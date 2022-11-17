Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Ohio governor orders flags lowered after Cleveland firefighter killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags lowered in honor of a Cleveland firefighter killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday. Johnny Tetrick, a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire, was struck while assisting at the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 90. Police...
Washington Commanders settle with Md. AG office over security deposit practices
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced a settlement was reached with the Washington Commanders over the team's security deposit practices. The team agreed to return the security deposits to fans and pay a $250,000 penalty. The team collected security deposits from season ticket holders and...
She Serves: Ohio soldier, 122nd Army Band using power of music to connect with public
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 24 notes mark a life of service. ‘Taps’ evokes honor, remembrance and lights extinguished. It’s a song Sergeant Jennifer Grimmer plays regularly and, yet she is still moved. “It can get to me, but at the end of the day, it’s very...
Michigan leads Ohio State in Blood Battle by one donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a close one! The Buckeyes are closing the gap in the Blood Battle against "That Team Up North." The latest numbers released show Michigan leading by one donation. Ohio State has 1,151 donations and Michigan has 1,152. There is still time to roll up...
Celebrate the season with 2022 Ohio State Parks holiday tree ornament
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looking for the perfect gift for someone that loves the outdoors? The Ohio Department of Natural Resources releases its 2022 holiday ornament online Monday. The 2022 limited edition ornament is in the shape of the state of Ohio and would make a perfect stocking stuffer...
