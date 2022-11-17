Read full article on original website
Organization distributes thousands of turkeys in Palm Beach County ahead of Thanksgiving
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Thanksgiving is now just days away and this weekend the organizationBoca Helping Hands distributed more than 3,500 turkeys to people in need. This weekend marked the 18th annual Boca Helping Hands Thanksgiving Box Brigade. Volunteers who packed boxes ahead of time with Thanksgiving items distributed those boxes as well as turkeys to people in five locations throughout the county.
'We won't be silenced': Palm Beach County LGBTQ groups react to Colorado nightclub shooting
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPBF 25 News is hearing from local LGBTQ advocacy groups about thehorrific shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left at least five people dead and dozens of people injured. Compass LGBTQ Community Center. Julie Seaver, executive director for the Compass LGBTQ...
The Arc of Palm Beach County celebrating the holidays with personalized holiday cards
The Arc of Palm Beach County is celebrating the holidays with personalized holiday cards. The organization focuses on changing the conversation around disabilities by defying definitions, inspiring possibilities and improving the lives of people in our community.
Physical altercation ends in house fire
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A physical altercation between two roommates leads up to a residential house fire on Friday. Fort Pierce police and Saint Lucie Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Avenue regarding a physical altercation between two female roommates. According to police, the victim in...
Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in less than a week
Video above: The latest headline from WPBF 25 News. A man was shot Thursday evening in West Palm Beach, officials say. This comes after multiple shootings in Palm Beach County this week, including a man being wounded in a police shooting, and two separate but connected incidents where minors were shot.
Overnight shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead
PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Pahokee that happened early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Cocoanut Road. Multiple shootings: Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in...
'Beyond horrible': Sisters frustrated with state’s guardianship program that’s kept them separated from older father
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Benito Navarro is 92 years old. His daughters, Zoraida and Maritza Navarro, say for 63 years, their dad was married to their mom until she died. Soon after his wife’s death, Navarro started talking about marrying a woman from Peru whom he had spent time with on the phone.
11-year-old girl grabbed by unknown man while walking home from Jupiter elementary school
JUPITER, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Authorities in Jupiter are investigating after an elementary school student was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 on the sidewalk along...
FDOT prepares for busy Thanksgiving and holiday season
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season are going to be busy, and theFlorida Department of Transportation District 4 Control Center is going to be hard at work. Inside the control center, they have screens spread across the room, with cameras focused on major...
Martin County School District announces 2 make-up hurricane days in December
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above:Lake Okeechobee nears peak levels with algae concerns after Hurricane Nicole. Martin County School District announced Friday that two hurricane make-up days will be used in December because of hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The two hurricanes caused four missed days of school. The two...
Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center to host annual Shop-a-Thon
The Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center in Jupiter is hosting its annual Shop-a-Thon. It is starting the event with a holiday gift drive. The center's mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment for at-risk students and families so they may pursue academic and personal excellence. If you would...
Wellington mom's heartfelt Facebook post helps daughter score tickets to see Taylor Swift
WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Facebook post plus a mother’s love has turned a nightmare into a dream come true for a teenager in Wellington. Three years ago, when she was 13, Valerie Chandler severed her spine in a car accident. She has been confined to a wheelchair ever...
Long-term mortgage rate dips slightly this week, local realtor reacts to impact on housing market
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The long-term mortgage rate had the largest weekly drop in 40 years. It dipped to 6.61%. Last week, the average 30-year mortgage rate was at 7.08%. “We’re seeing a little bit of shock. The interest rates have consistently been going up since about May....
