Ashtabula County, OH

How much snow fell in your neighborhood

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some areas in Northeast Ohio were buried in snow on Thursday morning while others saw fairytale-like flakes floating around just as the sun rose.

Snow fall totals coming into the Dick Goddard Weather Center at FOX 8 hit as high as 17″ inches in what meteorologist Jenn Harcher calls the bullseye of the lake effect snow event – Monroe Center in Ashtabula County.

Browns at Bills game decision coming soon

Several areas in Ashtabula County saw over a foot of snow. Other areas south of Cleveland including Broadview Heights and Sagamore Hills saw an inch or two.

Anyone in downtown Cleveland saw a light dusting just before sunrise. Watch below.

We’re not in the clear yet. Ashtabula County is under a lake effect snow warning and a winter weather advisory is issued for Lake and Geauga counties until 10 p.m. Thursday.

See the updated forecast here .

Related
cleveland19.com

19 FIRST ALERT DAY: High winds and Lake Effect Snow Warning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph continue today as highs peak on the upper 20s. Tonight as skies begin to clear, we’ll see lows in the lower 20s. The clearing continues on a brisk Monday as highs recover into the lower 40s.
CLEVELAND, OH
yourerie

Lake Effect continues Sunday

Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WYTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashtabula residents prepare for yet another snowstorm

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - More snow is headed to Northeast Ohio this weekend. It’s been a rough 24 hours for Jamie Conrad. His car got stuck yesterday and he’s still not done clearing out his driveway, but he knows he has to be better prepared this time.
ASHTABULA, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Drivers stranded following lake effect snow along I-90

The lake effect snow is altering travel plans for people driving through Ashtabula County. Interstate 90 is a highly traveled route from Northeast Ohio to upstate New York. Right now, portions of the highway are closed from Erie, Pennsylvania, to the New York state line.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday

Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
