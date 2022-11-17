Read full article on original website
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed and another was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday, Nov. 20, according to police. It happened in the area of Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard around 1 p.m. BRPD identified the victim killed as Jessie Johnson, 22. A spokesman with...
wbrz.com
Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10 late Sunday morning
PORT ALLEN - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement on I-10 Sunday morning after he fatally stabbed a DOTD worker who was helping him. The attack happened shortly before noon near the LA 415 exit. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Motorist Assistance Patrol roadside assistance worker Darrell Guillory was helping the suspect when he stabbed him multiple times in the head.
brproud.com
Louisiana State Police: Deadly attack against DOTD worker results in double-homicide, deputy-involved shooting
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – According to police, a double-homicide occurred in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident. Louisiana...
brproud.com
1 dead after shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday has left one person dead, according to officials. Mike Chustz with the East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services confirmed that one person was killed. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 1 p.m. This is a developing...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates woman stabbed to death in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing in Harvey Thursday night. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the incident happened in Harvey and Avondale. JPSO says around 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to a stabbing in the 3800 block of Alex Korman Boulevard in Harvey.
brproud.com
Families of victims impacted by gun violence meet with East Baton Rouge mayor, law enforcement to strategize plans for change
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge law enforcement officials say area crime statistics are improving, but there is still a long way to go. East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome teamed up with the family of Devin Page to host an event for families that have been impacted by gun violence.
brproud.com
Impairment suspected in fatal crash in St. Tammany Parish
MADIONSVILE, La. (WGNO) — A Covington native was killed in fatal crash on LA Hwy 22, according to state police. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 18th) Louisiana State Troopers arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. Amant man dies in Hwy. 22 crash in Killian
Both drivers died in a Nov. 18 head-on crash on Hwy. 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge, according to a news release from the Killian Police Department. Robert Martin, 22, of St. Amant was driving a GMC Sierra truck when it struck a Ford Freestyle SUV driven by 21-year-old Dakota Rushing of Killian shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish, police said.
WDSU
Covington man arrested for being impaired in fatal accident
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in St. Tammany Parish on Friday night. According to police, the accident claimed the life of Petrina Lae, 51, of Covington. Lae was a passenger of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee that was driven by Roy Keys III, 35.
NOLA.com
Authorities name Harvey stabbing suspect, girlfriend he's accused of killing
Jefferson Parish authorities on Friday identified the man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Harvey and trying to conceal the crime by hiding her body and torching his vehicle in a wooded area on the west bank Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 39, was booked wth second-degree murder and obstruction of...
LA22 crash claims life of Covington woman
Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday night, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L arrived on scene of a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Petrina Lae of Covington.
brproud.com
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with arrest of trio on drug and gun charges
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently initiated a traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop took place on Tuesday, November 15, after a deputy saw “an eastbound vehicle commit a traffic violation,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Raymond “Coach” Blanco husband of first woman Louisiana governor, dies at 87
Raymond "Coach" Blanco has passed away at 87.
Driver and vehicle pulled from water in West Baton Rouge Parish
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle and driver from a waterway on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19. According to authorities, the rescue happened on the Intracoastal Waterway near Morley Marina. Authorities said that crews hooked...
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
wbrz.com
Man found dead at Baker home; homicide investigation underway
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the unidentified man's body was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide. No more...
wbrz.com
Deputies: Rapper tied to deadly double shooting along rural stretch of Amite River
ST. HELENA PARISH - A rapper known around town as "Monkey" is wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in October. St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies said the rapper, whose real name is Jarman King, is involved in the shooting death of one person and the shooting and injuring of another on Calmes Road on October 22.
Opelousas Man Already in Lafayette Jail Charged in Shooting
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Lamarc Amos of Opelousas is now behind a different set of jail bars following an arrest by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for a shooting that happened on July 7, 2021. Deputies with the Sheriff's Office say Amos was identified multiple...
Coroner’s office investigating homicide in Baker, officials say
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Baker, officials say. Baker police were reportedly called out on Friday, Nov. 18, after getting a call about a person dead. This happened on Jefferson Street near Charleston Oaks Apartments. This...
BRPD responding to shooting near North Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17. The shooting reportedly happened at Leo Street and North Boulevard. At least one person was shot, said a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Emergency officials said the victim is...
