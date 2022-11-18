"No justice served": Family slams sentence given to ex-Philly cop for killing unarmed Black man

Former Philadelphia police officer sentenced for killing unarmed man while on duty 02:45

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The Plowden family does not feel justice was served, but they're ready to heal after an emotional day in court Thursday.

A judge sentenced former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch to 11 and a half to 23 months in prison for the killing of Dennis Plowden, an unarmed Black man, in 2017. Family members and District Attorney Larry Krasner objected to the length of the sentence.

"My brother died in vain and we waited five long years to have no justice served at all," said Diamond Plowden, Plowden's sister.

"I was far from surprised, but I was very disappointed," said Tania Bond, Plowden's widow. "And I think the number one reason us as a family are disappointed is because who waits five years to come to court to hear 11 to 23 months?"

Ruch fired his service weapon at Plowden on Dec. 27, 2017, after a chase in East Germantown. Plowden was reportedly dazed, sitting on the ground and raising his left hand when Ruch fired the shots.

Ruch was later charged and left the department. His case went to trial, where a jury found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime .

In court Thursday, Plowden's family gave victim impact statements on what he meant to them. They spoke about how Plowden was as a son, sibling and father, and how their lives changed within seconds after his death.

There was also time for statements about Ruch. People who spoke about Ruch talked about his community service and compassion for others. One of the first people who spoke about Ruch believed he was being used a pawn and did not deserve to be incarcerated.

Ruch broke down in tears during the statements. He also apologized to the Plowden family for the split-second decision that ended Plowden's life.

But once the sentence was handed down, Plowden's widow says Ruch's remorse was too little too late.

"We're happy court is over," Bond said. "No we're not happy about the result, but as family, we're trying to move on and heal."

Ruch was the first Philadelphia officer ever to be convicted at a jury trial for an on-duty killing. At the trial, Ruch and other officers testified that they thought Plowden was reaching for a gun. He was unarmed.

Judge Barbara McDermott, who presided at the sentencing, said she was not going to make an example out of Ruch or send a message to other officers. She said Ruch had showed good behavior since being charged, and that Plowden created the danger that officers found themselves in.

"Nothing he is going to do in prison is going to make him a better person," Judge Barbara McDermott said, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement, Krasner said the sentence fell below the state sentencing guidelines for the crime.

"My office will be reviewing our appellate options in the matter concerning Eric Ruch in the coming weeks," the statement said.

Philadelphia previously paid out $1.2 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought on by Plowden's widow.