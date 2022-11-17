Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
March of Dimes signature chefs auction
Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 22 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
Helping the incarcerated re-enter society in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A local organization is working to make sure previously incarcerated people have the resources they need to re-enter society.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Restaurant Serving Families In Need For Second Year This Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant is once again preparing to feed hundreds of families in need this holiday. The owners of Mama’s Caribbean Grill will serve families their favorite Caribbean dishes on Thanksgiving for free. Last year, hundreds of people turned out for Thanksgiving meals. The owners served...
wccbcharlotte.com
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
spoonuniversity.com
Where to Go For Holiday Eats in Charlotte 2022
Every year, Charlotte hosts a variety of fun Holiday activities for all ages, and what better way to celebrate than with food? Discover festive (and mostly free) events in order to make the most out of this Holiday Season. From the Holiday market at Light the Knights, to decorating cookies with Santa at Optimist Hall, or free kids' breakfast with Clifford the Big Red Dog, there's lots to explore! Keep reading to find out where to go for Holiday eats in Charlotte 2022.
WBTV
Bethany's Butterflies Foundation Gala held Friday night in Charlotte
According to police, the man was a youth leader at Elevation, Mercy and Southbrook churches. Hickory mother continues to mourn murdered son as his birthday, Thanksgiving near. Michael Tucker's birthday falls on Thanksgiving this year - the first since his passing.
WBTV
National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
WBTV
Community rallies around local nurse and daughters after devastating housefire
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Megan Conley was at working her night shift as a nurse at Atrium Cleveland on Nov. 11 when she received the devastating news that her house was in flames. Thankfully, nobody was home, but nothing inside the house survived. Conley and her two daughters lost everything...
Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Another Successful Christmas Tree Lighting in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — With the flick of a switch on this frosty Friday night, Concord is ringing in the holiday season with its official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. “This has become a tradition for us,” Mayor Bill Dusch says. “It started in 2007 and it just keeps growing.”
WFAE
Hispanic flea market reopens with music and smiles in southeast Charlotte
After more than nine months without a permanent home, the Central Flea Market reopened Saturday in a new spot near Matthews, attracting dozens of vendors who said they were happy to have a place to do business again. Music floated across the parking lot at 1720 Galleria Bivd. as groups...
WBTV
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday. Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. The 25-year-old Charlotte-native grew up in the church. “It make you just wanna...
WFAE.org
Charlotte pastor Robyn Gool has died, church says
Robyn Gool, senior pastor of Victory Christian Center in Charlotte, died Friday, the church announced. No cause of death was given, but the church said in a statement on its website Sunday that Gool "had been ill for a little while." The church cited his legacy as one of faith...
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
Statesville Record & Landmark
‘Tis The Season: Downtown Statesville to host holiday events
Make plans to visit downtown Statesville as merchants kick off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Enjoy the beginning of the official Christmas season with the lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 1. The following Friday night will quick off the Holiday Shop & Stroll Spectacular filled with shopping, horse-drawn carriages, wonderful music, merchant open houses, festive trolley rides, a few snowflakes and Santa, of course!
Gastonia home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
WBTV
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
Vendors back to work as former Eastland open-air market reopens in new location
CHARLOTTE — The Central Flea Market is officially back in Charlotte as it reopened on Saturday, just in time for the holiday season. After the Open Air Market near the Eastland Mall closed 10 months ago, dozens of vendors were forced to leave the property on Feb. 11. The...
WBTV
Cherryville woman celebrates 105th birthday with very first party
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cherryville woman celebrated her 105th birthday with her very first birthday party Friday night. This marks another year for Lorene Summey as the oldest living woman in both Gaston and Lincoln counties, according to the Cherryville mayor. While she celebrates 105 years of life in...
Comments / 0