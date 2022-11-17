How much snow fell in your neighborhood
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some areas in Northeast Ohio were buried in snow on Thursday morning while others saw fairytale-like flakes floating around just as the sun rose.
Snow fall totals coming into the Dick Goddard Weather Center at FOX 8 hit as high as 17″ inches in what meteorologist Jenn Harcher calls the bullseye of the lake effect snow event – Monroe Center in Ashtabula County.
Several areas in Ashtabula County saw over a foot of snow. Other areas south of Cleveland including Broadview Heights and Sagamore Hills saw an inch or two.
Anyone in downtown Cleveland saw a light dusting just before sunrise. Watch below.
We're not in the clear yet. Ashtabula County is under a lake effect snow warning and a winter weather advisory is issued for Lake and Geauga counties until 10 p.m. Thursday.
