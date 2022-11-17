ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Alba Reveals How Meditation Helped Her Build Business Confidence

By Cara O’Bleness
The Honest Company founder reveals how she maintains her empire.

Actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba.

Deitch + Pham

Actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba founded The Honest Company , a wellness brand that makes clean and conscious baby and beauty products, in 2012. The company landed on Inc. ’s list of Top 250 Best-Led Companies in America in 2021, the same year Alba took the venture public, when it was valued at $2.68 billion . As of February of this year, The Honest Company was valued at approximately $550 million .

Alba attended the seventh annual Marie Claire Power Trip in Los Angeles earlier this week. The two-day event, powered by Chase and United Airlines , brought influential women together for a summit that encouraged participants to “Power Your Purpose.” In addition to Alba, Marie Claire enlisted powerhouses like Carey Mulligan, Jessica Chastain, Sydney Leroux and Saskia Webber among others to lead conversations around female-founded businesses, investing in women and more.

Alba discussed the lessons she’s learned along the way, including how to create successful business partnerships, dealing with imposter syndrome and how meditation has helped her be a better leader.

“I used to, up until not too long ago, [be] wildly uncomfortable with taking in anything that was good. I felt undeserving,” Alba shared. “I think that’s another thing, when there’s so few of us at the table in those positions of power, especially. You know, [women] do make up 50% of the population, but we’re so wildly underrepresented in business in a lot of power rooms. When you don’t see yourself, you feel like maybe you don’t deserve to be there.”

Alba says these feelings of inadequacy are merely conditions we grew up with that we need to get away from in order to reach our full potential.

“So that’s why I meditate and seek healers,” Alba said with a laugh. “But it’s been an amazing journey and very fulfilling.”

Alba said that as The Honest Company has grown, she’s relinquished control a bit and no longer ties her identity to the health of her business as much as she did in the early days. In her own words, she describes herself as an imperfect mom, an amateur chef and, above all, a dreamer.

“I think I dream big. I’m a dreamer and I believe in people. I believe in goodness, and I have hope,” Alba said. “My job, I think, is probably to unlock as much of that as possible, whether that’s through telling stories and entertainment or telling stories through products.”

