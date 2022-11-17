Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
U.S Army Alaska addresses four soldier deaths in less than one month.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A recent spike in soldier deaths over the last month has left U.S Army Alaska (USARAK) going back and “doubling down” on their efforts to address the high amount of soldier suicides that have occurred recently and over the last several years. “Over the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska loses 4 soldiers to suspected suicides in a 3-week span
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The long dark hours of the winter season are once again back in Alaska, creating a feeling of isolation for many — including the thousands of military personnel stationed here. “They might find the lack of what they would consider social life or social activities...
Ranked magic: Alaska one of two states with ‘undecided’ Senate and House results
Alaska’s new election system, with its jungle primary and ranked-choice voting general election, is still waiting for election results, which haven’t been finalized, due to the ranked-choice runoff system. On Nov. 23, the ballot tabulation will be applied to voters’ second and third-place choices — in some races...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 18, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska’s first openly LGBTQ lawmakers prepare to head to Juneau. Also,...
nativenewsonline.net
BIA Announces “Historic” Land Acquisition in Alaska
The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs announced yesterday it has approved the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s application to place a land parcel in Juneau, AK into federal trust status. The action, announced yesterday, marks just the second fee-to-trust...
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode 6: “You Can’t Put a Price on a Life”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) The show opens at sunset in the waters in the Gulf of Alaska. A pretty, young women is doing an Instagram Live on a large cruise ship. “Last night was insane,” Henley Madison Scott tells the camera. “Let’s just say I had one too many Glacier-tinis ha ha ha!” She climbs the rail of her balcony so viewers can get a better look at the beautiful Alaska sunrise. “Alaska is pretty lit, y’all” are her last words before she drunkenly slips and falls to her presumed death in the frigid water below. Splash! The tragic video goes viral.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Peace Officers Association supporting the annual food drive
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Law enforcement officers are “in it - to win it” this weekend as the Alaska Peace Officers Association takes part in their annual food drive to support the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. The Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Police Department, Fairbanks Police, Eielson Air...
Murkowski, Peltola and Dunleavy projected to win Alaska elections
All three incumbents likely clinched final victory in Alaska’s statewide elections Friday, as the Alaska Division of Elections updated results with thousands of additional absentee, questioned and early ballots from this fall’s general election. Final unofficial results will not be available until 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the division implements the state’s new ranked choice sorting […] The post Murkowski, Peltola and Dunleavy projected to win Alaska elections appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Withdrawal extended to ensure continued preservation of national historic landmark in Idaho and Montana
The Bureau of Land Management has published a Public Land Order to ensure the continued preservation of the Lemhi Pass National Historic Landmark in Idaho and Montana. The post Withdrawal extended to ensure continued preservation of national historic landmark in Idaho and Montana appeared first on Local News 8.
alaskasnewssource.com
More than $300K raised for ‘Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Each year, Covenant House Alaska holds its “Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness,” meant to bring the community together and support homeless youth. The event is part of a global movement to end youth homelessness. The idea behind it is for participants to give...
mahoningmatters.com
‘Army camouflage ice’? Odd frozen formations in Alaska marsh defy easy explanation
A frozen marsh in south central Alaska has become a source of debate on social media after it was found covered in “army camouflage ice.”. The mysterious formation came to light when videos and photos were shared on social media by Luc Mehl, an author, educator and Alaska outdoorsman.
kinyradio.com
Tlingit & Haida one of four Alaska tribal entities to receive Broadband Infrastructure Development Grant
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Peltola was notified that an additional $135.9 million in federal broadband grants is heading to Alaska. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCO) announced the four grants Thursday which include broadband programs in Western, Southcentral, and Southeastern Alaska.
Could oil-rich Alaska be forced to import natural gas? Two utilities are looking into it.
Amid warnings of diminishing natural gas supplies, utilities in Alaska, one of America’s biggest fossil fuel producers, are exploring imports of liquefied natural gas from outside the state to meet demand as contracts expire over the next decade. Two of Anchorage’s largest utilities have hired consultants to study bringing in liquefied natural gas, or LNG, […] The post Could oil-rich Alaska be forced to import natural gas? Two utilities are looking into it. appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Food Bank of Alaska expects to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving Blessing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners have been doing the Thanksgiving Blessing event since 2004. This year, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, they expect to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners with all the fixings. Meals will be delivered to people who are...
cowboystatedaily.com
Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
Alaska gambles on turning boreal forest into farmland
Alaska's boreal forest is one of the largest trappers of carbon dioxide in the world. But as the state warms twice as fast as the rest of the U.S., once frozen land is now thawed out and up for grabs. "I see climate change in Alaska as an opportunity to...
kmxt.org
Midday Report November 17, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: State health officials are urging Alaskans to get flu vaccines and take other protective measures. The city of Fairbanks is getting closer to demolishing the abandoned 11 story Polaris Hotel. And A totem pole that spent more than 100 years far from home has returned to Haida village of Kasaan.
alaskasnewssource.com
Toys For Tots delivers holiday joy to children across Alaska
Social media is a great resource to connect, however, there is something to be said about event pages getting lost in the shuffle. Oftentimes, users only see event pages that are sponsored or have been interacted with by a mutual friend. In a three week span, from October 10th to...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Curling Club prepares for 2022 Rookie Spiel
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Curling Club is hosting their 2022 Rookie Spiel. The event which has been active since 1987, pairs two rookies, one veteran, and another curler (rookie or veteran), giving those interested in joining the curling community an opportunity while playing with experienced curlers. “For those...
Comments / 2