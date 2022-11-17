ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paranormal Cirque II visits News Channel 3-12 ahead of opening night

By Drew Ascione
 3 days ago
VENTURA, Calif.- A spooky adult paranormal-themed circus trope visited our News Channel 3-12 Morning Team before their opening night.

Held at Ventura County Fairground Paranormal Cirque II will perform their acts until Nov. 20.

If you want to learn more including purchasing your tickets for this limited-time show click here.

Hear more about this event above.

Santa Barbara, CA
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

