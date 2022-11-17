ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

JUSTICE FOR ELLEN: Family Of Philly Teacher Stabbed 20X Wants Suicide Ruling Overturned

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

On Jan. 26, 2011, Ellen Rae Greenberg was found on the kitchen floor of her Philadelphia apartment with 20 stab wounds — 10 to the back of her neck alone.

While the city's medical examiner initially ruled the teacher and Harrisburg native's death a homicide, he later changed to it suicide.

Greenberg's family has spent the last decade fighting to have that ruling changed again and, according to a family attorney Joe Podraza, only then can Justice For Ellen truly begin, he tells Fox29. Podraza could not immediately be reached by Daily Voice for comment Thursday, Nov. 17.

A three-member panel of the Commonwealth heard the family's arguments earlier this week. A decision was expected to be reached in the next three to six months, Podraza said.

Posted by Justice for Ellen on Saturday, March 16, 2019

"We’ve been fighting the city for more than 10 years. We’ve asked numerous experts in multiple fields to review Ellen’s case, and they all agree this was no suicide," Ellen's family writes on a GoFundMe page.

"With the help of our lawyers, we finally convinced a court to consider the case, and we’re hopeful the judge will intervene for Ellen and order her death certificate to be changed.

"Just getting this far has taken all of the last 10 years—including a decade’s worth of experts and lawyers—and the coming trial is still only the beginning."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Two men shot in Delaware County: Police

YEADON, Pa. (CBS) – Two men were shot in Delaware County on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane in Yeadon just before midnight.The shooting is currently under investigation. No arrests were made.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the shooter who allegedly killed a sanitation worker who was on the job. It happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday.Police believe 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was targeted. Investigators are still working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. "It's not normal around here," Jazz Ransom said. Neighbors in Mayfair heard the barrage of bullets Friday."First I heard probably four, maybe five gunshots," Ransom said. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting "wasn't random." "We don't believe it was random just based off the fact...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Driver hits, kills man in Northeast Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly crash where a driver hit a 24-year-old man on the northeast side of the city Sunday morning. Officials say it happened just after 2 a.m. on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard.Investigators tell CBS3 the victim was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died at 3 a.m.Police say the driver's car was a silver Ford Edge. The driver is currently at large.Authorities believe the act could have been intentional as the result of an argument at Union Tap House.Police are reviewing surveillance video to find more information on the striking vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Learns His Fate

The Bucks County man convicted of stabbing his own father to death will spend decades behind bars, authorities announced. Jordan Kurman, 22, of Newtown, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison for the April murder of his dad, dentist Gregory A. Kurman, said Bucks County District Attorney Kevin Weintraub in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

82-year-old Philadelphia resident went missing over a month ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been over a month since MaryAnn Poston from South Philadelphia was last seen, police tell CBS3 in the hope of gaining information of her whereabouts. The 82-year-old woman lives on the 2300 block of Christian Street.Investigators have told CBS3 that Poston is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.If you see Ms. Poston call police at (215) 696-3013 or dial 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Kyron Howerton, 24, was a father, 'momma's boy'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sometimes, Kimberly Howerton forgets her son Kyron is gone. She'll want to hear his voice again, or she'll think about work she needs done around the house. And then she'll catch herself, and it hits her again: someone shot and killed Kyron last year, and his killer is still at large."I never imagined that I would have to live out the rest of my life without my son," Howerton told CBS3 Mysteries. It's easy to remember the good times."Remembering is easy," Howerton said. "It's the time I forget that he is gone that I hurt the most."  Kyron Howerton,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Learns Sentence For Fleeing Police

A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for fleeing police, authorities said. Charleston Carter, of Clementon, was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for third-degree eluding police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Nov. 23,...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

22-year-old man shot, killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight near Susquehanna Avenue and Howard Street. Police found the 22-year-old victim suffering from eight gunshot wounds throughout the body. "He was slumped in the doorway," Capt. AJ Mirabella Jr. said, "at that point, police transported the male to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced at 12:53 p.m."Police are hopeful that surveillance cameras captured the shooting. There's no word yet on a motive or possible suspects.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Suspect Set Victim On Fire: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old man from Atlantic County has been indicted on multiple charges including selling cocaine and setting a victim on fire, authorities said. Deshoin Rowell, 21, of Northfield, pleaded guilty in Superior Court on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to three separate indictments charging him with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
408K+
Followers
59K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy