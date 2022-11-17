People who live in the central Seattle area have been aware of this fixed pricing. A little research on this goes a long way to show the criminal behavior. Some people just don't take the time to really look at it. People are moving out of the impacted areas. With the mass layoffs heading this way, the artificial rent hikes really impacts renters. The criminal raises must be refunded and appropriate rents established. I'd like to see significant penalties assessed on these criminal companies. Make them painful enough to help prevent future repeats of this ugliness.
there's nothing being fixed they are just greedy. started with copper line apartments. they were economical or not lol. as the rent was cheap everywhere. a more popular they got as it was not many places to rent in Pierce county the more arrogant they got and they just charged more. the owner even told me is HOA was going to go up up and I asked why? these are new. it was just 100% greed.ever since everybody just started raising the rent even the old dumpy ones are high priced. same old plumbing and electrical. probably not even up to code and at 15 to 1800 bucks a month. who's in charge around here?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
