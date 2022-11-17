ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

March of Dimes signature chefs auction

Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 22 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spoonuniversity.com

Where to Go For Holiday Eats in Charlotte 2022

Every year, Charlotte hosts a variety of fun Holiday activities for all ages, and what better way to celebrate than with food? Discover festive (and mostly free) events in order to make the most out of this Holiday Season. From the Holiday market at Light the Knights, to decorating cookies with Santa at Optimist Hall, or free kids' breakfast with Clifford the Big Red Dog, there's lots to explore! Keep reading to find out where to go for Holiday eats in Charlotte 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Another Successful Christmas Tree Lighting in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — With the flick of a switch on this frosty Friday night, Concord is ringing in the holiday season with its official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. “This has become a tradition for us,” Mayor Bill Dusch says. “It started in 2007 and it just keeps growing.”
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday. Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. The 25-year-old Charlotte-native grew up in the church. “It make you just wanna...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

Charlotte pastor Robyn Gool has died, church says

Robyn Gool, senior pastor of Victory Christian Center in Charlotte, died Friday, the church announced. No cause of death was given, but the church said in a statement on its website Sunday that Gool "had been ill for a little while." The church cited his legacy as one of faith...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
GASTONIA, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

‘Tis The Season: Downtown Statesville to host holiday events

Make plans to visit downtown Statesville as merchants kick off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Enjoy the beginning of the official Christmas season with the lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 1. The following Friday night will quick off the Holiday Shop & Stroll Spectacular filled with shopping, horse-drawn carriages, wonderful music, merchant open houses, festive trolley rides, a few snowflakes and Santa, of course!
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cherryville woman celebrates 105th birthday with very first party

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cherryville woman celebrated her 105th birthday with her very first birthday party Friday night. This marks another year for Lorene Summey as the oldest living woman in both Gaston and Lincoln counties, according to the Cherryville mayor. While she celebrates 105 years of life in...
CHERRYVILLE, NC

