ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Accused Buffalo mass shooter to plead guilty Monday

By Nick Veronica, Jeff Preval
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niq4G_0jEYUcVu00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The self-proclaimed white supremacist accused of killing 10 people and injuring three others in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting is expected to plead guilty Monday to the state charges against him, multiple sources confirmed to News 4.

An attorney for accused shooter, Payton Gendron, confirmed the plans for the plea to CBS News.

Buffalo mass shooter’s alleged diatribe leaves no doubt attack was white supremacist terrorism

A grand jury indicted Gendron on 25 charges in June, including a domestic terrorism charge. He is scheduled to appear in Erie County Court at 2 p.m.

The state case is separate from the federal case against Gendron, in which he could face the death penalty if convicted. Charges against him in the state case include:

  • Domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree
  • Murder in the first degree (10 counts)
  • Murder in the second degree, as a hate crime (10 counts)
  • Attempted murder in the second degree, as a hate crime (3 counts)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, an armed felony

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown spoke briefly Thursday about the news: “The families need justice,” he said. “The families have demanded justice. It’s going to be difficult for the families, it’s going to open up that wound again. But I think it’s good that this individual is pleading guilty.”

“Payton, you’re a coward”: family has say as grand jury votes to indict Tops suspect

“There was never any doubt of whether he was guilty or not,” said Garnell Whitfield Jr., whose mother, Ruth, was killed in the attack. “I know he will never see the light of day again.”

Local attorney John Elmore, who represents the families of two victims says discussions about a guilty plea have been ongoing for the past couple of weeks.

“It’s an effort to avoid death. Payton Gendron’s facing the death penalty in federal court, a panel of attorneys and the U.S. Attorney’s Office is going to meet with the defense attorneys at some time, defense attorneys are going to present their case of life in front of this panel of attorneys,” Elmore said, “And, it makes sense that he would plead guilty before they do that because up until today he’s not accepted any responsibility or shown any remorse for what he’s done.”

The federal case against the accused shooter in the Tops mass shooting is still pending. He faces a 27-count indictment in federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office would not comment on the expected guilty plea in state court.

Some families we’ve heard from are in favor of pursuing the death penalty, while others have said publicly that they’re not. The guilty plea would spare a large amount of time and money in having a trial. Plus, witnesses would not need to testify and families would be spared the emotional toll of experiencing a trial.

Monday marked sixth months since the mass shooting. Buffalo held a moment of silence and lit buildings up in orange to signify gun violence prevention.

“Although it’s still been 6 months, mentally it feels like I’m still there every day,” the son of a victim told News 4. “So although time physically is going by faster, mentally, it’s still 5/14.”

Latest News in Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hstoday.us

Buffalo Man Charged with Throwing Brick at FBI’s Window

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday that Octavio Smith, 43, of Buffalo, NY, was arrested and charged by complaint with destruction of government property, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff, who is handling the case,...
BUFFALO, NY
rolling out

Buffalo supermarket shooter expected to accept plea deal

The avowed racist who killed 10 people during a supermarket rampage in Buffalo, New York, in May 2022, is expected to enter a plea when he appears in court on Monday. The news that Payton S. Gendron will reportedly plead guilty comes from the lawyers representing the deceased victims’ families, according to News4Jax.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Niagara

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night, according to the Town of Niagara police department. They say they responded to the 4700 block of Chester Avenue just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday regarding a domestic violence incident. They say as the result of the shooting, a 40-year-old male […]
NIAGARA, NY
informnny.com

Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge for alleged stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on Cambridge Avenue, when he allegedly stabbed her during the argument. After, the defendant allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another male.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in 2021 shooting at Deep South Taco

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to two charges after firing gunshots outside a restaurant, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. David A. Douglas, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. At approximately 12:35 a.m. on July […]
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute

BUFFALO, NY – A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly in Buffalo when 67-year-old James L. Allen took a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue where the couple lived together. At around 1:35 p.m., Allen and his girlfriend, who was not identified by police were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their shared home on Cambridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo. “The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument,” Erie County Prosecutor John Flynn said The post Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – An 18-year-old has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree robbery after abducting a woman and her toddler in September. The next day he carjacked and kidnapped another woman. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Josu Lubala has been identified as the suspect in an abduction and carjacking outside a Buffalo park. At around 10:45 am, the victim and her child were approached by Lubala at knifepoint outside Cheektowaga Town Park near Harlem Road and Greenleaf Lane. At knifepoint, Lubala forced the woman and her child into her car and The post Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel

Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wick Street fire causes $200K in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Wick Street caused around $200,000 in damages at a residential structure on Saturday. Officials say they responded to the fire, which occurred at 22 Wick Street, just after 6:35 a.m. The two-alarm fire started on the first floor of the building. The Red Cross is assisting […]
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

RFD deploys type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County

Erie County — The Rochester Fire Department along with the Monroe County Special Operations Unit, deployed a type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County on Saturday. The urban search and rescue team will assist with structural collapse rescue or any other technical rescue as needed for the state of emergency in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

PIX11

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy