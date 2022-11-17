Returning to one of its most popular holiday celebrations, Chapel Hill Tire announced that it is accepting nominations for its 12 Days Of Kindness car care giveaway. “We are thankful that we get to use our God-given talents to help our neighbors drive happy all through the year,” said Marc Pons, co-owner of Chapel Hill Tire. “In this season of giving, we would like to express our gratitude by providing 12 worthy people with up to $1,000 in free car care.”

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO