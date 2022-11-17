Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Cary Town Council to Vote on Creating a Social District in New Downtown Cary Park on December 15thJames TulianoCary, NC
On The Porch: A Conversation with Tych Cowdin
Come on up to the porch to have a chat with Randy Voller — former mayor, real estate developer, musician, man-about-town and more — in a recurring conversation slice-of-life program presented by VRC Limited! If you love great conversations and amazing anecdotes, then come on up and sit a while… On the Porch!
Chapel Hill’s Community Empowerment Fund Receives $200,000 Grant
The local nonprofit Community Empowerment Fund (CEF) received a $200,000 grant from Bank of America on Thursday. The award is a part of the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders program, which says has invested more than $280 million in 50 communities and partnered with more than 1,400 nonprofits since its creation.
Developer Shares Pitch for New Life Science Lab Building in Downtown Chapel Hill
The eastern part of downtown Chapel Hill has been the site of significant, planned redevelopment for the last few years. But a Boston-based development company is now looking at constructing a multi-story life sciences building on the western side to bring further changes. Longfellow Real Estate Partners unveiled early plans...
Chapel Hill Tire Accepting Nominations for Recipients of $1000 in Free Car Care
Returning to one of its most popular holiday celebrations, Chapel Hill Tire announced that it is accepting nominations for its 12 Days Of Kindness car care giveaway. “We are thankful that we get to use our God-given talents to help our neighbors drive happy all through the year,” said Marc Pons, co-owner of Chapel Hill Tire. “In this season of giving, we would like to express our gratitude by providing 12 worthy people with up to $1,000 in free car care.”
On Air Today: “Wine to Water,” in Chapel Hill and Beyond
Aaron chats with Parmod Chandna and Allie Pezza of Wine to Water, a local nonprofit that provides clean water to residents in 50 countries.
Quiltmaker Café Hosts Pay-What-You-Can Meal
For those looking for a hot meal but without Thanksgiving plans, or if you’re simply seeking company and conversation, Pittsboro’s Quiltmaker Café is hosting a Thanksgiving event to provide a space for it all — regardless of ability to pay. This year marks the first time...
Playing in the Dirt: 12 Things You May Not Know About Honeybees
97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
Chapel Hill Names Celisa Lehew Chief of Police After 18 Years on Force
The Town of Chapel Hill has officially selected its next chief of police — and it’s a familiar face to many in the community. The police department shared on Friday that Assistant Chief Celisa Lehew will become Chapel Hill’s ninth Police Chief next year, moving into the role after the current chief, Chris Blue, retires at the end of December.
Carrboro: Film Festival, Tree Planting / Lighting, and Other Holiday Activities
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, November 18th. He discussed the upcoming Carrboro Film Fest, planting and lighting a holiday tree at Town Hall, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Pittsboro Board Highlights Water and Sewer Expansions and Demands
Wastewater woes have troubled Pittsboro for years, but some town officials hope solutions are within reach. Commissioner Kyle Shipp, along with Interim Town Manager Hazen Blodgett and Engineering Director Kent Jackson, led a two-hour discussion on how the town’s sewer and water capacities reached their current states — with demand currently threatening to outpace space — during Monday’s board meeting.
Art’s Angle: Unexplainable
The man who will get most of the blame for it minced no words. “We won’t win another game if we don’t play better than we played tonight,” Mack Brown said after his team’s almost unexplainable 21-17 loss to 21-point underdog Georgia Tech. So many reasons...
Georgia Tech Steals the Thunder From UNC Football in Stunning Defeat
When combating a yellow jacket in nature, one has to be ready for the bug’s persistence. Swat it away once, twice, and it’ll come back for more. A few more times and you may get stung. That’s exactly what happened to Carolina Saturday night in Kenan Stadium. Georgia...
Bacot’s Career High Powers UNC Men’s Basketball Past James Madison
Any time senior center Armando Bacot sets a new career high, you know it’s a record worth reading about. The preseason ACC Player of the Year recorded his first double-double of the young season in style Sunday afternoon against James Madison, scoring 19 points and grabbing a career-high 23 rebounds in the 80-64 win.
UNC Football Battling Complacency, Looking for Revenge Against Georgia Tech
The Coastal may be clinched, but Carolina is far from done. That’s the message being put out by the UNC coaching staff this week as the Tar Heels prepare to host Georgia Tech Saturday night. There’s plenty of motivation to be found simply by looking at last year’s game...
UNC Football vs. Georgia Tech: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time
The No. 13 UNC football team will return home to Kenan Stadium this weekend to host Georgia Tech. Though the Tar Heels have already clinched the ACC Coastal Division, there is still plenty to play for — namely, winning 10 games for just the second time since 1997 and building a potential College Football Playoff resume. UNC is hoping to avoid a similar result to what happened against the Yellow Jackets last year: Georgia Tech blew the Tar Heels out of Atlanta, 45-22.
Chapel Hill Police Locate Missing Juvenile on Friday
UPDATE: At 4:05 p.m. on Friday, Chapel Hill Police said they safely located Leon. The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help after receiving a missing persons report for a juvenile on Friday. A release from police Friday afternoon said Julio Leon, a 15-year-old Chapel Hill...
UNC Beats Penn State, Advances to Field Hockey Title Game
Carolina field hockey is just one win away from adding to its national title collection. The No. 1 UNC team shut out Penn State in its Final Four game on Friday afternoon, winning 3-0 behind a pair of goals from forward Erin Matson. The fifth-year senior also assisted senior Paityn Wirth on the Tar Heels’ third goal to ice the game in the fourth quarter.
