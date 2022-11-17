ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

104.7 KISS FM

Rest Well, Dark Knight: Don Goodman, Casper’s Batman, Passes Away

“I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss. I see the lives for which I lay down my life, peaceful, useful, prosperous and happy. I see that I hold a sanctuary in their hearts, and in the hearts of their descendants, generations hence. It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known.”
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Rescue Mission Worker Calls in Amber Alert Kidnapper

A Wyoming Rescue Mission employee tipped off the Casper Police Department last week about a Colorado man identified in an Amber Alert notification who kidnapped his son, according to a department news release. On Friday evening, Laura Moore called police about her concerns about two males -- an adult and...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Police: Suspect Wasn’t In the House When Police Entered

Lieutenant Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department updated the community on the ongoing active situation involving an armed suspect who had, reportedly, barricaded himself inside of a home. Now, Lt. Bullard is stating that the suspect wasn't in the house when police entered. "We had an armed subject barricade...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/16/22 – 11/17/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Bluepeak Continues Internet Construction in Casper

Bluepeak, an internet service provider that has set up shop in Casper and Cheyenne, announced in a press release that it will begin participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. The ACP is a $14 billion program that goes through the Federal Communications Commission and provides a...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Senior Mustang Excels at High-Level Construction Courses

A Natrona County High School senior works towards a bright future through SkillsUSA. Tristy Thomas excelled at higher-level construction and cabinetmaking courses at Pathways Innovation Center, according to a press release from Natrona County Schools. Thomas is currently serving as a state officer. When she first joined she said she...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Several Stucture Fires Reported in Casper this Week

There were several structure fire incidents reported to the Casper Fire-EMS between Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. This per a news release from Casper Fire-EMS. On Monday firefighters were called around 10:45 to Pennsylvania Avenue. Responders discovered a smoldering fire that was spreading into wooden siding on the...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’

Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Ice Rink On The Way To Glenrock For Winter Fest

It's been an intense couple months for the town of Glenrock, but recent good news is that Winter Fest December 3rd will go on and be as awesome as planned. Glenrock's new town square has been a work in progress for a few years and was finished this past summer. The town was able to put the square to work right away with family movie nights, splash pad parties, ghost stories by the fire and University of Wyoming football tailgate parties.
GLENROCK, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Free Confidential Memory Screenings Today in Casper

Have you or someone you love been looking for a simple and safe brain check-up that tests memory and other thinking skills?. Free, confidential memory screenings are available from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center (1831 E 4th Street). Screenings take just a few minutes, are...
CASPER, WY
