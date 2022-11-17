ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Biden flashes ‘cheat sheet’ telling him when to sit, speak at G20

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sta9Y_0jEYLtNm00

President Biden was once again spotted using a detailed “cheat sheet” — this time at the G20 summit in Bali — instructing him where to sit, when to deliver remarks and when to pose for photos.

The 79-year-old commander-in-chief was attending an event on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Tuesday when photographers snapped a picture of him leafing through pages of notes.

The typed-up memo gave Biden step-by-step instructions on what to do during the meeting and referred to the president as “YOU” written in bold red letters.

“YOU, [Indonesian] President Widodo, and [Japanese] Prime Minister Kishida will take a photo directly before the event starts,” one bullet point read.

Additional instructions said “YOU will sit at the center” and “YOU will deliver opening remarks (5 minutes).”

The notes also reminded Biden: “YOU will close the event alongside YOUR co-hosts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pI1gn_0jEYLtNm00
A close-up photo of Biden’s notes shows extremely detailed instructions printed in red ink, with the president being addressed as “YOU.”
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kkjhp_0jEYLtNm00
Biden was reminded to sit at the center and speak for 5 minutes.
AFP via Getty Images

At the top and bottom of the sheet, the note’s unknown author printed a bold-faced reminder to Biden to turn the page for his opening statement.

This isn’t the first time that Biden has been caught using stage directions during public engagements.

During a June meeting with wind industry executive, Biden inadvertently flashed a comically detailed paper that directed the president to “enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants.”

It also said: “YOU take YOUR seat” and “YOU give brief comments (2 minutes).”

In July 2021, Biden inadvertently showed a note from a staffer alerting him that there was something on his chin .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGQjW_0jEYLtNm00
In June, Biden accidentally flashed a “cheat sheet” that directed the president to “say hello” to the participants of a meeting.
Shawn Thew – Pool via CNP / MEGA

Biden’s frequent and well-documented reliance on cue cards has fueled speculation among his critics that the septuagenarian has been experiencing a cognitive decline.

Biden, who turns 80 on Sunday, said during a recent interview that it’s “totally legitimate” for voters to question whether someone his age can serve a potential second term in the White House — but he urged people to judge for themselves whether he’s physically and mentally fit for office.

“I think the best way to make the judgement is to watch me,” he said. “Am I slowing up? Am I going at the same pace?”

Comments / 40

screw it. I want my free stuff
3d ago

How sad that someone has to write what he can say and do. That alone should invoke the 25th amendment. He is not able to function in the role he took an oath to uphold.

Reply
26
Bruce jones
3d ago

America the laughing stock of the world thanks to our demented slow thinking CLOWN of a president man cannot handle this job he's in over his head and he's a joke not only on the world stage but in America

Reply(5)
6
D12 z
3d ago

so embarrassing and humiliating for this country, this is our President

Reply
19
Related
RadarOnline

Joe Biden Mocked After Mistakenly Calling VP Kamala Harris A 'Great President' In Latest Verbal Slip-Up

Joe Biden was ridiculed on social media after he mistakenly called Vice President Kamala Harris a “great president,” RadarOnline.com has learned.President Biden’s latest blunder came on Monday evening as he attempted to wish VP Harris a happy birthday while also celebrating the Hindu holiday of Diwali during an event at the White House.“Happy birthday to a great president,” Biden said, seemingly forgetting Harris’ vice-presidential title. Harris’ birthday was on Thursday, October 20.Shortly after Biden’s verbal gaffe, Republicans quickly took to social media to mock the 79-year-old commander-in-chief for his concerning slip-up.“Joe Biden just wished Kamala Harris a happy birthday and...
COLORADO STATE
CNN

Ashley Biden finds her voice: 'I know my worth'

First daughter Ashley Biden has been a regular presence in President Joe Biden's White House -- she quit her job before the 2020 campaign partly to be near the man she calls her "best friend" -- but until this fall, she stayed carefully behind the scenes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’

For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
RadarOnline

Feeling Ill? Hunter Biden Breaks Cover, Spotted At Urgent Care With Wife As FBI Investigation Closes In

Is the heat from the FBI investigation finally getting to Hunter Biden? The First Son sparked concern when he was spotted at a California urgent care with his wife, Melissa Cohen, on Wednesday, marking a rare outing for the embattled businessman, RadarOnline.com has learned.Hunter, 52, was pictured briskly walking into a medical center in Agoura Hills with his wife of three years by his side. President Joe Biden's son looked stoic as he made his way past photographers without saying a word. It's unclear why Hunter and Melissa were at the hospital, but it's worth noting that their two-year-old son,...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer

Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health. Article continues...
Footwear News

Arabella Kushner Coordinates With Mom Ivanka Trump in Glittery Blue Dress & Satin Flats at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding

Arabella Kushner glittered for Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion on Sunday, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, the 11-year-old wore a light blue dress. Coordinating with mom Ivanka Trump, her attire featured a crewneck silhouette with flounced elbow-length sleeves. Adding a whimsical finish to Kushner’s outfit was gauzy fabric around the dress’ outer layers, embellished with silver glitter for a sparkly spin. Stud earrings finished her outfit, as seen in a matching mother-daughter post on Trump’s Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
Benzinga

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings

The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House. Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever. One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Biden inadvertently flashes G20 step-by-step cheat sheet: ‘You take your seat’

President Joe Biden has once again given an inadvertent glimpse of a “cheat sheet” step-by-step guide for how to conduct himself.Earlier this week, leaders from some of the world’s largest economies descended on Bali for two days at the G20 Summit, where they were welcomed by their host country’s president, Joko Widodo, to gather under the theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.The US commander-in-chief held talks throughout the summit with fellow leaders from economic powerhouses, but the meetings were briefly interrupted after a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine led to an explosion in Nato member state Poland which...
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal

Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. ​​“Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy