, […]
Every fall and winter, viral respiratory illnesses like the common cold and seasonal flu keep kids out of school and social activities. But this year, more children than usual are ending up at emergency departments and hospitals. Pediatric emergency rooms in some states are at or over capacity due to...
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Pregnancy can bring about the onset of or exacerbate audiovestibular disorders, including vertigo, according to a review published online Oct. 1 in Cureus. Noting that vertigo is one of the most common symptoms pregnant women report to their primary care doctors, Vaishnavi...
