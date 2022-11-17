Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Report Of K9 Attack, Theft – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.19.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Male Selling Flowers, Possible Fireworks Or Gun Shots – Ukiah Police Logs 11.19.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
actionnewsnow.com
2 injured in Glenn County crash Friday afternoon
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 3:55 P.M. UPDATE - Two people have moderate injuries following a crash in Glenn County Friday afternoon, according to the Willows Fire Department. The fire department said the crash was in the area of County Road 45 and County Road P. A helicopter was seen transporting one...
mendofever.com
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist on Ukiah’s State Street—Air Ambulance Requested
Scanner traffic this evening indicates a vehicle struck a cyclist near the intersection of Ukiah’s South State Street and Laws Avenue resulting in significant injury and requests for an air ambulance. Initially dispatched at 5:27 p.m., the Incident Commander reports that the southbound lane of South State Street is...
mendofever.com
Laundry Room Burglary, Fight/Multiple Males – Ukiah Police Logs 11.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
A Willits Man Died Saturday Night After Losing Control of Vehicle on Sherwood Road
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 5:20 PM, A solo occupant was driving a GMC Yukon and traveling north on Sherwood Road, south of Birch Street. For reasons still under investigation, while the driver negotiated a turn in the road the Yukon crossed over the double yellow lines into the southbound lanes and then left the roadway. The GMC turned in a counterclockwise direction which caused the GMC to overturn to its right and collide with a tree. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. The identity of the driver is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
Man arrested in Santa Rosa for illegal firearm possession
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a suspect in connection with illegally possessing a firearm and other crimes following an altercation at a restaurant on Wednesday. Mostafa Sarah, 38, of Cloverdale, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, making criminal threats and resisting/obstructing arrest, according […]
ksro.com
Cloverdale Man Arrested After Showing Handgun in Santa Rosa Restaurant
A man from Cloverdale is behind bars on suspicion of showing a handgun during an argument at a restaurant in Santa Rosa. Investigators say 38-year-old Mostafa Sarah was arguing with at least one employee and several customers on Wednesday night. The gun was not registered to the suspect. Sarah is accused of carrying and concealing a loaded gun and making threats. He’s also accused of resisting arrest after allegedly running away from the cops.
Santa Rosa police search for female bank robbery suspect
SANTA ROSA -- Investigators were attempting to link a pair of bank robberies this week to the same female suspect who remains at large.Santa Rosa police said the description of the suspect in both crimes were similar -- an Asian or light skinned Black female adult in her late 20's to 30's, approximately 5'7" tall and heavy-set build.Investigators said the first robbery took place at 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday. A female suspect walked into the Wells Fargo Bank located at 2759 Fourth Street. She produced a note demanding money from a bank teller and after obtaining an undisclosed amount of...
mendofever.com
Road Worker Medivacked After Falling From Bridge North of Willits
Today around 9:00 a.m. a road worker fell from a bridge on State Route 162 requiring an air ambulance due to the severity of his injuries. The patient was a 36-year-old man who fell 35 feet off the side of a bridge. The Incident Commander reported the man complained of back injuries and difficulty breathing.
kymkemp.com
Willits Police Say 10 Pounds of Marijuana Found During Search of Man on Probation
While you slept, Officer Basurto was on patrol. As he checked the quiet neighborhoods of Willits he observed a male he recognized as Bryce Carlile near a vehicle. Officer Basurto knew Carlile to be on a form of Felony Probation which includes a search clause and specifically two other clauses: Obey all laws and do not posses marijuana. Upon a search of Carlile and his vehicle, approximately 10 pounds of packaged processed marijuana was located. Through his investigation Officer Basurto obtained probable cause to arrest Carlile for possession of marijuana for sales (H&S11360) and violation of his felony probation. Carlile was booked into the Mendocino County Jail and charges were forwarded to the Mendocino County DA’s Office for prosecution.
mendofever.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of Mendocino County’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
mendofever.com
Man Arrested in Ukiah After Deputies Discover Him Hiding Under a Blanket—Woman Accused of Harboring
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence After Punching and Biting Ex-Girlfriend, Says MCSO
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-12-2022 at approximately 6:06 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County Public Health warns of circulating viruses, high rate of child hospitalization
MENDOCINO Co., 11/19/22 — Winter weather is here, and an increase in influenza, RSV, and Covid-19 cases are expected across the country. In Mendocino County, public health officials have announced that flu and cold season has arrived early, and that there is a significant rise in the number of infants and toddlers getting severely ill.
mendofever.com
A Mendocino County Woman and Her Four Dogs Were Stranded Seven Hours After Crashing Off a Snowy Mountain Road
The following is a post published on the Caltrans District 2 Facebook page:. A Ukiah woman is feeling extra thankful that several District 2 Maintenance employees were in the right place at the right time after a terrible car crash left her and her dogs stranded at the bottom of an embankment for over seven hours.
mendofever.com
Covelo Man Found Guilty of Armed Robbery
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Wednesday morning to submit verdicts finding the trial defendant guilty as charged. Defendant Georgie Eugene Britton Hoaglin, age 22, of Covelo, was found guilty of...
Sonoma County respiratory illnesses at ‘extraordinary’ levels in county, especially for children
Health experts in Sonoma County gave an update on Tuesday about the surge of respiratory illnesses plaguing the county and filling hospital beds. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are clogging hospitals across the state, especially children’s hospitals, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Sonoma...
ksro.com
Clearlake Oaks Woman Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
A Clearlake Oaks woman has been convicted of first-degree murder for killing her ex-boyfriend from Rohnert Park. After a four-week trial, 58-year-old Tammy Sue Grogan-Robinson was convicted of killing Charles Vernon McClelland in July of 2021. She is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12th and faces 25 years to life in prison and an additional 25 years because she used a gun. Grogan-Robinson and McClelland had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. She claimed she killed McClelland because he had sexually assaulted her the previous day while holding a gun to her head. However, a rape kit did not detect any identifiable male DNA and none of McClelland’s DNA was found on the gun allegedly used in the assault. Texts were unconvered between Grogan-Robinson and a friend in which she said she was going to shoot McClelland.
