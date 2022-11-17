Read full article on original website
Why Has Qatar Banned Alcohol at 2022 FIFA World Cup Stadiums?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. World Cup stadiums in Qatar will be alcohol-free, FIFA’s officials announced on Friday. The news came 48 hours before the host country is set to open competition against...
Morgan Freeman Takes Part in Qatar World Cup Opening Ceremony
The U.S. men’s national team does not kick off its 2022 World Cup journey until Monday, but one famous American has already taken center stage in Qatar. Morgan Freeman took part in the World Cup opening ceremony on Sunday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The Oscar-winning actor brought his unmatched narration to the opening ceremony during a performance on the field.
How Many Goals Have Been Scored in World Cup History?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The clock is ticking and we are days away from the first whistle blowing. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be kicking off with host nation Qatar and Ecuador in Group A on Nov. 20.
Guide to Soccer Acronyms Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Tournament
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Soccer may be the world’s sport, but it’s still playing catch up in the U.S. This can lead to some confusion as fans struggle to keep up with terms thrown around the pitch. These terms and slag will be on full display for the 2022 World Cup.
How to Watch Belgium Vs. Canada in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Opener
One is a European powerhouse, the other is vying for more international tournaments. Belgium and Canada will start their respective journeys against each other as Group F play gets underway in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Red Devils finished the 2018 World Cup in third place after...
USMNT Vs. Wales 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
The moment is finally here. After an eight-year drought, the United States men’s national team is lacing up the cleats in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On the other side of the pitch, Wales also ended a lengthy drought, though the Red Dragons’ 64-year wait easily surpasses that of the U.S.
How to Watch Spain Vs. Costa Rica in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Spain and Costa Rica are set to make their 2022 FIFA World Cup debuts in Qatar. Spain returns to the big stage as one of only eight countries ever...
Ecuador's Enner Valencia Scores First Goal of 2022 World Cup on Penalty Kick
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It didn’t take long for Enner Valencia and Ecuador to rain on Qatar’s parade at the 2022 World Cup. Valencia scored the first goal of the tournament...
Ecuador's Enner Valencia Nets Second Goal of First Half Vs. Qatar
Enner Valencia has officially joined the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot discussion. The Ecuadorian forward scored his second goal of the tournament in the 31st minute. Angelo Preciado sent in a cross and Valencia did the rest with a header past Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb. Valencia’s first goal came in...
Hong Kong leader Lee tests positive for COVID-19 after APEC
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader John Lee tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Thailand, the city government said Monday. Lee tested negative throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival at Hong Kong’s airport on Sunday night was positive, a government statement said. Lee is now in isolation and will work from home, according to a spokesperson of the Chief Executive’s Office. During his trip, Lee met various leaders including Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. In some close-door sessions, seating arrangements had him next to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
North Korea Fires Suspected ICBM, Its Second This Month
North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, the South Korean and Japanese governments said, a day after resuming weapons tests as it vowed “fiercer” military responses to the United States strengthening its alliances with South Korea and Japan. It would be the second ICBM North Korea...
