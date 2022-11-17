Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift completes clean sweep of 2022 American Music Awards, bringing career total to 40 AMAs
The Swifties came out in force at the 2022 American Music Awards. Taylor Swift came in with six nominations at these fan-voted kudos, and she left with six trophies. She has now won 40 AMAs, extending her record as the most awarded artist of all time. Check out the complete list of winners here. Half of Swift’s wins were announced during the afternoon at an audio pre-show on social media: Favorite Pop Female Artist, Favorite Country Female Artist, and Favorite Country Album for “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Then in prime time she collected Favorite Pop Album — also for “Red (Taylor’s Version)”...
The Sentimental Inspiration Behind Miranda Lambert’s Home Goods Line, Wanda June
Country singer Miranda Lambert's home goods line Wanda June Home is dedicated to and named after her mother and grandmother.
4 things we learned from Mark Wahlberg’s new WSJ interview
The actor's infamous 2:30 a.m. wakeup time has been pushed to 3:30 a.m. Actor and Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg is known for his movie roles as much as his strict fitness routine. But according to a new interview in The Wall Street Journal, Wahlberg, whose family owns the burger chain...
Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years
The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger would return to head the company for two years in a move that surprised the entertainment industry.
