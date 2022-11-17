Read full article on original website
Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car that did not stop. It happened late Saturday night along Bird Road and Southwest 97th Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News’ cameras captured a tarp covering the victim’s body while still at the...
2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting outside Allapattah restaurant
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crime scene outside of a Miami bar and grill overnight following a triple shooting that left two men dead and a third person hospitalized. The deadly incident happening just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday near La Neuva Banana on northwest 36th Street...
SWAT standoff with barricaded man in Little Havana
MIAMI – Early Sunday morning CBS4 received reports of a barricaded suspect in Little Havanna. Police say this all started when the suspect shot someone in the hand.
3 shot, 2 dead after altercation outside Allapattah bar
MIAMI – A triple shooting in the City of Miami leaves two people dead. Police swarmed the area outside of a bar in Allapattah. One person died at the scene. Two others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital -- where one of them succumbed to their injuries. The third person is in stable condition.Meanwhile, in Fort Lauderdale, police investigate a shooting outside a tire shop on Davie Blvd. And a bad vehicle crash midnight Sunday morning in Westchester left one person dead. Another person was taken to the hospital.
Man charged with killing woman in Miami high rise faces judge
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted in the case of a murder at a Miami high rise appeared in a South Florida courtroom this weekend. The suspect, 24-year-old Haider Rana, faced a judge on Saturday after being accused of fatally shooting a woman in May of last year.
Miramar Parkway shooting happened almost 3 years ago and families still don’t have answers
HIALEAH, Fla. – On December 5, 2019, Frank Ordonez was shot and killed in a Broward County shootout on Miramar Parkway. The UPS driver was hijacked by two robbers in Miami Dade County, the pair had robbed a Coral Gables jewelry store before kidnapping Ordonez. The three were on...
Suspect ID’ed in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police have arrested a man who struck and killed a bicyclist before fleeing the scene, authorities said. According to investigators, police arrested 23-year-old Kian Lajon Williams Jr. on Friday in connection to the accident. Officers responded to the scene near Pembroke Road and...
Surveillance Video Captures Gunshots in Deadly Miami Gardens Shooting
A man was killed in a shooting that was captured on home surveillance cameras Friday in Miami Gardens. The shooting happened before 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of NW 170th Terrace, according to Miami Gardens Police. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. A man was pronounced dead at...
Detectives search for suspect after attempted kidnappings in Miami
MIAMI – A video captured the frightening screams of a woman during a recent attack in Miami’s Little Havana. The woman was near the intersection of Northwest 18 Avenue and Fourth Street when an attacker put her in a chokehold. The woman bit the attacker’s arm, and she...
Police investigating after 12-year-old shot, injured in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot on Saturday in Homestead, authorities said. The shooting was reported around noon near the 400 block of Southwest 8th Avenue. According to authorities with the Homestead Police Department, the shooting occurred between the occupants of two vehicles.
Police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a three-vehicle car crash that happened on Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale police responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Blvd and Northwest 24th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, three vehicles...
New details released about road rage incident in Doral that led to police chase
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An arrest report details the moments that led up to a police chase Thursday morning in Miami-Dade County. According to the report, Doral police responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 33rd Street around 8:10 a.m. after a man called police to report that he had been shot at by another driver.
BSO Investigates Rollover Crash After Armed Driver Flees on Foot in Lauderdale Lakes
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday. Officials received a call reporting a rollover crash near North State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 11:51 a.m. BSO Lauderdale Lakes deputies and BSO Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
Authorities searching for suspect after 41-year-old shot, killed in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot a man dead in Pompano Beach Wednesday night. BSO deputies responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. regarding a shooting near the 300 block of West Copans Road.
Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
Body found amid search for Florida woman allegedly killed by husband
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A body has been found amid the search for a Florida woman allegedly killed by her estranged husband, officials in Broward County say. According to NBC Miami, the body was found in a wooded area near the 5500 block of Northwest 204th Street in Miami-Dade County Wednesday.
BSO: Man tries to set fire to Bravo Supermarket in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he tried to set fire to a Bravo Supermarket in Deerfield Beach. The grocery store is located at 4809 N. Dixie Highway. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded...
Juvenile shot in leg in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Thursday. According to authorities, the shooting was reported at 7:51 p.m. in the 19400 block of Southwest 58th Manor. Police said the victim, identified only as a juvenile male, and the suspect were...
Group of divers rescued in ocean near Key Biscayne
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A rescue at sea has a group of seven divers grateful to be alive. They had been stranded in the middle of the ocean, near Key Biscayne. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a distress call of seven divers missing on Saturday. Rescue crews spotted the...
Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, 1 paramedic transported
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
