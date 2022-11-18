ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving in New York City

As the holidays approach more Americans are in need of a little help putting food on the table.

Over 1.8 million New Yorkers face food insecurity, including half a million children, according to Feeding America.

This year several nonprofits and food banks are gearing up to give away turkeys and other Thanksgiving staples ahead of the holiday.

Some holiday staples are extra pricey this year. The price of a 16-pound turkey has increased 21%, pie crusts are up 26% and a box of stuffing is 69% more expensive.

The increased food costs have made the local giveaways more impactful for families.

Check out these giveaways coming up in November:

New York City

Bronx

Gardiner Foundation Thanksgiving Giveaway

November 19, 9:00 a.m.

Saint James Park

Brooklyn

District 43 Giveaway

November 19, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

PS 221

*must pre-register

Manhattan

Catholic Charities of New York

November 21, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

34 West 134th Street

*must pre-register

Queens

Riverfund Thanksgiving for our families

November 19, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

89-11 Lefferts Boulevard

HOLIDAY NEWS | Everything we know about the 2022 Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade

