inkfreenews.com
Village Tree Lighting, Ice Rink Opening Create Busy Saturday In WL
WINONA LAKE — It’s been a few years since The Village at Winona’s tree lighting and related Christmas activities were held normally. Modified the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned fully to normal on Saturday, Nov. 19. And that made The Village Managing Director Nick Hauck very happy.
North Webster Community Public Library — Teens Can Make A Pumpkin Pie
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need a library card to participate in any of these events. Teen Events. Do you like pie? Teen Bake and Take will be happening from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
Whitko FFA Hosting Live And Online Christmas Tree Auction
LARWILL — Whitko FFA will host a Winter Wonderland Christmas Tree Auction Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will take place at the Whitko Career Academy Ag Barn, 710 SR 5, Larwill. There will be more than 25 decorated Christmas trees and wreaths on which people can place bids, with the winners taking the tree or wreath home.
Friends Of The Library Announce ‘Lights Of Love’ Tree
The holidays are almost here, and most people are beginning to think about decorations, gifts, special foods and celebrations. The Friends of the Library group would like to invite the public to celebrate in a new way this year. There will be a new tree in the library, celebrating all those who have been a bright spot in the lives of others. It is called the “Lights of Love” tree, and anyone can be a part of this celebration by sponsoring a light on the tree.
Syracuse Public Library — Library To Close For Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE — Plan ahead for the holidays as Syracuse Public Library will close Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of Thanksgiving. Check out your must-have books, DVDs, audiobooks, hotspots and more beforehand. Also, don’t forget that the Hoopla and Libby apps are available 24/7 and are free to...
Turkey Lurkey Walk/Run Begins Busy Saturday In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — The annual Turkey Lurkey 5k walk/run will kick off a festive, busy Saturday in Winona Lake. The walk/run begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and consists of a race through the Winona Lake Trails and is open to racers, runners, and walkers. All net funds...
County Extension Homemakers Have Holiday Program
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Extension Homemakers had their annual Holiday Program with the theme, “Oh Fudge…It’s Christmas,” on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds’ Home and Family Arts Building. Sixty-six extension homemakers and guests attended the day-long program planned by the...
Participants Brave Cold For CCS’ Turkey Lurkey 5K
WINONA LAKE — The temperature was about 20 degrees Saturday morning, Nov. 19, in Winona Lake. However, that didn’t stop the participants of Combined Community Services’ Turkey Lurkey 5K Run/Walk from braving the cold for a good cause. About 40 people took part in the race which...
Milford Public Library — New Resources Available
MILFORD — Milford Public Library has announced it has recently obtained the 2023 Complete Learning Disabilities Resource Guide published by Greyhouse Publishing. Published for more than 20 years, this guide is one of the most sought-after resources providing valuable information not only to families and individuals, but to special ed teachers, caretakers and social workers as well.
Perry Following Family Tradition Of Community Service
MILFORD — When the new year rolls in, Diane Perry will be the new Van Buren Township Trustee. Perry is a Milford native whose father, John Perry, was a pharmacist who owned the local pharmacy for more than 50 years. He also started the Lakeland Loving Care Center Inc.nursing home.
Feliz Navidad Tour At The Lerner Theatre Canceled
ELKHART — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Jordan Feliz show scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at The Lerner Theatre has been canceled. Jordan Feliz will make best efforts to come back to The Lerner in the near future. For questions, please email [email protected]. If purchase was made via...
Syracuse Town Council Enters Into Interlocal Agreement On Dike Project
SYRACUSE — David Johnston, a member of the Turkey Creek Dike & Dam Conservancy District, came before the Syracuse Town Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 15, to address concerns raised by a council member. The council member thought it would be illegal for the town to...
Michael Kent Keith — UPDATED
Michael “Mike” Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Mike was born April 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Janet Eileen (Moser) and Lee Thomas Keith. He attended Wayne High School in Fort Wayne, and later earned his Bachelor...
Syracuse BZA Approves New Parking Lot Despite Remonstrators’ Concerns
SYRACUSE — All three cases presented to the Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals at the Thursday, Nov. 17, meeting were approved with stipulations. The only remonstrators in attendance expressed concerns about a new parking lot intended for Polywood LLC employees. The petition for an exemption to allow a parking...
US 30 Concerns Aired Ahead Of Larger Meeting On Dec. 6
WARSAW — State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, Nov. 18, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they...
Steven A. Hochstetler
Steven A. Hochstetler, 75, Milford, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. Steven was born Dec. 28, 1946. On Sept. 29, 1990, Steven married Cheryl A. Bollenbacher; she survives in Milford. He is survived by his son, Jason (Susan) Bollenbacher, Wakarusa; three grandchildren; and...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:27 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, West CR 500N, west of North CR 400W, Atwood. Driver: Jasmine A. Stroup, 20, Maye Street, Warsaw. Stroup’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, East...
County Park Board To Seek Public Input Regarding Parks’ Planning
WARSAW — The public should soon be able to weigh in on planning for Kosciusko County parks and recreation. At its meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board further discussed preparing a master plan. It’s expected to be finished in the spring and will enable the board to apply for grants.
Margaret L. ‘Peggy’ Anderson
Margaret L. “Peggy” Anderson, 87, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Peggy was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Warsaw, the daughter of the late Marshall and Marjorie (May) Griswold. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’52. Peggy enjoyed her...
Warsaw FFA Competes In Forestry, Entomology Competitions
WARSAW — Warsaw FFA recently competed in the Indiana 4-H/FFA Area 10 Career Development Events for the FFA Crops Judging CDE, FFA Forestry Judging CDE and FFA Entomology Judging CDE. Students that participated in the Crops Judging CDE had to identify seeds and plants from crops and weeds, identify...
