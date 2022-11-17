Read full article on original website
Rest Well, Dark Knight: Don Goodman, Casper’s Batman, Passes Away
“I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss. I see the lives for which I lay down my life, peaceful, useful, prosperous and happy. I see that I hold a sanctuary in their hearts, and in the hearts of their descendants, generations hence. It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known.”
Wyoming Rescue Mission Worker Calls in Amber Alert Kidnapper
A Wyoming Rescue Mission employee tipped off the Casper Police Department last week about a Colorado man identified in an Amber Alert notification who kidnapped his son, according to a department news release. On Friday evening, Laura Moore called police about her concerns about two males -- an adult and...
Casper Police: Suspect Wasn’t In the House When Police Entered
Lieutenant Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department updated the community on the ongoing active situation involving an armed suspect who had, reportedly, barricaded himself inside of a home. Now, Lt. Bullard is stating that the suspect wasn't in the house when police entered. "We had an armed subject barricade...
Casper Police: Victim Had “Long-Term Communication” With Suspect in Amber Alert Case
The Casper Police Department recently released a statement regarding the Amber Alert that was called for a missing 14-year-old Casper girl, who had been reported missing on November 16, 2022. According to the statement, Casper Police took a runaway report involving the girl, Gracelyn Pratt. "Gracelyn’s legal guardian reported Gracelyn...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/16/22 – 11/17/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Confirms No Hostages in Active Situation
Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with K2 Radio News that there are currently no hostages involved in the ongoing active situation, regarding an armed suspect who has barricaded himself inside of a house. *****. Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with...
Casper Woman Competing in ‘FabOver40′ New Beauty Contest
One of Casper's own is currently in second place in New Beauty Magazine's FabOver40 contest. Katrina Lorenzen is a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-native that has been a Casper resident for the better part of thirty years. I had the chance to speak to her about her reasons for entering the contest. She stated:
Casper Council Adds Definitions to Nondiscrimination Ordinance
On Tuesday, a large crowd of around 40 people showed up mostly for the proposed nondiscrimination ordinance that the Casper city council passed on the second reading. Only council member Steve Cathey voted against the ordinance. The ordinance would add a $750 penalty and/or up to six months in jail...
Bluepeak Continues Internet Construction in Casper
Bluepeak, an internet service provider that has set up shop in Casper and Cheyenne, announced in a press release that it will begin participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. The ACP is a $14 billion program that goes through the Federal Communications Commission and provides a...
Amber Alert Update: Suspect Quit Job, Victim Skipped School, Photos Included
An Amber Alert was issued earlier on Thursday regarding a 14-year-old girl named Gracelyn Pratt, who is believed to have been kidnapped by 36-year-old James Martin. Gracelyn's legal guardian, Josselyn Jeanne, posted an update last night regarding her missing daughter. "Everyone, my daughter Gracelyn is missing," Jeanne wrote in a...
Senior Mustang Excels at High-Level Construction Courses
A Natrona County High School senior works towards a bright future through SkillsUSA. Tristy Thomas excelled at higher-level construction and cabinetmaking courses at Pathways Innovation Center, according to a press release from Natrona County Schools. Thomas is currently serving as a state officer. When she first joined she said she...
Suspect From Wednesday on the Loose, Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’
The Casper Police Department have offered more information as to the situation that occurred Wednesday afternoon and through the evening, involving a suspect who had reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a home. When police eventually entered the residence, the suspect was not actually there. Now, the CPD has offered more...
Here Are the Top 33 Casper Restaurants Residents Want Back Now
Nothing saddens the soul quite like the permanent closing of one of your favorite local restaurants. Throughout the last few years, unfortunately, we have seen a lot of them come and go in and around the Casper area. We went to the people to find out which closed restaurants Casperites...
Several Stucture Fires Reported in Casper this Week
There were several structure fire incidents reported to the Casper Fire-EMS between Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. This per a news release from Casper Fire-EMS. On Monday firefighters were called around 10:45 to Pennsylvania Avenue. Responders discovered a smoldering fire that was spreading into wooden siding on the...
Enter to Be King & Queen for 2023 Olivia Caldwell Foundation Butterfly Ball
Olivia's mother Katie created the Olivia Caldwell Foundation to honor the memory of her daughter, and to try and help parents who like her...were dealing with the unthinkable. A butterfly can be found not only in the logo of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation but in the name of their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Butterfly Ball.
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
Ice Rink On The Way To Glenrock For Winter Fest
It's been an intense couple months for the town of Glenrock, but recent good news is that Winter Fest December 3rd will go on and be as awesome as planned. Glenrock's new town square has been a work in progress for a few years and was finished this past summer. The town was able to put the square to work right away with family movie nights, splash pad parties, ghost stories by the fire and University of Wyoming football tailgate parties.
Free Confidential Memory Screenings Today in Casper
Have you or someone you love been looking for a simple and safe brain check-up that tests memory and other thinking skills?. Free, confidential memory screenings are available from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center (1831 E 4th Street). Screenings take just a few minutes, are...
Snowy Day in Casper, Highs “Unseasonably Cold With Added Wind Chill”
Casperites woke up inside a snowglobe this morning and it looks like it could continue until noon today. Sleepy cars are covered under thick blankets of snow. The National Weather Service says daytime highs will be unseasonably cold with added wind chill. Lows tonight will be at or below zero.
