alaskapublic.org
In reversal, Anchorage School District leaders now recommend keeping language immersion programs
Anchorage School District administrators are no longer recommending eliminating language immersion programs as part of a plan to balance its budget. The school board announced the decision to a crowded boardroom Tuesday night. More than 100 people had signed up to speak at the school board meeting, many in opposition...
alaskasnewssource.com
2nd Annual Wakanda Ball takes place in Anchorage
A new pickleball tournament was organized at the Spenard Recreation Center this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. Winter weather advisory for icy conditions on Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com
First ever Turdinken Pickleball tournament held in Anchorage
To celebrate their heritage, the 2nd annual Wakanda Ball took place in Anchorage. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. Winter weather advisory for icy conditions on Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com
More than $300K raised for ‘Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Each year, Covenant House Alaska holds its “Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness,” meant to bring the community together and support homeless youth. The event is part of a global movement to end youth homelessness. The idea behind it is for participants to give...
webcenterfairbanks.com
U.S Army Alaska addresses four soldier deaths in less than one month.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A recent spike in soldier deaths over the last month has left U.S Army Alaska (USARAK) going back and “doubling down” on their efforts to address the high amount of soldier suicides that have occurred recently and over the last several years. “Over the...
alaskapublic.org
Thanksgiving Blessing offers Mat-Su, Anchorage residents free holiday meals
Southcentral Alaska families in need can visit several churches in the next few days to pick up all the food for a Thanksgiving feast, free of charge. The Food Bank of Alaska has partnered with churches in the Mat-Su and Anchorage to hold its annual Thanksgiving Blessing. Families can pick up a frozen turkey with a pan and gravy, along with stuffing, corn, green beans, potatoes, apples, cranberry sauce, margarine and dinner rolls while supplies last.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fish and Game puts down sow, 3 cubs in East Anchorage over threat to public safety
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four bears that were frequent visitors to a neighborhood in East Anchorage have been euthanized, according to the Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game Biologist Dave Battle said the four bears, who were seen frequently near Cheney Lake and Baxter Bog, had become habituated to humans and their food.
maritime-executive.com
Stack Fire Sends Smoke Plume Over Port of Anchorage
On Friday, a stack fire aboard a product tanker startled residents around the port of Anchorage, Alaska with a loud explosion and a plume of smoke. The foreign-flagged tanker Atlantic Lily was alongside at a fuel pier in Anchorage on Friday and unloading a cargo of jet fuel. For reasons of a technical malfunction, the boiler began to emit unburned fuel vapor up the stack, a dangerous condition that can result in an explosion. At about 2200 hours, the vapor ignited in the stack, producing a loud boom, thick smoke and visible flames.
kstk.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Police Department plans to carry the overdose-reversing Narcan. Also,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Boiler fire on vessel at Port of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ship docked at the Port of Alaska experienced a boiler fire on Friday night, creating a loud boom and brief billowing smoke. According to a press release, the oil tanker Atlantic Lily was offloading Jet A-1 fuel at the port when the blast occurred at 10:08 p.m. on Friday.
Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends
Alaska’s economy shows signs of prosperity. But it’s also facing an emerging crisis. A veteran economist described these contradictory forces in a presentation Wednesday at an industry conference in Anchorage. “We have the strangest and weirdest economy that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been following the economy for a long, long time,” Neal Fried of […] The post Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskareporter.com
Food Bank of Alaska announces annual Thanksgiving Blessing events
WASILLA — The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners are completing preparations to distribute groceries for an entire Thanksgiving meal to an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 local families in need during the annual Thanksgiving Blessing food distribution event. According to a recent press release, the Food Bank of...
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: A real world example
At the risk of returning to a subject some think we have already overdone, this week we focus again on the argument some (largely on the right) make that using taxes to raise revenue would only serve to increase government spending levels. As we’ve explained in previous columns, we believe...
alaskasnewssource.com
Engine backfires at Port of Alaska
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. Winter weather advisory for icy conditions on Sunday. Updated: 10 hours ago. A mix of sleet and freezing rain on Sunday...
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River could see first cannabis shop open
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When the rules for cannabis shops were being crafted after legalization in Alaska Eagle River lawmakers took a strict approach, making it almost impossible to have a retail cannabis shop in the area. “This is a little bit more conservative part of town,” former assembly person...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla company Thermo-Kool keeps cardboard from the landfill by making something new
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to the things we throw away, experts say nothing fills up the landfill faster than cardboard. Most of the cardboard that is collected in Anchorage is barged out of state to be recycled at papermills on the West Coast. But a Wasilla company has been keeping cardboard out of the landfill for a long time and turning it into something new.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in mud near Girdwood, according to the Girdwood Fire Department. The incident closed the Seward Highway near mile 90 for over 40 minutes as members of the fire department conducted...
alaskasnewssource.com
4.9 earthquake shakes Anchorage area
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A preliminary magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook the Anchorage area on Thursday afternoon. The initial estimation of magnitude was 5.0, but was later downgraded to 4.9. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was at 3:03 p.m. about 4 miles west of Point MacKenzie. A...
alaskapublic.org
With more votes counted, Alaska House races are split 20-20 between Republicans and others
Democratic candidate Donna Mears overtook Republican candidate Forrest Wolfe in a closely watched Alaska House race as the Alaska Division of Elections counted 27,178 early, absentee and questioned ballots, about three-fifths of the number outstanding from the Nov. 8 general election. Additional absentee ballots are expected to arrive in the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff identified
2022 marks the highest number of inmate deaths recorded in the past 20 years. A total of 17 inmates have died thus far in 2022 while in custody with the Department of Corrections. That’s the highest number of deaths recorded in the past 20 years, according to department records that go back to 2000. Family members of those inmates now question whether the department has been doing enough to properly treat every inmate in their care.
