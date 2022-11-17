ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills police searching for missing 17-year-old

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is searching for a teenager who went missing earlier this week.

Anthony Xavier Costa, 17, was last seen Monday, Nov. 14. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. According to police, he may be in the Alabaster area.

Anyone with information on Costa’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the VHPD at 205-978-0139 or Detective Kristin Harding at 205-978-0120.

