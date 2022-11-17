Salma Hayek Radiates Hollywood Glamour at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards
The star-studded affair honored a talented group who have made an impactful contribution to culture this year.
Salma Hayek was the woman of the night at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Nov. 16. The actress stunned in a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder gown from Vivienne Westwood’s made-to-order collection. The red dress featured corset detailing around the waist and a bow tie under her bared bust.
The 56-year-old walked down the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park red carpet soloand still turned heads with her look styled by Kate Williamson . The Eternals star’s accessories were simple—pink flower dangly earrings—and her glam (by makeup artist Wendy Rowe ) was natural with a touch of eyeliner. Hayek’s dark brown locks were left down and loosely curled by Miguel Perez .
The GQ Men of the Year Awards annually celebrates people who have impacted culture in a notable way throughout the year. This year’s awards honored Stormzy, Andrew Garfield, Zoë Kravitz, Mo Farah, Ashley Walters, Joseph Quinn, Jack Harlow and more .
Here’s a recap of some other iconic looks from the night.
Phoebe Dynevor in a Victoria Beckham original
The 27-year-old Bridgerton star showed off her toned midriff in a trendy black two-piece set with a scalloped hem.
Sydney Sweeney in LaQuan Smith
Sweeney sported a fitting robot-inspired outfit as she steps into her latest role as Barbarella in the reboot of the cult sci-fi movie. The Euphoria star was honored by the magazine .
Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci
The Normal People actress looked glowy as ever in a silver and gold stripped mini dress. The outfit was amplified with a sheer maxi skirt on top.
Alexandra Daddario wears BOSS
The White Lotus star wore a sparkly silver mini dress featuring a one-shoulder and bow detailing. She paired it with an equally dramatic and bold smoky eye and light brown lipstick.
Comments / 0