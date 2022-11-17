ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop smart deals at Walmart's Black Friday 2022 sale on Apple, Keurig and Yankee Candle

By Elsie Boskamp, Daniel Donabedian and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Shop the best Walmart Black Friday deals for big savings on home, tech and fashion must-haves. Reviewed

We're getting closer and closer to Black Friday 2022 , but some of the best deals of the season are already here! Whether you're looking for compact earbuds , cozy furniture or anything in between, Walmart has you covered with top-quality products at wallet-friendly prices. Get ready to score all your home essentials at at amazing prices with the Walmart Black Friday 2022 sale.

Shop the Walmart Black Friday sale

The superstore has a wide array of early Black Friday deals on Apple , Hamilton Beach and Vizio products, so there are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of.

To get the most out of Walmart's Black Friday sale, sign up for Walmart+ and get exclusive access to the superstore's early Black Friday deals . As a Walmart+ member you'll get first dibs on best-selling doorbuster deals and get early access to new markdowns at 12 p.m. EST on Monday, November 21 . Many of the most popular products of the year are hard to come by, so a Walmart+ membership could be your best bet at getting your hands on top-notch items before stock sells out.

Sign up for Walmart+

Black Friday gaming deals: Game on with the best Black Friday 2022 PlayStation deals at Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy

Amazon Black Friday sale: Score deals on Bowflex, All-Clad, Bissell and HP

Need gift ideas for her? These beauty gifts are on mega-sale before Black Friday—here's what to shop

The 10 best Black Friday Walmart sales to shop today

Walmart has a plethora of Black Friday deals on robot vacuums, candles, earbuds and more. Apple/JBL/Eufy/Yankee Candle/Walmart/Reviewed

Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are plenty of Black Friday savings you can shop today. Enjoy markdowns on Apple, Yankee Candle and Vizio products today with these limited-time deals.

  1. Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Original Large Jar Scented Candle for $10 (Save $10.87)
  2. JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59 (Save $40)
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for $69 (Save $80)
  4. Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95)
  5. Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $119 (Save $180.99)
  6. Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Shoulder Tote Handbag from $137.98 (Save $369 to $420.02)
  7. Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case for $159 (Save $55)
  8. Costway SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill for $279.99 (Save $60)
  9. Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)
  10. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS for $349 (Save $50)

Shop at Walmart

TV deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

The TCL 4-Series is a dependable TV and it can be yours for $40 off at Walmart in time for Black Friday. Reviewed / Michael Desjardin

►More: Shop the best early Black Friday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more

Home deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Keep your home fresh with this Shark Navigator vacuum on sale at Walmart ahead of Black Friday. Shark/Walmart/Reviewed

Furniture deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

These Hillsdale Lancaster nightstands are one of many stylish furniture pieces on sale at Walmart for Black Friday. Hillsdale/Walmart/Reviewed

►More: Shop the best Black Friday furniture deals at Wayfair, Target, Amazon, Macy's and West Elm

Kitchen deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

The Keurig K Duo is a 2-in-1 coffee maker on sale at Walmart in time for Black Friday. Keurig

Laptop and tech deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

The Apple Watch is an excellent smart companion for tech junkies and it's on sale at Walmart for $50 off in honor of Black Friday. Reviewed / Josh Centers

More: 20+ Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop this holiday season

Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Add some outstanding style to your closet this holiday with these Walmart Black Friday deals. Michael Kors/Walmart/Reviewed

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25 . Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 . Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday sales start at Walmart?

Early Black Friday sales are already live at Walmart. The retailer's Black Friday Deals for Days sale officially went live for all shoppers on Monday, November 7 and includes doorbuster deals on laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, toys and more. Walmart just dropped even more early holiday deals back on Monday, November 14 .

The next lineup of Walmart Black Friday discounts is set to drop on Monday, November 21 , and Walmart+ members will get seven hours of exclusive early access to the sales. Not a Walmart+ member yet? Sign up now to take advantage of the best discounts seven hours before other shoppers.

What is Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale?

Monday, November 7 , marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event features discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals went live on Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in-person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts hit shelves Wednesday, November 16 .

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com , Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

What are Walmart's Black Friday sales?

Walmart's Black Friday sale typically has many of the best tech, home and kitchen products of the year at some of the best prices on the web . This year, we're expecting exceptional holiday deals on smart tech, countertop appliances and TVs. Today, you can already shop early Black Friday deals across all categories. As we approach Black Friday proper, on Friday, November 25 , the savings will only get sweeter. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Walmart sales and Black Friday 2022 deals .

Should I shop Black Friday deals at Walmart?

Definitely! Over the next few weeks, the retailer will likely drop huge price cuts leading up to Black Friday 2022 , which takes place on Friday, November 25 . Walmart's early Black Friday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.

How long do Walmart sales last?

Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Some Walmart deals , however, sell out quickly, so you may only have a few hours to scoop up the savings. If you want the best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+ , the retailer's premium subscription service. Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan , offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

The best part? When you sign up for Walmart+ today you can get exclusive early access to the retailer's Black Friday deals! Walmart+ members can shop Black Friday doorbuster deals a whopping seven hours earlier than other shoppers.

Sign up for Walmart+

What should I buy at Walmart's Black Friday sale?

From Black Friday 2022 deals and beyond, Walmart has you covered with its wide range of affordable products. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday deals on must-have tech, furniture, TVs, kitchen equipment, cleaning items and so much more. Even if you're unsure of what to look for during the biggest shopping holiday of the year, Walmart has savings across all categories to make your decision a little easier.

Shop at Walmart

