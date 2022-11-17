ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James Parish, LA

KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed and another was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday, Nov. 20, according to police. It happened in the area of Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard around 1 p.m. BRPD identified the victim killed as Jessie Johnson, 22. A spokesman with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10 late Sunday morning

PORT ALLEN - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement on I-10 Sunday morning after he fatally stabbed a DOTD worker who was helping him. The attack happened shortly before noon near the LA 415 exit. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Motorist Assistance Patrol roadside assistance worker Darrell Guillory was helping the suspect when he stabbed him multiple times in the head.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana State Police: Deadly attack against DOTD worker results in double-homicide, deputy-involved shooting

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – According to police, a double-homicide occurred in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident. Louisiana...
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

1 dead after shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday has left one person dead, according to officials. Mike Chustz with the East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services confirmed that one person was killed. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 1 p.m. This is a developing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates woman stabbed to death in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing in Harvey Thursday night. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the incident happened in Harvey and Avondale. JPSO says around 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to a stabbing in the 3800 block of Alex Korman Boulevard in Harvey.
HARVEY, LA
brproud.com

Impairment suspected in fatal crash in St. Tammany Parish

MADIONSVILE, La. (WGNO) — A Covington native was killed in fatal crash on LA Hwy 22, according to state police. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 18th) Louisiana State Troopers arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. Amant man dies in Hwy. 22 crash in Killian

Both drivers died in a Nov. 18 head-on crash on Hwy. 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge, according to a news release from the Killian Police Department. Robert Martin, 22, of St. Amant was driving a GMC Sierra truck when it struck a Ford Freestyle SUV driven by 21-year-old Dakota Rushing of Killian shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish, police said.
SAINT AMANT, LA
WDSU

Covington man arrested for being impaired in fatal accident

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in St. Tammany Parish on Friday night. According to police, the accident claimed the life of Petrina Lae, 51, of Covington. Lae was a passenger of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee that was driven by Roy Keys III, 35.
COVINGTON, LA
WWL-AMFM

LA22 crash claims life of Covington woman

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday night, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L arrived on scene of a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Petrina Lae of Covington.
COVINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
WAFB

Coroner’s office investigating homicide in Baker, officials say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Baker, officials say. Baker police were reportedly called out on Friday, Nov. 18, after getting a call about a person dead. This happened on Jefferson Street near Charleston Oaks Apartments. This...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

BRPD responding to shooting near North Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17. The shooting reportedly happened at Leo Street and North Boulevard. At least one person was shot, said a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Emergency officials said the victim is...
BATON ROUGE, LA

