ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schodack, NY

Schodack felon sentenced on drug, firearm charges

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSvcw_0jEYUWAQ00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A man from Schodack was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison on Thursday. Justin Micheli, 35, pleaded guilty back in May to firearm and drug charges.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Micheli, as part of his guilty plea, admitted that on March 16, 2021, he possessed more than 700 grams of cocaine with intent to distribute and possessed a loaded semi-automatic pistol made from parts without a serial number to protect the drugs and drug proceeds. Micheli, who had three prior felony convictions for drug offenses, also admitted to possessing ammunition as a previously convicted felon.

Micheli is ordered to serve a four-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release once he is out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Recent State Police DWI arrests at BAC .18% or higher

In the past two weeks, NYS police have arrested ten individuals for DWI with blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.18% or higher. According to American Addiction Centers, the levels of intoxication range from 0.02% BAC to .40% BAC. The legal limit in the US is 0.08% BAC where it is illegal and unsafe to drive.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

OAG: 45 firearms turned in at gun buyback

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that 45 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) along with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office accepted working and non-working firearms, without question, in exchange for compensation.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Off-duty Vermont officer shot by Saratoga Springs police

An off-duty police officer from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs. It happened near Wheatfields, a restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. “Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Whitehall man arrested for home burglary

On Sunday, New York State Police arrested a Whitehall man in connection with a burglary case. Paul J. Hanna, 28, was arrested following a burglary complaint stemming from a residence in the town of Dresden.
wwnytv.com

2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
OGDENSBURG, NY
WCAX

Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
VERNON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Killings makes first comments since lawsuit, Danes fall

Killings makes first comments since lawsuit, Danes …. Killings makes first comments since lawsuit, Danes fall. The New York State Education Department is now requiring schools with a Native American mascot to find a replacement by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. It applies to all mascots, team names, and logos at all New York schools.
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced

A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

1 arrest made in connection with Martha's Vineyard armed bank robbery

VINEYARD HAVEN -- One person has been arrested in connection with the armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's office announced Saturday. Tisbury Police told WBZ-TV three suspects robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. They also stole an employee's car but it was later found. No one was hurt.  The robbers were masked, gloved, and armed with handguns.     FBI Boston is assisting in the investigation. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity and individuals to law enforcement," the agency said.The D.A. has not released the identity of the person arrested. No other information is available at this time.
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash

SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
SHARON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy