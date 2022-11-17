Read full article on original website
Casper Girl Found in Arizona, Man in Custody
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - November 18, 2022 - 11:00 p.m. The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified. The Casper Police Department...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Photos/Video: Make A Wish Wyoming Grants Star Wars-Themed Wish Live at Fundraiser
Make A Wish Wyoming sponsors, supporters, employees, and volunteers gathered at The Hangar for their annual Stories of Light Gala event and it was a night for tears, and a night for smiles. More than anything, it was a night for hope and that's exactly what was on display. The...
(PHOTOS) Kelly Walsh High School home to regional powerlifting competition
CASPER, Wyo. — Powerlifters from across Wyoming and beyond descended upon Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday as it held a Powerlifting USA meet hosted by the Roosevelt Powerlifting Club and USA Powerlifting. “Various clubs can become registered through USA Powerlifting, and that’s how they compete,” said Bart Stricklin,...
Scholarship in memory of former accounting instructor established
A scholarship has been established in memory of beloved Casper College accounting instructor Michael Sarvey. The Michael H. Sarvey Accounting Scholarship is open to all Casper College accounting majors with a 2.0 or higher GPA, enrolled in six or more credit hours, and Wyoming residents. In addition, financial need will also be considered. The scholarship will be given out annually.
How voters in the Mountain West's most conservative state are grappling with change
Wyoming's midterm elections sent the deep-red state even further to the right. At the same time, the state is reinventing itself, as the energy transition and, in some communities, a wave of new residents bring big opportunities and challenges. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey recently went on a “listening tour” across Wyoming to hear how residents are contending with change.
AMBER Alert out for teen runaway in Wyoming
The following is a Facebook post from the Casper Police Department:. CASPER, Wyo. - On November 16, 2022, the Casper Police Department took a runaway report involving a fourteen-year-old girl, Gracelyn PRATT (picture attached). Gracelyn’s legal guardian reported Gracelyn missing when she did not return home from school. The Casper Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit assigned a detective to the case who immediately began looking into Gracelyn’s whereabouts. Through the course of that investigation, it was learned that Gracelyn had been having long-term communication with an adult family acquaintance identified as James Warren MARTIN (36 years of age; picture attached). Detectives learned that MARTIN and Gracelyn recently had been seen together in the days leading up to Gracelyn being reported as a runaway.
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Casper PD: Suspect Helped House and Hide Wanted Fugitive Joshua Crook
A man was arrested in connection with the law enforcement operation that took place Wednesday afternoon and evening. 32-year-old Billy Martin was charged in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday with two separate felonies. He was charged as being an 'accessory after the fact,' and he was charged with being...
Rest Well, Dark Knight: Don Goodman, Casper’s Batman, Passes Away
“I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss. I see the lives for which I lay down my life, peaceful, useful, prosperous and happy. I see that I hold a sanctuary in their hearts, and in the hearts of their descendants, generations hence. It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known.”
Kelly Walsh JROTC celebrates Marine Corps birthday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Nov. 10, the United States Marine Corps celebrated 247 years. Today, the Kelly Walsh High School Marine JROTC marked the occasion with a Birthday Ball. “I think it’s important to recognize dates like this because for years and years these people sacrificed their lives for this country,” JROTC cadet Tyanna Montgomery said. “They’ve sacrificed a lot to help make sure we have our freedoms as U.S. citizens.”
(PHOTOS) Bit by broken bit: Artist helping 307 Skate Park and Youth Center breathe new life into Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — An artist and skateboarder who grew up in Casper is showing work made from broken bits of boards collected from around the world at the Bourgeois Pig in downtown Casper, 114 W. 2nd St. Conor Mullen is donating all the money raised through the sale of...
Casper resident opening photography business, to celebrate grand opening Nov. 27
CASPER, Wyo. — Over the years, Casper resident T.J. Vernon has been to many exotic locales, from the jungles of South America to the plains of Africa and the mountains of Nepal. On every trip, he’s traveled with camera in hand, motivated by a passion and skill for wildlife photography. Now, he’s decided to share that passion with others, and is opening his own wildlife photography business.
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17–18. All persons entering not guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/17/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Holiday Square Lighting Happening Sunday at Conwell Park
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in spirit anyway. But on Sunday, it'll look even more like the big day, as the City of Casper is hosting its annual Holiday Square Lighting at Conwell Park. This Christmas tradition will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Dream Upon a...
AMBER ALERT – Black 2014 Ford 4 Door Pickup WY Plates: 1-36929
There's currently an active amber alert on a 2014 black Ford 4-door pickup with County 1 Plates - 36929. The truck has a lift kit and star wars stick figures on the back window, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect is James Martin, 36. He is 5'9", 260-300 lbs....
Casper Area Transit offering disabled residents rides to Christmas parade; Thanksgiving hours announced
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit will have some adjusted availability from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents with disabilities and their families wanting a ride to the downtown Christmas parade that is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 can reserve one with Casper Area Transit, according to Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities. Reservations for rides to the parade need to be made no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Rides can be scheduled by calling 307-235-8273.
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
Mills woman charged with grand theft, altering checks, opening fraudulent loans in two felony cases
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills woman pleaded not guilty to felony theft and forgery charges in Natrona County District Court this week after police say she repeatedly altered and deposited checks written to her by clients she’d cleaned for. Heather Jo Schmaltz, 43, is charged with the theft...
