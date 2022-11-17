ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Sondra Johnson
3d ago

People who live in the central Seattle area have been aware of this fixed pricing. A little research on this goes a long way to show the criminal behavior. Some people just don't take the time to really look at it. People are moving out of the impacted areas. With the mass layoffs heading this way, the artificial rent hikes really impacts renters. The criminal raises must be refunded and appropriate rents established. I'd like to see significant penalties assessed on these criminal companies. Make them painful enough to help prevent future repeats of this ugliness.

3
baby d
3d ago

there's nothing being fixed they are just greedy. started with copper line apartments. they were economical or not lol. as the rent was cheap everywhere. a more popular they got as it was not many places to rent in Pierce county the more arrogant they got and they just charged more. the owner even told me is HOA was going to go up up and I asked why? these are new. it was just 100% greed.ever since everybody just started raising the rent even the old dumpy ones are high priced. same old plumbing and electrical. probably not even up to code and at 15 to 1800 bucks a month. who's in charge around here?

2
 

Washington Examiner

Seattle businesses footing most of the bill for city government: study

(The Center Square) – A study conducted by the Downtown Seattle Association and economic consultant ECONorthwest found that Seattle businesses pay an estimated two-thirds of city's taxes. The estimated share of taxes paid by businesses grew from 56% in 2013 to 64% in 2022, according to the study. That...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again

Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
KOMO News

King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
KING COUNTY, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Local grocery workers getting short-changed on checks

(SEATTLE) We’re just a week away from one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but some local grocery workers say they’re not getting their full paychecks. The cash registers are beginning to hum at a fever pitch, but the union representing local QFC and Fred Meyer workers says you’d never know it by looking at their paychecks.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

'Crushing': Seattle real estate purchasing power plummet ranked No. 7 in the nation

(The Center Square) – Seattle has made a top ten list that no city wants to be on, of purchasing power lost for real estate transactions. Coming in at the 7th largest loss of purchasing power nationwide when comparing data between 2021 and 2022, Seattleites are able to spend an average of $165,106 less to purchase a home this year, according to a recent report by Point 2 Homes.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Remodeled Colman Dock reopens with ‘vast’ improvements

After starting construction in 2017 to improve the “aging and seismically vulnerable” Colman Dock, the new and improved ferry terminal reopened Friday. The terminal acts as a Seattle hub for the Washington State Ferry system, the largest ferry system in the nation, transporting passengers to Bremerton and Bainbridge Island.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing

Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cap Hill, Sodo, T-Town and the ‘Frisco Effect’

Certain Northwest cities and neighborhoods have nicknames that evoke strong feelings among some local residents – but none, apparently, as strong as the “Frisco Effect” in the city by the bay. According to a blog post written earlier this year by Jay Jurisich, founder and CEO of...
SEATTLE, WA
FodorsTravel

The Seattle Neighborhood Reclaiming Its Black Heritage

The city’s Central District is undergoing a cultural revival with a selection of new restaurants, public spaces, and artistic initiatives. Seattle is famous for its distinct neighborhoods. There’s eccentric Fremont, rebellious Capitol Hill, and historic Pioneer Square, not to mention the iconic Space Needle and perennially popular Pike Place Market. Yet, arguably, one of the most intriguing locales to visit in the city of late is the recently reinvigorated Central District (CD), a diverse residential area wedged between Downtown and Lake Washington that nurtures a rich African American heritage.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Unlike Tacoma, Seattle Police swears by crime data

After Tacoma Police Union President Henry Betts said the city’s crime information is misleading its residents, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) wanted to ensure their data is as accurate as possible. “Our Data Driven Unit does an excellent job of vetting all statistics before publishing anything,” said Detective Patrick...
SEATTLE, WA
auburnexaminer.com

No More Personal Checks at King County Transfer Facilities

King County’s Solid Waste Division will soon join the growing number of businesses and service providers that no longer accept personal checks as payment for services. The new rule goes into effect on Monday, Dec. 5, when cash, credit card, or debit card will be the only accepted forms of payment for waste disposal fees at King County transfer stations and drop boxes.
KING COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Nov 18-20, 2022

Did the week get away from you before you could make weekend plans? No worries...our guide to cheap and easy events has you covered, from Gobble Up Seattle to Parisalexa with Ariana DeBoo and Talaya. and from Julefest: A Nordic Christmas Celebration to Holiday Bookfest. For even more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago

King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
REDMOND, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Seattle Council member wants more money for her deadly district

(SEATTLE) A member of the Seattle city council wants nearly 4-MILLION additional dollars budgeted to address pedestrian and bike safety. And she wants to spend the bulk of the money in her district. Tammy Morales says when elected back in 2019, her mission wasn’t safe streets, but it is now....
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA

WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state, the company announced on Tuesday. The money will be split between three facilities in Woodinville, Tacoma and Spokane. Of that money, $34 million will...
WOODINVILLE, WA
nationalfisherman.com

Bristol Bay’s boom year

The 2022 sockeye salmon harvest from Bristol Bay broke all records, a flood of fish that far surpassed the last record season in 1995. “There’s been a lot of good years, but nothing like 2022,” said Andy Wink, executive director of the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, said at the Washington Maritime Economic Forecast Breakfast session Friday at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along

Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

