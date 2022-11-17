Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Multicoin Expects FTX Contagion To Hold Industry In Its Grips For Weeks To Come
In a letter to its investors, one of the industry’s most notable crypto venture firms, Multcoin Capital, has revealed its thesis for the coming weeks. Managing partners Kyle Samani and Tushar Jain write in a 3,400-word letter that the FTX fiasco does not spell doom for the crypto industry, as critics like Peter Schiff and Nassim Taleb recently did.
NEWSBTC
Oryen 120% price surge during ICO turns it into a smarter investment than Big Eyes and DOGE
At any stage of an ICO, the tendency for a crypto project to perform exceptionally is dependent on the benefits the project offers its users, as well as the embracement of its community that believes in the objectives of the project. When a crypto project achieves a monumental price surge...
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is steady on its growth path as Decred (DCR) and Lido DAO (LDO) finally climb
The world of decentralized finance and crypto is one of the fastest-changing, and every day shows a new winner, and nothing seems to remain constant. However, the growth trend of the Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is stable, and the only change is how much it has climbed upwards! Today we will compare Snowfall to the two crypto projects on the rise, Decred (DCR) and Lido DAO (LDO). Both are old players in the crypto sphere but have less to offer than the Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
NEWSBTC
MATIC Backpedals Into Bearish Track Despite Its Social Dominance
The current state of MATIC and Polygon’s crypto ecosystem ranks among the worst. It took a toll on In the wake of FTX’s demise, the industry-wide contagion has impacted other projects, Polygon among them. Despite this, Polygon is in the top three DeFi companies in terms of revenue....
NEWSBTC
FTX Crash an Expensive and Educational Moment for Crypto. What’s next for Binance and Big Eyes Coin?
Last week the centralised crypto exchange FTX (FTT) imploded. When the smoke cleared, the remnants of the crypto market were a sight for sore eyes. Investors were in bits trying to decide where this left the rest of the crypto world. Since the collapse of FTX, questions have zoomed back...
NEWSBTC
Toncoin (TON) Continues To Mark Higher Gains, Big Move Coming?
Toncoin has defied the entire crypto market sentiment as its value continues to trend higher. As per CoinMarketCap data, the native token of the TON blockchain has kept over 20% gain in the last seven days. The token has experienced extreme volatility in the last 24 hours, though. And it’s not just on the last day alone.
NEWSBTC
Experts Shun Cosmos (ATOM) And Polygon (MATIC), Recommend Newcomer The Hideaways (HDWY)
International investors closely watch successful coins, especially if they exhibit remarkable development during challenging moments. Such initiatives ensure profitable outcomes. The recent volatility of the cryptocurrency industry has threatened the future expansion of numerous coins, though. Former market leaders Cosmos (ATOM) and Polygon (MATIC) had substantial earnings, but their investors...
NEWSBTC
A New Metaverse Project Made by a Solid Team is Attracting Investors, can it be the Next 10x Crypto?
The question of whether crypto projects can offer good returns in the current market climate is on every investor’s mind. While the market may not be in the healthiest state, there are some niches that are proving to be resilient and even lucrative. These are projects with fundamentally strong ideas and unique twists relating to the implementation of decentralized technology.
NEWSBTC
With Big Eyes Eyes Coin Hitting $10M In Its Presale, Crypto Market Seems To Be Recovering From Bitcoin Losses
The FTX-induced crypto crash led to a panic in the market. Investors cashed out their assets to save their sinking ships. And when you think about it, all harm was done by some reckless kids sitting in the Bahamas. When the market crashes, Bitcoin (BTC) crashes; or vice versa. However,...
NEWSBTC
Quant Wallet Holders Reach More Than 90,000 – Time To Buy QNT?
Quant (QNT) may not be like the Bitcoin and some of its fellow altcoins like Ethereum, Dogecoin and even Shiba Inu in terms of social dominance but it is silently making its move to be included among the list of must-have crypto assets right now. The cryptocurrency, ranking 32nd in...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Shows Bullish Signs As Price Eyes $70; Will Bulls Push To This Region?
LTC’s price shows bullish signs as price holds above its range channel showing signs to rally high as FTX fiascos continue. LTC’s price trades above $60 with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. LTC’s price bounces from a low of...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Trading Explained- Is It Worthwhile?
If it’s the first time you want to trade Bitcoin, you might like to learn before venturing into the new market. Bitcoin is undoubtedly a unique asset you may not know much about, and you don’t want to spend your hard-earned money on something unfamiliar. Bitcoin trading involves speculating on the cryptocurrency’s price movement. Bitcoin is undoubtedly the most famous cryptocurrency. Satoshi Nakamoto created and launched it in 2009, but it received greater attention almost a decade after its phenomenal price increase.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot’s Phala Announces Partnership with Octaloop for Unblock-2022
Octaloop and Phala Network have joined hands for ‘Unblock-2022’, a virtual web3 hackathon, scheduled to run from 10th to 17th November 2022. Over 5000 developers have participated at Octaloop’s past events, who are expected to lock horns at their biggest hackathon that precedes ‘Metamorphosis-2022’, dubbed India’s largest crypto gala!
NEWSBTC
How Institutions Are Investing in Bitcoin
Large corporations and financial institutions have considered the crypto ecosystem risky. Some have typically viewed it with skepticism. But since 2020, these institutions have changed their perception and now see it as a digital asset. That’s because the Covid-19 pandemic caused global lockdowns and affected businesses significantly. Governments had to put economic stimulus measures and reduce interest rates to almost zero. People always choose to invest Bitcoin with a reliable trading platform like Immediate Edge.
NEWSBTC
Is Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao To Blame For FTX Collapse?
In the space of one week, FTX had gone from being the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume to being bankrupt. This swift move from being ‘okay’ to being in ‘hot water’ has shown just how uncertain things can be in the crypto market. Since it happened, there has been some finger-pointing as participants in the space look for someone to blame, and some of those fingers have been pointed at Changpeng Zhao.
NEWSBTC
LEO Token Records Positive Moves While Crypto Market Struggles
LEO, the native token of the Bitfinex exchange, has recorded positive gains as the crypto market struggles to gain footing. The utility token saw a price increase of 4.24% on the day. It also enjoyed an impressive 11% surge in the last 7 days. LEO’s price surge comes as rival...
NEWSBTC
This project is giving out a base return of 240% which is compounded for 3 years to the first 5000 holders, should you invest?
Uncharted has been trending in crypto communities over the last few days. The new NFT project, powered by Xeta Capital Fund (XCF), promises to bridge the gap between TradFi and Web3, bringing lucrative returns to early investors. Is the project worth the hype? A closer look at Uncharted and how...
NEWSBTC
Bitflex: Next-Generation Cryptocurrency Exchange Officially Launches
Seychelles, November 18, 2022 – Bitflex Ltd. (“Bitflex,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today has just announced the official launch of its cryptocurrency exchange. The launch follows an extremely successful beta period, which saw its user base grow by over 1,000%.
NEWSBTC
NEAR Faces Resistance In Attempt To Breach $2 Level As Bears Block Its Way
Altcoins like NEAR have experienced a similar slump in value as the major cryptocurrencies during the previous several days. Cryptocurrency price index Coingecko reports that NEAR’s price is currently bearish, reflecting the general market sentiment. At the time of writing, the token was trading at $1.8515, below the key psychological $2 zone.
NEWSBTC
Founder of Web3 social video platform Cheelee launched $200M crypto winter solidarity fund
The founder of blockchain-based social video platform Cheelee and its sister Web2 mobile app NUTSon announced the launch of a $200-million support program for affected global cryptocurrency exchanges. The investments will go through the crypto winter solidarity fund run by Roman Alekseev and his partners, as his recent Instagram post states.
