alaskasnewssource.com

2nd Annual Wakanda Ball takes place in Anchorage

A new pickleball tournament was organized at the Spenard Recreation Center this week.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

First ever Turdinken Pickleball tournament held in Anchorage

To celebrate their heritage, the 2nd annual Wakanda Ball took place in Anchorage.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

More than $300K raised for ‘Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Each year, Covenant House Alaska holds its “Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness,” meant to bring the community together and support homeless youth. The event is part of a global movement to end youth homelessness. The idea behind it is for participants to give...
ANCHORAGE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

U.S Army Alaska addresses four soldier deaths in less than one month.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A recent spike in soldier deaths over the last month has left U.S Army Alaska (USARAK) going back and “doubling down” on their efforts to address the high amount of soldier suicides that have occurred recently and over the last several years. “Over the...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskapublic.org

Thanksgiving Blessing offers Mat-Su, Anchorage residents free holiday meals

Southcentral Alaska families in need can visit several churches in the next few days to pick up all the food for a Thanksgiving feast, free of charge. The Food Bank of Alaska has partnered with churches in the Mat-Su and Anchorage to hold its annual Thanksgiving Blessing. Families can pick up a frozen turkey with a pan and gravy, along with stuffing, corn, green beans, potatoes, apples, cranberry sauce, margarine and dinner rolls while supplies last.
ANCHORAGE, AK
maritime-executive.com

Stack Fire Sends Smoke Plume Over Port of Anchorage

On Friday, a stack fire aboard a product tanker startled residents around the port of Anchorage, Alaska with a loud explosion and a plume of smoke. The foreign-flagged tanker Atlantic Lily was alongside at a fuel pier in Anchorage on Friday and unloading a cargo of jet fuel. For reasons of a technical malfunction, the boiler began to emit unburned fuel vapor up the stack, a dangerous condition that can result in an explosion. At about 2200 hours, the vapor ignited in the stack, producing a loud boom, thick smoke and visible flames.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kstk.org

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Police Department plans to carry the overdose-reversing Narcan. Also,...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Boiler fire on vessel at Port of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ship docked at the Port of Alaska experienced a boiler fire on Friday night, creating a loud boom and brief billowing smoke. According to a press release, the oil tanker Atlantic Lily was offloading Jet A-1 fuel at the port when the blast occurred at 10:08 p.m. on Friday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends

Alaska’s economy shows signs of prosperity. But it’s also facing an emerging crisis.  A veteran economist described these contradictory forces  in a presentation Wednesday at an industry conference in Anchorage. “We have the strangest and weirdest economy that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been following the economy for a long, long time,” Neal Fried of […] The post Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskareporter.com

Food Bank of Alaska announces annual Thanksgiving Blessing events

WASILLA — The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners are completing preparations to distribute groceries for an entire Thanksgiving meal to an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 local families in need during the annual Thanksgiving Blessing food distribution event. According to a recent press release, the Food Bank of...
WASILLA, AK
alaskalandmine.com

Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: A real world example

At the risk of returning to a subject some think we have already overdone, this week we focus again on the argument some (largely on the right) make that using taxes to raise revenue would only serve to increase government spending levels. As we’ve explained in previous columns, we believe...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Engine backfires at Port of Alaska

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Eagle River could see first cannabis shop open

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When the rules for cannabis shops were being crafted after legalization in Alaska Eagle River lawmakers took a strict approach, making it almost impossible to have a retail cannabis shop in the area. “This is a little bit more conservative part of town,” former assembly person...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla company Thermo-Kool keeps cardboard from the landfill by making something new

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to the things we throw away, experts say nothing fills up the landfill faster than cardboard. Most of the cardboard that is collected in Anchorage is barged out of state to be recycled at papermills on the West Coast. But a Wasilla company has been keeping cardboard out of the landfill for a long time and turning it into something new.
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in mud near Girdwood, according to the Girdwood Fire Department. The incident closed the Seward Highway near mile 90 for over 40 minutes as members of the fire department conducted...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

4.9 earthquake shakes Anchorage area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A preliminary magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook the Anchorage area on Thursday afternoon. The initial estimation of magnitude was 5.0, but was later downgraded to 4.9. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was at 3:03 p.m. about 4 miles west of Point MacKenzie. A...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff identified

2022 marks the highest number of inmate deaths recorded in the past 20 years. A total of 17 inmates have died thus far in 2022 while in custody with the Department of Corrections. That’s the highest number of deaths recorded in the past 20 years, according to department records that go back to 2000. Family members of those inmates now question whether the department has been doing enough to properly treat every inmate in their care.
ANCHORAGE, AK

