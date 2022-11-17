Read full article on original website
yoyo
3d ago
Wait until we all have electric cars. Electric will go out and you'll be straded, can't go to the hospital can't go get food and you can't drive to warmth. It will happen ,when people die remember this it's 100 percent the democratic party and Joe BIden
Reply
3
Related
WOWT
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
News Channel Nebraska
Center in Omaha announces inmate missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate was announced missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) on Saturday night. Officials said 29-year-old Devante Prusia was meant to be at work when they noticed his electronic monitoring device had been removed and he did not return to CCC-O. Prusia is a 6'3'', 190 lbs. black man and has black hair with brown eyes.
KETV.com
Authorities searching for CCC-O missing inmate
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities have been notified, and are searching for, a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. Devante Prusia, who started his sentence in February 2016, disappeared Saturday while he was scheduled to be at his job. Prusia is a 29-year-old, Black man. He is...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital
Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
UPDATE: OPPD says power restored to customers after 'equipment failure'
OPPD confirmed that there is a power outage affecting at least 18,000 people in southwest Douglas County and in Sarpy County.
WOWT
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
Two Omaha residents awarded the Citizen Life-Saving Award
The Omaha Fire Department recognized the quick actions and exceptional performance of several staff members and bystanders at Champions Run Pool this summer, after they saved a drowning child.
KETV.com
Omaha man goes hunting, gets shot by another hunter
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) says an Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials say the 22-year-old man was hunting along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. NGPC says the man was unintentionally shot by another person in...
WOWT
24-year-old life-flighted to Omaha after Cass County, Iowa crash injures 3
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 24-year-old and two teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. near 550th and Nishna Valley Road in Cass County, Iowa. Authorities say a 1995 Ford Ranger was eastbound on Nishna Valley...
KETV.com
Late Omaha, Bennington police officer celebrated with funeral service Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. — Mark Sundermeier, a longtime law enforcement officer with a variety of agencies, was celebrated Saturday afternoon as hundreds attended his funeral service. Sundermeier died while scuba diving in Hawaii in October. He served in the Omaha Police Department for 25 years before founding, and serving on,...
iheart.com
Car Into Omaha Saddle Creek Rd. Building
Law enforcement communications indicate a woman was taken to the hospital after a car slammed into a building in south central Omaha during the Friday morning commute. The crash was on the southeast corner of the s-curving Saddle Creek Road at Poppleton Avenue around 7 a.m. Police and city building...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska woman identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash
BROOKING. S.D. (KELO) — A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker.
doniphanherald.com
La Vista man gets probation for causing Cass County crash that killed 4 people
PLATTSMOUTH — Kem Foster told a judge about the void in her life since her 5-year-old granddaughter died, how little Kéniah brought softness to a family filled with boys, and how she and her son, Kéniah’s father, will never be the same. She closed with a...
Dry conditions continue despite light snow accumulations this week
We did have a couple of days with light snow accumulations, but did not do anything to improve or worsen the drought deficit.
klkntv.com
Hickman hunter injured when shot at close range in Buffalo County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hickman man was accidentally shot at close range Friday while hunting in Buffalo County, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. The hunter was shot around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was...
1011now.com
Hundreds wait in the cold seeking rental assistance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln event meant to help people apply for some pandemic financial assistance left hundreds stranded in the cold. Organizers met lines full of hundreds more people than expected, and desperation led to confusion, disappointment and even some jostling in the crowd. Around 1,000 residents came...
Kearney Hub
19-year-old slain in Omaha's Benson area was considering career in construction
A 19-year-old man shot to death in the Benson area will be mourned by a host of friends and family, his father said Thursday. Sincere Brooks split time living with his father, Courtney Browder, in the Millard area and with his mother in Philadelphia. Brooks graduated from Millard South in 2021 and played football for the Patriots.
klkntv.com
Fire crews douse flames at north Lincoln home in freezing winds
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several fire crews helped extinguish flames at a north Lincoln home Thursday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to the apartment near North 38th Street and Baldwin Avenue around 4 p.m. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the fire was within the walls and...
WOWT
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, a desperate dog owner is looking for his new German Shepherd puppy. Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away. “I...
Comments / 1