Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Teton National Park Issues 475 Hunting Permits in Annual Elk Reduction Program
The annual Grand Teton National Park Elk Management Reduction Program opens on Saturday, November 5. This year, the National Park Service (NPS) has issued 475 hunting permits. Congress first authorized the elk reduction program in 1950 with legislation that expanded the boundaries of Grand Teton National Park. Each year, the NPS and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) partner to determine if a hunt is needed and, if so, how many hunting permits to issue. In recent years, the number of permits has ranged from 350 to 600.
Salmon-Challis National Forest reports zero new fires
The Salmon-Challis National Forest had zero new fires in the last week. The post Salmon-Challis National Forest reports zero new fires appeared first on Local News 8.
Deschutes National Forest prepares for winter, closing two FS roads, removing boat docks
The Deschutes National Forest will close two Forest Service roads next week due to recent and forecast snowfall. The post Deschutes National Forest prepares for winter, closing two FS roads, removing boat docks appeared first on KTVZ.
cohaitungchi.com
RV Camping in Deschutes National Forest and Bend, Oregon
Bend has earned all of this attention, but when you take a city full of great food, beer and shopping, then surround it with the natural paradise that was here before all of this development, you end up with a fair deal of competition to find that perfect place to park your RV.
Colorado Hunter Rescued by Helicopter in White River National Forest
What began as a fun weekend hunting trip in White River National Forest became a nightmare scenario for one father-son duo on Saturday (November 13). It all started when the Denver men set out for a remote hunting camp near the beginning of Little Deadman Creek. Though used to the relatively high altitude of Denver, the mountainous city of Colorado that rests over 5,000 feet above sea level, White River National Forest is an entirely different environment.
Comments / 0