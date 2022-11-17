Child seriously injured in crash Wednesday in Burton, officials say

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A child was seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Burton, fire officials said in a news release.

Firefighters from the Burton Fire District responded to Roseida Road around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a crash between a car and a van. Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash, fire officials said.

Neither of the two children in the car were properly restrained in their seats with seatbelts, fire officials said in the news release. One of the children was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Details about the others involved in the crash were not released. They were not identified.

The road was closed for an hour after firefighters and emergency responders worked to clear the crash.

As of Thursday afternoon, there was no update available on the child’s condition, according to Dan Byrne, a Burton Fire District

spokesperson.

A child was seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Burton, fire officials said in a news release. Burton Fire District