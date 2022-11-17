The four elements are fully displayed in the first teaser trailer for Pixar Animation Studio's latest animated feature Elemental. Set in a vibrant city where the elements intermingle, the film will follow the odd couple dynamic of Ember, a being of fire with a tough, quick-witted, and literally fiery personality, and Wade, a being of water who's more chilled out, fun, and goes with the flow. Though their differences are many, Ember will slowly realize how much they have in common through their friendship, challenging her worldview in the process. The first look is a proper introduction to the colorful new world and the characters viewers will meet along the way.

3 DAYS AGO