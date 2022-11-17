ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX employees say they were fired in retaliation for criticizing Elon Musk

By Emre Kelly, Florida Today
 3 days ago

Several SpaceX employees who were part of an open letter taking company founder Elon Musk to task over his behavior on social media filed a federal complaint this week, claiming they were ultimately fired in retaliation.

Charges filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday show eight former SpaceX employees claim their firings, tied to the letter, were illegal under U.S. labor law. In June, a group of anonymous employees drafted a letter claiming Musk's behavior and sexual harassment allegations against him were harmful to the launch provider's reputation.

In interviews with The New York Times , which was first to report the filing on Thursday , former employees said nine people were later fired. Of those, eight have filed the complaint with the NLRB.

According to The Times report, Jon Edwards, a SpaceX vice president at the time, said the letter was an "extremist act" and claimed the writers were fired for "distracting the company."

FLORIDA TODAY confirmed the employees had filed a complaint with the NLRB, but SpaceX did not respond to a request for comments.

The firings came about a month after Musk was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior, including exposing himself, by a private flight attendant. Musk denied the allegations. SpaceX reportedly paid a $250,000 settlement to the woman.

The letter also noted that SpaceX should distance itself from Musk's incendiary behavior on Twitter to protect its brand image.

"SpaceX is Elon and Elon is SpaceX," Edwards was quoted as saying in The Times report.

Legal experts said the National Labor Relations Act of 1935 likely protected the employees banding together to write the letter. The employees are being represented by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein , a San Francisco-based law firm.

More: From NASA to Blue Origin, the cutting-edge space industry has old problems: Sexism and harassment

"SpaceX committed egregious violations of the law in its handling of the open letter," the firm said in a statement. "It had an extraordinary opportunity to engage with dedicated employees who cared enough about the company to speak up about harassment and discrimination. Instead, it viciously retaliated against them. SpaceX must be held accountable."

The firm also released statements from former employees, one of which was Paige Holland-Thielen, formerly a lead avionics operations and automation engineer at SpaceX.

"As a woman engineer at SpaceX I experienced the deep cultural problems firsthand and spent countless hours comforting my peers and colleagues going through the same things and worse," Holland-Thielen said. "Part of what was supposed to be so great about SpaceX was that any person at any level could escalate issues to leadership and be taken seriously and treated with respect."

"We drafted the letter to communicate to the executive staff on their terms and show how their lack of action created tangible barriers to the long term success of the mission. We never imagined that SpaceX would fire us for trying to help the company succeed," she said.

The filing comes just after Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last month. The billionaire quickly fired executives and laid off half of the social media giant's 7,500 employees. He's also publicly attacked current and former employees on Twitter, going so far as to use health disorders as insults against software engineers.

"A tragic case of adult onset Tourette’s," Musk said in response to one former engineer who attempted to defend her team from tweets posted by the billionaire.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/space .

