Salma Hayek Radiates Hollywood Glamour at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards

By Ananya Panchal
 3 days ago

The star-studded affair honored a talented group who have made an impactful contribution to culture this year.

Salma Hayek.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Salma Hayek was the woman of the night at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Nov. 16. The actress stunned in a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder gown from Vivienne Westwood’s made-to-order collection. The red dress featured corset detailing around the waist and a bow tie under her bared bust.

The 56-year-old walked down the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park red carpet soloand still turned heads with her look styled by Kate Williamson . The Eternals star’s accessories were simple—pink flower dangly earrings—and her glam (by makeup artist Wendy Rowe ) was natural with a touch of eyeliner. Hayek’s dark brown locks were left down and loosely curled by Miguel Perez .

Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Lia Toby/Getty Images

The GQ Men of the Year Awards annually celebrates people who have impacted culture in a notable way throughout the year. This year’s awards honored Stormzy, Andrew Garfield, Zoë Kravitz, Mo Farah, Ashley Walters, Joseph Quinn, Jack Harlow and more .

Here’s a recap of some other iconic looks from the night.

Phoebe Dynevor in a  Victoria Beckham original

Phoebe Dynevor attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The 27-year-old Bridgerton star showed off her toned midriff in a trendy black two-piece set with a scalloped hem.

Sydney Sweeney in LaQuan Smith

Sydney Sweeney attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Sweeney sported a fitting robot-inspired outfit as she steps into her latest role as Barbarella in the reboot of the cult sci-fi movie. The Euphoria star was honored by the magazine .

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci

Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

The Normal People actress looked glowy as ever in a silver and gold stripped mini dress. The outfit was amplified with a sheer maxi skirt on top.

Alexandra Daddario wears BOSS

Alexandra Daddario attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

The White Lotus star wore a sparkly silver mini dress featuring a one-shoulder and bow detailing. She paired it with an equally dramatic and bold smoky eye and light brown lipstick.

