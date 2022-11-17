Read full article on original website
Guy Fieri's 'Chicken Guy!' restaurant opening at PPG Place
Famous TV chef Guy Fieri, the host of “Diners Drive-ins and Dives,” is opening a restaurant Monday morning at PPG Place. “Chicken Guy!” will be the first franchise in Pennsylvania.
Thrillist
Wendy's Just Added 2 Italian-Inspired Sandwiches & Garlic Fries to the Menu
Peppermint Frostys aren’t the only new item Wendy’s is trotting out for the holidays. Just a week after it unveiled that holiday-themed dessert, it has unveiled two more new menu items. On November 16, Wendy’s will debut an Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich that can be ordered with a...
Cannabis cuisine
With cannabis legal in some form in more than half of America, some of the nation's top chefs are finding more ways to integrate it into their recipes. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with chef Miguel Trinidad, who hosts dinners infused with cannabis, and with cookbook author Laurie Wolf, about cannabis cuisine.
WKTV
Food Network's 'Restaurant: Impossible' filming at The Balanced Chef in Rome
ROME, N.Y. -- His show's on the Food Network, but it might as well be the Weather Channel, because celebrity Chef Robert Irvine comes in like a hurricane. "I came yesterday morning at 9 o'clock and I will leave here tonight at 9 o'clock," said Irvine, Thursday afternoon, in Rome.
Gordon Ramsay Says His 6th Restaurant Opening Needs To Be 'So Right'
Gordon Ramsay's already famously high expectations are being leveled up once again with the impending soft opening of his newest Las Vegas eatery, Ramsay's Kitchen. In a recent interview with Eater Las Vegas, the celebrity chef stated, "We got to get it so right," saying there's a lot of pressure when debuting a restaurant in a star-studded city. His standards are sky-high, so much so that even something as small as a wobbly table would feel equivalent to Ramsay as "having his own nightmare."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This Kiru master chef knife is on sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are many reasons to take up cooking as a new hobby or continue your regular practice. Buying groceries and preparing them fresh at home can be a super effective way to save money and eat more nutritiously. Sometimes, for those of us who aren’t seasoned at-home cooks, getting started can be challenging and filled with questions like, What kind of food do I buy? How do I prepare it? What do I need to prepare it?
Punch
Cheers to Cranberries
This advertising content was produced in collaboration with our advertiser, without involvement from Vox Media editorial writing staff. Three cranberry-infused cocktails to carry you through the holiday season. It’s nearly impossible to make it through the winter holiday season without cranberries. But why would you want to? The tart yet...
A NYC butcher shop frozen in time
Just at the edge of Manhattan's Little Italy sits a butcher shop virtually frozen in time since it opened in 1923. "I joke many times, I say it's half-museum, half-butcher shop," said Jennifer Prezioso, the butcher, owner, and fourth-ever employee of Albanese Meats & Poultry. "I should charge admission because so many people come in and they're just like, 'Is this real?'"
Bringing authentic Neapolitan pizza home
The bustling city in the shadow of a volcano has a passion for food which explodes onto the street, and which has been exported around the world: Naples gave us pizza. Cooked in about 90 seconds at an intense, 800-degree heat, pizza is the soul of Naples, says master pizza maker (or pizzaiolo) Antonio Starita. At 80 years old, he embraces tradition, and says he did not like making pizza, at first. "I liked it," he admitted, "when I saw the money coming in!"
Inside Eric Ripert's Le Bernardin
It's recognized as one of the greatest restaurants in the world: Le Bernardin, founded in Paris 50 years ago, and now based in New York City. Chef and co-owner Eric Ripert talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about how running a restaurant with three Michelin stars is an extension of his approach to life: aiming to make a difference.
The Unexpected Origin Of Tapas
Hungry but don't want to indulge in a full-size entrée? Craving a little something more than a light appetizer like tortilla chips and salsa? With tapas, you can get the best of both worlds. Tapas are small plates of hearty, savory, dishes that can either be enjoyed by oneself or shared among multiple people. These snackable meals have evolved into a more sophisticated cuisine since their genesis.
Kirkus Reviews
Best Fiction of 2022: Adriana Herrera
“In a word, marvelous,” said Kirkus of Adriana Herrera’s A Caribbean Heiress in Paris (HQN, May 31), a historical romance novel featuring a female rum tycoon—the heiress of the title—who meets a Scottish earl in the whisky business while attending the Exposition Universelle in Paris in 1889. Now, the novel is one of our 100 best fiction books of the year. Herrera, a New York–based trauma therapist who works with survivors of domestic and sexual violence, is the author of 15 books and a co-founder of the Queer Romance PoC Collective, which advocates for greater diversity in the genre. She answered our questions—about romance and rum—by email.
Gather 'Round! 4 Stellar Snack Board Creations for Easy Holiday Entertaining
Yes, this entertaining trend seems to be everywhere but we are so not bored with boards! Scroll through social media and there’s no doubt how popular cheese, charcuterie and other kinds of boards and spreads are these days. It’s easy to see why: Filled with a variety of colorful, artfully arranged components, they’re a feast for the eyes and palate.
Eater
After Almost 25 Years, Mercer Kitchen From Jean-Georges Will Close Mid-December
Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Mercer Kitchen will leave the Mercer Hotel after almost 25 years on December 18, the chef confirms. The closure is due to a restructuring at the hotel following a change in ownership. Scott Sartiano, the nightlife veteran behind members-only club Zero Bond, will open an unnamed restaurant...
Tasting Table
Truffle Burrata Is Finally Back At Trader Joe's
Burrata is about as rich and decadent as cheese gets. In fact, burrata in Italian means "buttered," per Bon Appétit. The rich mozzarella-wrapped pocket filled with cream and cheese curds was first made near the town of Andria in Southern Italy during the 1920s, according to BBC Travel, with its creation credited to a regional artisan named Lorenzo Bianchino Chieppa.
Allrecipes.com
What Is Guanciale?
A key ingredient in many classic Italian pasta dishes, guanciale might be the solution to unlocking a new level of flavor when it comes to your Italian cooking. The fatty cured meat can be challenging to find, but seeking it out is worth the effort. Keep reading to learn more about this Italian favorite.
Comfort and joy: the welcome resurgence of rice pudding
Uncomfortable times call for comfort food. This winter, from restaurants to supermarkets and even social media, rice pudding is having a moment. Sales of rice pudding are up at all the main food chains including 45% year on year at Aldi and 49% month-on-month at Ocado. Waitrose meanwhile reports a 54% increase in searches for tinned versions, while recipe searches are up 233%.
Allrecipes.com
What Is Campari?
If you've ever had a negroni, you've sampled Campari, one of Italy's most popular aperitifs, known for its bright red color and bitter flavor. While it can be jarring to some palates, Campari is popular in Italy for pre-dinner cocktails, because the bitterness stimulates the appetite, making you hungrier before a big meal. But Campari's uses are not limited to stirring into a negroni. There's a lot more you can do with it. Read on to learn all about the Italian liqueur.
