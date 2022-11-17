Paranormal Cirque II visits News Channel 3-12 ahead of opening night

VENTURA, Calif.- A spooky adult paranormal-themed circus trope visited our News Channel 3-12 Morning Team before their opening night.

Held at Ventura County Fairground Paranormal Cirque II will perform their acts until Nov. 20.

If you want to learn more including purchasing your tickets for this limited-time show click here.

Hear more about this event above.

