Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Justin Fields Injured During Yet Another Failed Final Drive
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears continued playing the quarterback run card Sunday and got what teams eventually get with this in the NFL. Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury trying to run with the ball on first down during the start of a failed two-minute drill, and once again they came away losers in a last-gasp effort during a 27-24 loss to Atlanta.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
George Pickens Ejected From Bengals Game
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers watched the clock wind down to zero on their seventh loss of the season, wide receiver George Pickens left early. The rookie wide receiver was disqualified after an altercation during an onside kick was a little over 40 seconds left in the ball game. After a frustrating second half, Pickens was involved in a scuffle that included most of both teams on the field, but the rookie was a little more flagrant than the rest of the crowd.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Won’t Return After Suffering Concussion Against Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Bengals are going to be shorthanded for the rest of Sunday's game with the Steelers. Joe Mixon suffered a concussion in the first half and won't return. He had 62 yards from scrimmage in the first half. Samaje Perine will be their No. 1 back and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons DL Ta’Quon Graham Suffers Knee Injury, Carted Off vs. Bears
The Atlanta Falcons have suffered a considerable loss to the defensive line during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Second-year defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham, who's largely played three- and five-technique in Atlanta's 3-4 scheme, was carted off the field with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter. Graham...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Rodgers Trade from Packers to Seahawks? Cowherd ‘Best Take Ever!’
Aaron Rodgers appears to be running out of gas after his legendary run with the Green Bay Packers, but at least one observer apparently thinks he's worth $60 million to play QB in 2023 ... and that it is the Seattle Seahawks who should foot that bill. "It's my best...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Rocky Ride: Sean McVay Says LA ‘Can’t Jump Off Rollercoaster’ After Loss vs. Saints
The past year for the Los Angeles Rams has been a thrilling ride to say the least. An run to Super Bowl LVI saw a fair share of exciting finishes before the Rams fittingly earned the Lombardi Trophy after a game-winning drive in the big game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jacoby Brissett has Taken Flawed Browns Team as Far as He’s Capable
View the original article to see embedded media. Jacoby Brissett completed 68.2 percent of his passes, threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns and it wasn't enough to defeat the Buffalo Bills.. He did everything he could to help the Browns win this game and it wasn't enough to win which is every bit an indictment of the current team in addition to illustrating what the Browns are still missing at the quarterback position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
PICK SIX! Commanders Start Hot vs. Texans, Take Early Lead
The Washington Commanders are picking up right where they left off last week. The Commanders are on the board first after cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills on the game's second drive. Here's a look at the interception ... It's Fuller's first interception of the season....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best Bet: Jamaal Williams Will Lead Detroit Lions’ Offense
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams is one of the leaders of a young NFL roster seeking to turn around their fortunes. When times have been tough, the veteran running back has shared stories with the team and has been willing to discuss with a player the importance of rebounding after a subpar practice.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Fly Back on Track in Win vs. Bears
The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are back in the win column after a crucial 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears (3-8) Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons took a three-point lead on a Younghoe Koo field goal with less than two minutes to go before the Bears had one last chance to tie or win the game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Live Updates: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears Tied 7-7 First Quarter
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) face the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a crucial November game that could dictate whether or not Arthur Smith's team has a track to the playoffs. The Falcons look to limit Bears quarterback Justin Fields, one of the hottest players in the league the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings Sign Nick Muse to Active Roster, Waive Benton Whitley, Elevate Tay Gowan
The Vikings made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Muse, a seventh-round pick in this year's draft, had spent his rookie season on the practice squad, up to this point. After being elevated against the Bears, Commanders, and Bills, he had to be signed to the roster to be available for future games since three is the maximum number of times you can elevate a player. Muse is an athletic developmental tight end who has only played on special teams this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em for Week 11
The New Orleans Saints offense has underwhelmed the past two weeks, making fantasy football much more problematic when it involves the Black and Gold. Outside of Juwan Johnson, who only a few have rostered, and Chris Olave, there hasn't been consistency in Saints fantasy players of late. The playoff push...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Leaves Cowboys Game With Concussion
For the second consecutive week, Vikings star left tackle Christian Darrisaw has left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Darrisaw left Sunday's game against the Cowboys in the second quarter, having already given up his first two sacks of the season. This comes one week after Darrisaw left the game against the Bills with a concussion. The second-year left tackle was able to clear the concussion protocols this week in order to play in this game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting Blake Corum
The Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 and ranked third in the College Football Playoff standings. There is no secret to their offensive recipe, as the team relies on the legs of Blake Corum to churn out yards and create big plays. Before the all-important matchup with Ohio State next weekend, Michigan...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Skid Continues In Road Loss To Saints
Looking for redemption, the Los Angeles Saints traveled to the Big Easy to take on a floundering New Orleans Saints team at the Super Dome on Sunday. And after leading at halftime, they seemed to be well on their way to doing so. However, for the third time this season,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Insider Shares Unique Stat Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. They're hoping to get revenge after losing to their division rivals 23-20 in Week 1. The Steelers' offense has struggled for most of the season. NFL insider Field Yates shared an interesting stat about Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh offense during his appearance on the Bengals Booth Podcast.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception vs Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- If you missed it live, get ready for your jaw to drop. Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt pulled off an interception during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals that you'd never believe. Watt tipped a pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys BREAKING: Anthony Barr OUT at Vikings; How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Dallas Cowboys travel north to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. It's a matchup between two NFC powerhouses as well as two top NFL receivers who just happen to come from the same draft class. Minnesota's Justin Jefferson and Dallas' CeeDee Lamb...
Comments / 0