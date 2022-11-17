Read full article on original website
Incredible images of the massive snowstorm in Western New York, Buffalo
Let it snow ... let it snow ... make it stop (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images) Buffalo and other areas of Western New York have been hammered a November lake-effect snowstorm. Orchard Park, Elma, and Blasdell were the hardest hit, with all three reaching 4 feet of accumulation by 5 p.m. Friday. Per the Buffalo News: Between Friday afternoon and when the storm ends Monday ... the Buffalo area will get an additional 1 to 2 feet. Here are some of the incredible photos that have captured fthe whiteout...Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)11
Crazy Viral Photos of Highmark Stadium Buried in Lake Effect Snow
The Buffalo Bills will not be playing their week 11 game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Instead, the game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit, due to the lake effect snowstorm that is dumping a massive amount of snow in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo and the southtowns.
36 Pictures That Show How Extremely Wild The Snow Is In Buffalo, New York
We're talking over six feet of snow. I didn't even know that was possible.
Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after the Bills announced the moving of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to weather, the team released images of Highmark Stadium covered in snow. The photos show seats, stairs, and the field itself whited out by snow. As of 10:20 […]
First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
New York Slammed by Over 6-Feet of Snow Causing Canceled Flights & Road Closures
Western New York was absolutely inundated with a deadly snow storm on Friday. Further, forecasters predict that the historic storm will likely endure throughout much of the weekend. Cities like Buffalo, Orchard Park, and Natural Bridge have already received more than six feet of snow. And some of those areas are seeing as much as two-to-three inches falling per hour. With mass amounts of snowfall making travel immensely dangerous, officials have begun ordering road closures, issuing travel bans, and urging flight cancelations. Emergency response to the snowfall began taking place less than a week before Thanksgiving—which typically marks the start of the (very busy) holiday season.
Teen Bowhunter Brings Down ‘Triple-Beam’ Whitetail Buck in Minnesota
Carson Reeve had every reason not to go out and hunt on Nov. 5th and 6th. The 19-year-old has stayed busy lately as he’s gearing up for his first college baseball season. Then, when he’s not at practice, he helps his parents, who host their own hunting show, and films their hunts. In addition, he’s also got school during the week. However, despite the tight schedule, something told the Minnesota native to go out and hunt on the morning of Nov. 5th and 6th. Lucky enough for him, he tagged a massive three-beamed whitetail buck that day.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm
It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
WATCH: Rare ‘Thundersnow’ Descends on Western New York During First Winter Storm of the Year
Typically, when mother nature unleashes one of her strongest storms, she at least limits the event to one type of weather. But as the residents of western and northern New York enter the weekend, they do so while contending with both lightning and several feet of snow as a “thundersnow” storm churns through the area.
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm
A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
‘Crippling’ storm to bury parts of US in 4ft of snow in historic lake-effect blizzard as thundersnow threatens NFL game
A STORM could bury parts of New York in up to four feet of snow in the coming days, forecasters have warned. The cities of Buffalo and Watertown are expected to be badly hit by the weather front, which is set to roll in from Thursday. A lake-effect snowstorm -...
Here are the biggest snowfalls in US history
The United States has seen its fair share of heavy snowfall. Official and unofficial records vary, but many states have reported storms dumping feet of snow across regions. The snow has led to hundreds of deaths, disruption in transportation and millions of dollars in damage. The Buffalo region of New...
AOL Corp
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the 2022-23 winter season is forecast to paste portions of the north-central U.S. with more than a foot of heavy snow, howling winds and whiteout conditions by Thursday, forecasters warned Wednesday. Parts of North and South Dakota as well as portions of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska...
Massive ‘Lake-Effect’ Snowstorm to Blanket Buffalo, NY in Over 4 Feet of Snow
With the latest lake-effect storm dumping up to 33.9 inches of snow around Buffalo, New York, things are not looking good for The Bison City and surrounding areas. According to FOX Weather, Buffalo may see up to four feet of the white flakes by Sunday (November 20th). Bands of heavy snow off Lake Erie and Ontario have already produced snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour since Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, totals are now up to 12.5 inches in Buffalo. Up to 33.9 inches has already been measured in the Buffalo Southtown of Hamburg.
Golf Digest
The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow
As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
All of Buffalo now under driving ban
The lake effect snowstorm continues northward. But overnight snows have prompted a driving ban for the entire city of Buffalo. The ban had been in effect for South Buffalo, when it was walloped by the initial storm.
PHOTOS: Buffalo Bills’ Field Is Definitely Not Playable, Covered in Feet of Snow
So, the NFL made the right decision to move this Buffalo game. The Buffalo Bills had to cancel practice due to all the snow on Friday. There were a lot of fans that scoffed at the idea of moving the game due to snow. After all, the best games happen in the snow! But this storm is different.
