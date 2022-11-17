Wiz Khalifa has revealed the reasoning behind his decision to stop wearing large amounts of jewelry, pointing to his own personal maturation, as well as the shiny trinkets marking people as a target for robbery or worse. While on DJ Whoo Kid’s Whoo’s House podcast, the Pittsburgh native expressed the lack of importance he places on being iced-out at this time in his life, advising that it’s okay to not have the largest piece of jewelry to validate one’s worth.More from VIBE.comCoolio's Ashes To Be Encased In Jewelry, Worn By Family MembersBig Sean Re-Issues 'Detroit' For Its 10-Year AnniversaryGucci Mane...

