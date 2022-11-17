ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Young-Williams receives much needed pet food

By Hope McAlee
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKaY2_0jEYPkOf00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The animals at Young William’s Animal Center will have plenty to eat after community member’s donated an astounding amount of food.

One week ago, Young-William’s reached out saying they were in urgent need of dry dog, cat, and puppy kibble. With 350 animals in the shelter, the dogs at Young-Williams go through around 800 pounds of food every week.

On Thursday, the shelter announced that they had received over 9,000 pounds of dry pet food and 162,000 ounces of wet food. These donations come after the $5,000 worth of food donations that came through a few days after the original request for help was sent.

Postal service scam text impacts several East Tennessee residents
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zEfl_0jEYPkOf00
    Generous community members worked together to donate over 9,000 pounds of dry pet food and 162,000 ounces of wet food. (Young Williams Animal Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03y2x0_0jEYPkOf00
    Some of the food donated to the shelter. (Young Williams Animal Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNB2r_0jEYPkOf00
    Donations sent to Young-Williams via Amazon. (Young Williams Animal Center)

“We appreciate your efforts to spread the word and support of local, vulnerable animals. We couldn’t have done it without you!” Young-Williams said in the release.

Along with the food, the shelter said they received hundreds of toys, treat bags, and linens. All of these donations from generous community members fulfilled the shelter’s needs.

3 people charged after road rage shooting in East Knoxville

On Young-William’s website, their top needs are Kitten Meal Replacement, Pate Kitten Food, and High-Value Dog Training Treats. Donations can be brought to the two shelter locations, and Young William’s also has an Amazon wish list to help make donating easy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Ingles to keep the magic in your home this holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ingles is a proud sponsor of the Women’s Spectacular and wants to provide shoppers with all of their grocery holiday needs. They will have a booth set up at the expo that visitors can check out. Visit their website or check out their nearest location near you.
KNOXVILLE, TN
TODAY.com

Owner of golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls has this warning

A Tennessee family is thankful their dog survived Thanksgiving last year — and wants to help others do the same. On Thanksgiving Day, Knoxville resident Becky Collins was busy preparing to host company. The mother of three kids — plus a playful golden retriever pup named Pippa — had mixed bread dough she shaped into a dozen dinner rolls. Then she placed a kitchen towel over them for the final rise of several hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family care that supports seniors with disabilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those that may be in need of in home care services can vary from expectant mothers to those recovering from surgery. However, the majority in need are those typically over the age of 65. The CDC states that 2 in 5 of those over the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Grace Baptist Church gives 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Grace Baptist Church held its annual "Feeding the 5,000" event for the first time off campus. Thousands of people stood in line at Fulton High school to get a free Thanksgiving meal. Most recent data shows one out of 10 struggles with food insecurity in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Consider Botox as a stocking stuffer this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you or someone you know has been ready for a change, this is the one. Many men and women have shown interest in medical aesthetics services, but due to expenses and not knowing where to start, they do not end up trying them out. According to a recent study, over 7.4 million Americans are receiving Botox treatments. The trend and necessity behind this service proves to be a popular gift this holiday season.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Knox County family hoping their act of kindness keeps son’s memory alive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One family received an unexpected gift for their son’s birthday. The gift was an act of kindness from another Knox County couple who lost their son in 2016. Whitney Ellis posted a photo on several Knox County community group pages thanking the, at the time, anonymous people who paid for her son’s cupcakes […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Holiday happenings abound across Tennessee

The holidays are just about here, and across Tennessee, destinations, both big and small, are getting ready to celebrate. From millions of twinkling lights to festive live music, from Dollywood to Graceland, the 2022 season is shaping up to be one the merriest and brightest in recent memory. Discover what’s happening this year during the holidays in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Jewish Day School packs mobile meals

The kids at Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School went on a special field trip today. The kids at Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School went on a special field trip today. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School Crimes Study found that from 2019 to 2021,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Handling hair loss with beautiful solutions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hair loss can cause major insecurities for both men and women, but there are some solutions that can help bring back confidence. A popular solution are wigs. Being able to have them styled to perfection and create a natural look will make anyone feel great about who they see in the mirror.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Inflation impacting holidays

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how inflation has been impacting the holidays as people buy food, gifts and travel. WATE Midday News. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how inflation has been impacting the holidays as people buy food, gifts and travel. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Marble City Opera mourns loss of managing director

Knoxville nonprofit operatic performing group Marble City Opera announced Friday that managing director Brandon J. Gibson has died. WATE Midday News. Marble City Opera mourns loss of managing director. Knoxville nonprofit operatic performing group Marble City Opera announced Friday that managing director Brandon J. Gibson has died. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy