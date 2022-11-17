Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Aaron Carter’s Manager Reveals What ‘Broke’ Him: 'It Was A Nightmare'
Aaron Carter's manager is opening up about what "broke down" the late pop star. Taylor Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, tells Page Six that cyberbullying "was like a nightmare" for Aaron. "It was nonstop. It was so relentless and, yeah, it did a number on him," he said.
Wiz Khalifa Explains The Dangers Of Rappers Wearing Excessive Jewelry
Wiz Khalifa has revealed the reasoning behind his decision to stop wearing large amounts of jewelry, pointing to his own personal maturation, as well as the shiny trinkets marking people as a target for robbery or worse. While on DJ Whoo Kid’s Whoo’s House podcast, the Pittsburgh native expressed the lack of importance he places on being iced-out at this time in his life, advising that it’s okay to not have the largest piece of jewelry to validate one’s worth.More from VIBE.comCoolio's Ashes To Be Encased In Jewelry, Worn By Family MembersBig Sean Re-Issues 'Detroit' For Its 10-Year AnniversaryGucci Mane...
Gwen Stefani Goes Retro in ’60s-Inspired Yellow Dress With Beehive Hairstyle & Knee-High Boots on ‘The Voice’
Gwen Stefani pulled a retro look for the last episode of NBC’s “The Voice.” The broadcast, which aired yesterday, saw the top 13 contestants perform live for the coaches. Stefani wore a ’60s-inspired outfit, with a coordinating hairstyle and knee-high boots. Channeling the likes of Twiggy and Brigitte Bardot, Stefani’s on-stage ensemble was comprised of a mod-era yellow midi dress with a high mock neck made of silky black fabric. The nostalgic garment also featured gathered trim that lined the open-back detail. Keeping it in the ’60s, the “Rich Girl” singer chose a beehive hairstyle to complete her look. When it came...
Britney Spears And Elton John Drop Acoustic "Hold Me Closer"
Elton John and Britney Spears unveiled an acoustic version of their track “Hold Me Closer” this Friday. The superstar pop duo released a music video along with their acoustic track, featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen performing a stunning ice skating routine that he choreographed specifically for the song.
Camila Cabello Makes Surprise Appearance At BLACKPINK Show
Camila Cabello made a surprise appearance at BLACKPINK's recent sold-out show in Los Angeles. The show took place on Saturday, November 19th, at LA's Banc of California Stadium. At a certain point in the show, the former Fifth Harmony member came out to join Jisoo for a performance of the song "Liar" from her 2019 album Romance.
