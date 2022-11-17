Video: Elderly woman injured after car rams into beauty shop at Park Road Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An elderly woman was injured after ramming her vehicle into a local health and beauty shop Thursday afternoon near the Myers Park area.

The accident happened at AILLEA – Charlotte at the Park Road Shopping Center located at 4119 Park Road, authorities said.

“I just heard a shutter like a crash kind of a thing and a scream,” Reema Patel said, who was working at Kila Boutique, two businesses away from the crash scene. “That’s what really got me shook up.”

A blue Volkswagen has considerable damage, and eyewitnesses said the driver told emergency workers she was leaving the parking lot, and her foot slipped off the brake, causing her to speed up.

The car hit a metal support beam, a planter, and just missed going through AILLEA boutique.

“My back is to the window,” added Mike Dunn who was eating at the Park Road Soda Shoppe. “Everybody kind of looked at each other and somebody said a car just went through the building next door. Fortunately, it hit the concrete barrier and didn’t go through.”

The woman was transported to a local hospital, and people who watched it all play out said they hope she is OK.

