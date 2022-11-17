Read full article on original website
Which Countries Has FIFA Selected as World Cup Hosts Prior to Qatar 2022?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than a week away, and this will be Qatar’s debut in the limelight as the first Middle Eastern country to serve as tournament host. The quadrennial men’s international soccer extravaganza will feature 32 of the best teams around the world, all competing to win the title and take home the World Cup trophy.
Why Argentina Is Staying at Qatar University During 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi and Argentina are hoping for a long stay in Qatar as part of their 2022 World Cup journey. The team is among the favorites to win the tournament and came out on top in EA Sports’ simulation of the event. Instead of opting for the suite life...
Why Has Qatar Banned Alcohol at 2022 FIFA World Cup Stadiums?
World Cup stadiums in Qatar will be alcohol-free, FIFA’s officials announced on Friday. The news came 48 hours before the host country is set to open competition against Ecuador on Sunday and marks the end of a long-standing conflict between the Qatari government, FIFA officials and traditional World Cup sponsors.
Breaking Down How the FIFA World Cup Extra Time Rules Work
Sometimes 90 minutes of soccer isn’t enough. That’s not the case in group play of the World Cup, where games tied after regulation end in a draw, with both teams receiving a point in the standings. But more than 90 minutes of soccer occasionally is needed in the elimination round of the tournament, creating some of the sport’s most thrilling moments.
Photos: Qatar World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup was held at Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, before the opening match between the host team Qatar and Ecuador.
What to Know About the 2022 World Cup Venues in Qatar
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. A total of 64 games will be played in the 2022 World Cup. But all of the action won’t be limited to just one stadium. The matches will...
How to Watch Belgium Vs. Canada in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Opener
One is a European powerhouse, the other is vying for more international tournaments. Belgium and Canada will start their respective journeys against each other as Group F play gets underway in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Red Devils finished the 2018 World Cup in third place after...
Countries With Longest World Cup Droughts Ahead of Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup field is full of surprises and shake ups. The 32-country field is set, for possibly the last time, as the 2026 World Cup is set to expand to include 48 teams. This year’s list includes several new and unfamiliar faces scattered among the traditional staples.
US returns to World Cup against Wales after 8-year wait
DOHA, Qatar — Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Yusuf Musah were 11 years old the last time the United States took the field in a World Cup match. On the 3,066th day after that loss in Brazil, the Americans return to soccer’s showcase with a new-look team dreaming lofty goals and hoping for actual ones.
How to Watch Morocco Vs. Croatia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Play
Morocco and Croatia are both on the hunt for their first World Cup title as they go head-to-head in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Group F. Both teams have World Cup experience with six appearances apiece. Morocco’s best World Cup finish came in 1986 when they came out on...
Ecuador's Enner Valencia Scores First Goal of 2022 World Cup on Penalty Kick
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It didn’t take long for Enner Valencia and Ecuador to rain on Qatar’s parade at the 2022 World Cup. Valencia scored the first goal of the tournament...
Ecuador's Enner Valencia Nets Second Goal of First Half Vs. Qatar
Enner Valencia has officially joined the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot discussion. The Ecuadorian forward scored his second goal of the tournament in the 31st minute. Angelo Preciado sent in a cross and Valencia did the rest with a header past Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb. Valencia’s first goal came in...
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing
In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
New Global Climate Deal Struck at Conference in Egypt
The two-week-long COP27 climate summit took place in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh against a backdrop of increasing extreme weather events, geopolitical conflicts and a deepening energy crisis. Delegates at the world's biggest climate-related conference struggled to build consensus on an array of issues. A flurry of...
Arun Majumdar's Mom Cooked Over a Coal Stove on the Floor, and Now He's the First Leader of Stanford's New Climate School — Here Is His Story
Building a successful climate school requires thinking beyond the bubble of Silicon Valley, says Arun Majumdar, the first dean of the new Stanford climate school. He grew up with a coal stove and saw firsthand the effects of the Green Revolution, which dramatically improved crop yields and helped India feed its population.
Traces of Explosives Found at Site of Russian Pipeline Leaks, Sweden Says
Swedish and Danish investigators are investigating a flurry of detonations on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Sept. 26 that sent gas spewing to the surface of the Baltic Sea. The explosions triggered four gas leaks at four locations — two in Denmark's exclusive economic zone and two...
