The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 5:20 PM, A solo occupant was driving a GMC Yukon and traveling north on Sherwood Road, south of Birch Street. For reasons still under investigation, while the driver negotiated a turn in the road the Yukon crossed over the double yellow lines into the southbound lanes and then left the roadway. The GMC turned in a counterclockwise direction which caused the GMC to overturn to its right and collide with a tree. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. The identity of the driver is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

WILLITS, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO