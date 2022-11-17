Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Eater
Where to Watch the World Cup in Miami, 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 20, meaning fans of soccer (or futbol, to be accurate) are getting ready to scream “gooooaaaal!” with every point scored. Taking place in Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to serve as host, and at the end of the calendar year, as opposed to the usual summer months, 32 teams will battle it out through December 18, where only one will walk away with the coveted gold trophy. Below are the top spots to catch all the action.
Eater
A Huge HQ for Levantine Cafe Yellow — With a Cocktail Bar Up Top — Is Coming to Union Market
Michelin-starred chef Michael Rafidi will bring not one, but two, exciting new Levantine ventures to the booming Union Market district next summer. After wowing Navy Yard with za’atar-dusted pastries for nearly three years at his all-day cafe Yellow, Rafidi will plant a 4,000-square-foot flagship, test kitchen, and wood-fired grill on the ground floor of an old meatpacking warehouse (417-419 Morse Street NE).
Today at the World Cup: England wait for answers while Bale is raring to go
The World Cup gets into full swing on Monday with three games on the tournament’s second day and England and Wales among the teams to feature.After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar 2022 finally began on Sunday with defeat for the host nation after a glitzy opening ceremony.Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman and South Korean pop singer Jung Kook were the star attractions as the tournament was opened amid great fanfare, but the party fell flat for Qatar when the football started with the host nation beaten 2-0 by a far superior Ecuador side.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events...
Morgan Freeman criticised for opening Fifa World Cup ceremony in Qatar
Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
Eater
Ramen, Doughnuts, and Gin Cocktails Are the Latest Additions to the Strip’s New Food Hall
Three spots have signed up to join the newest food hall on the Las Vegas Strip. The Proper Eats Food Hall at the Aria Resort and Casino, which opens in December, has added a Laughing Buddha ramen spot, an Easy Donuts, and Proper Bar to its lineup. Previously, it announced that it will house the first Seoul Bird outside of London, the only Wexler’s Deli outside of Los Angeles, and Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki.
Eater
Casements’ Whiskey-Soaked Advent Calendar Is a Must-Have for San Francisco Cocktail Lovers
If you aren’t quite ready for the onslaught of holiday cheer this year, Mission bar Casements is preparing an Advent calendar to get you into the spirit. The cheerful-looking Advent calendar is filled with an assortment of boozy surprises to open each day until Christmas. As is appropriate for...
Eater
Wildly Popular New York City Import Avra Estiatorio Debuts in Sunny Isles
Arguably one of New York’s most successful restaurants has unveiled its first Florida location. Avra Estiatorio, which originally debuted in New York City nearly 22 years ago and has since expanded to larger locations in both Manhattan and Beverly Hills, has debuted its chic Greek dining room in the Estates at Acqualina.
Eater
STK Opens One Big Mother of a Chophouse in the Arts District
STK Steakhouse is looking to make a big splash in Big D. The chain, with 24 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in North America, Europe, andAsia, including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago, opened one of its largest properties in Dallas this month. It’s so huge that it...
Eater
What to Know About Grand Fir Brewing Before You Go
In 2017, Top Chef alumnus Doug Adams was judging a shandy competition in the Taqueria Nueve space when he met Whitney Burnside. Burnside, a trailblazing brewer who began her career in the culinary world, went on a few dates with Adams before he told her he was going to marry her. “She said, ‘That’s super creepy,’” Adams recalls, with a laugh.
