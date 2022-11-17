The holidays are almost here, and most people are beginning to think about decorations, gifts, special foods and celebrations. The Friends of the Library group would like to invite the public to celebrate in a new way this year. There will be a new tree in the library, celebrating all those who have been a bright spot in the lives of others. It is called the “Lights of Love” tree, and anyone can be a part of this celebration by sponsoring a light on the tree.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO