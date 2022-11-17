ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Organization distributes thousands of turkeys in Palm Beach County ahead of Thanksgiving

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Thanksgiving is now just days away and this weekend the organizationBoca Helping Hands distributed more than 3,500 turkeys to people in need. This weekend marked the 18th annual Boca Helping Hands Thanksgiving Box Brigade. Volunteers who packed boxes ahead of time with Thanksgiving items distributed those boxes as well as turkeys to people in five locations throughout the county.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Physical altercation ends in house fire

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A physical altercation between two roommates leads up to a residential house fire on Friday. Fort Pierce police and Saint Lucie Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Avenue regarding a physical altercation between two female roommates. According to police, the victim in...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Overnight shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead

PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Pahokee that happened early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Cocoanut Road. Multiple shootings: Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in...
PAHOKEE, FL
FDOT prepares for busy Thanksgiving and holiday season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season are going to be busy, and theFlorida Department of Transportation District 4 Control Center is going to be hard at work. Inside the control center, they have screens spread across the room, with cameras focused on major...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center to host annual Shop-a-Thon

The Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center in Jupiter is hosting its annual Shop-a-Thon. It is starting the event with a holiday gift drive. The center's mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment for at-risk students and families so they may pursue academic and personal excellence. If you would...
JUPITER, FL

