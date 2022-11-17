ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Click10.com

Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car that did not stop. It happened late Saturday night along Bird Road and Southwest 97th Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News’ cameras captured a tarp covering the victim’s body while still at the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting outside Allapattah restaurant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crime scene outside of a Miami bar and grill overnight following a triple shooting that left two men dead and a third person hospitalized. The deadly incident happening just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday near La Neuva Banana on northwest 36th Street...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

3 shot, 2 dead after altercation outside Allapattah bar

MIAMI – A triple shooting in the City of Miami leaves two people dead. Police swarmed the area outside of a bar in Allapattah. One person died at the scene. Two others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital -- where one of them succumbed to their injuries. The third person is in stable condition.Meanwhile, in Fort Lauderdale, police investigate a shooting outside a tire shop on Davie Blvd. And a bad vehicle crash midnight Sunday morning in Westchester left one person dead. Another person was taken to the hospital.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Detectives search for suspect after attempted kidnappings in Miami

MIAMI – A video captured the frightening screams of a woman during a recent attack in Miami’s Little Havana. The woman was near the intersection of Northwest 18 Avenue and Fourth Street when an attacker put her in a chokehold. The woman bit the attacker’s arm, and she...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after 12-year-old shot, injured in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot on Saturday in Homestead, authorities said. The shooting was reported around noon near the 400 block of Southwest 8th Avenue. According to authorities with the Homestead Police Department, the shooting occurred between the occupants of two vehicles.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a three-vehicle car crash that happened on Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale police responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Blvd and Northwest 24th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, three vehicles...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

New details released about road rage incident in Doral that led to police chase

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An arrest report details the moments that led up to a police chase Thursday morning in Miami-Dade County. According to the report, Doral police responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 33rd Street around 8:10 a.m. after a man called police to report that he had been shot at by another driver.
DORAL, FL
cbs12.com

Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man tries to set fire to Bravo Supermarket in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he tried to set fire to a Bravo Supermarket in Deerfield Beach. The grocery store is located at 4809 N. Dixie Highway. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Juvenile shot in leg in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Thursday. According to authorities, the shooting was reported at 7:51 p.m. in the 19400 block of Southwest 58th Manor. Police said the victim, identified only as a juvenile male, and the suspect were...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Group of divers rescued in ocean near Key Biscayne

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A rescue at sea has a group of seven divers grateful to be alive. They had been stranded in the middle of the ocean, near Key Biscayne. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a distress call of seven divers missing on Saturday. Rescue crews spotted the...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, 1 paramedic transported

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

