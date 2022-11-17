Schodack felon sentenced on drug, firearm charges

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A man from Schodack was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison on Thursday. Justin Micheli, 35, pleaded guilty back in May to firearm and drug charges.

Micheli, as part of his guilty plea, admitted that on March 16, 2021, he possessed more than 700 grams of cocaine with intent to distribute and possessed a loaded semi-automatic pistol made from parts without a serial number to protect the drugs and drug proceeds. Micheli, who had three prior felony convictions for drug offenses, also admitted to possessing ammunition as a previously convicted felon.

Micheli is ordered to serve a four-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release once he is out.

