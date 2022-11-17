Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
WSYX ABC6
Measles outbreak: Should adults get vaccinated again?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles is generally a childhood infection. It was once very common, but doctors say with a measles vaccine, it can almost always be prevented. Doctors say, if you've had a vaccine as a child, typically as an adult, there's no need to get a booster.
WSYX ABC6
City of Columbus initiated anti icing operations Saturday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus's Snow Warriors has initiated anti-icing operations due to the drop in temperature and potential precipitation Saturday night. The city advises drivers to stay at least 100 feet away from anti-icing equipment to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. The...
WSYX ABC6
Two blood drives will be held in Chillicothe in honor of Ross County Sheriff's Deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Red Cross has partnered with the Scioto Valley Guardian and OhioHealth to hold two blood drives in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran. "Sergeant Kocheran is receiving the best care in the state by being with us at Grant Medical Center, and we are happy to continue to help in any way we can," OhioHealth spokeswoman Teratia Welch said in a statement. "We encourage all members of the community, as well as employees from OhioHealth and other medical facilities to take time and donate blood this week."
WSYX ABC6
Circleville police investigating suspicious death of Columbus woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 31-year-old Columbus woman. Police received a call of an unresponsive female near Rosewood Avenue at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they located the body of a deceased female, police said. The victim has...
WSYX ABC6
A deputy's wife shares perspective on deadly Ross County shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy is in the hospital, after being involved in a deadly shootout outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office. Body camera and surveillance camera footage from the Ross County Sheriff's Office show 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell is seen pacing outside the building before Sergeant Eric Kocheran opens the door.
WSYX ABC6
Delaware County Sheriff's Office K9 Otto graduates from therapy school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — K9 Otto from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office has graduated from therapy school!. Otto is the Delaware County Sheriff's Office's first-ever therapy training dog. The Bernese Mountain dog was rescued from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center about a year ago. He completed...
WSYX ABC6
Discover announces plans to open customer care center in Whitehall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Discover, digital banking and payment service company announced plans to open a customer care center in Whitehall, Ohio. The new project will involve more than $16 million for construction, training, and hiring. Discover plans to start hiring customer support representatives from Whitehall and surrounding communities early next year, officials said.
WSYX ABC6
73-year-old man partially acquitted for role in deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County jury on Friday found a 73-year-old man guilty of aggravated menacing but not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly shooting in 2021. Robert Thomas, 73, was accused of bringing an "assault rifle" out to a dispute with a neighbor's...
WSYX ABC6
Deputies warning about thefts from mailboxes in Fairfield County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are cautioning people to use the mailboxes inside the post office after thefts from other mailboxes have led to several bank fraud cases. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it is investigating several bank fraud cases that involve thefts from satellite USPS mailboxes in the Pickerington area.
WSYX ABC6
More than a moment for Ohio State's Kamryn Babb
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a moment Buckeye fans can't get enough of. Kamryn Babb, who overcame four ACL injuries, finally made the touchdown catch on the field against Indiana. The video never gets old to watch, especially for his family. "Seeing him out there and then Tyrone called...
WSYX ABC6
Car crashed into east side karate studio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a building in the 3000 block of East Broad Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch got a call about the crash at 6:52 p.m. and police went to the scene. ABC 6 has been told no one was seriously...
WSYX ABC6
OSU Marching Band sousaphone player Avery Voress to dot the "i" of Ohio for rivalry game
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Each time the band performs Script Ohio, a different fourth- or fifth-year sousaphone player dots the "i" of Ohio. This year, fifth-year Avery Voress will carry on the tradition for the Michigan game. He joins Good Day Columbus to talk about what the moments means for him.
WSYX ABC6
Neighbors in Chillicothe saddened, concerned by attack on deputy at sherriff's office
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday night the streets of Chillicothe were lined with people, preparing to light the town’s Christmas tree. But that comes just one night after a gun battle between a man and a Ross County sheriff’s deputy, at the sheriff’s office, that left the gunman dead and the deputy fighting for his life.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in AP poll, Michigan at No. 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The top four teams in the Associated Press college football poll remained unchanged Sunday. Georgia ranked No. 1 with 1,574 points with 62 first-place votes, followed by Ohio State with 1,507 and one first-place vote. Michigan, who heads to Columbus next weekend, stayed at No....
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State takes on Maryland before hosting Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes have one more team to face before the highly anticipated Michigan game. Watch The Football Fever here at 11 a.m. Head coach Ryan Day said earlier this week that the team takes each game one by one but admitted his players think about the rivalry game every day of the year.
WSYX ABC6
Road closures, restrictions for Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many racers are participating in the Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus on Sunday, which means several roads will be closed and restricted. If you plan to travel in the downtown area this weekend, here is everything you need to know about the road restrictions.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State's Miyan Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba out against Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just as a running back recovers, another is now on the sidelines. Running back TreVeyon Henderson was not listed on the unavailable list for Ohio State Saturday morning. As he is apparently able to play, another running back, Miyan Williams, is on the sidelines after...
WSYX ABC6
Family remember Stone Foltz with annual basketball fundraiser
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Studies show that more than 50% of college students experience some level of hazing. The Foltz family is making it their mission to eliminate the disturbing trend with their annual, "Hoops 4 a Change" event. The basketball fundraiser returned to Buckeye Valley High School where...
WSYX ABC6
Linden business shuts down after car crashes into building for second time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A business in Linden had to shut down Friday morning after a car crashed into the wall. Officials said the accident happened at Staffords Market, located along Parkwood Avenue. A black BMW smashed into the wall and damaged the building, according to officials. No injuries...
Comments / 0