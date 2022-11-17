ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Michigan leads Ohio State in Blood Battle by one donation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a close one! The Buckeyes are closing the gap in the Blood Battle against "That Team Up North." The latest numbers released show Michigan leading by one donation. Ohio State has 1,151 donations and Michigan has 1,152. There is still time to roll up...
MICHIGAN STATE
Celebrate the season with 2022 Ohio State Parks holiday tree ornament

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looking for the perfect gift for someone that loves the outdoors? The Ohio Department of Natural Resources releases its 2022 holiday ornament online Monday. The 2022 limited edition ornament is in the shape of the state of Ohio and would make a perfect stocking stuffer...
OHIO STATE

