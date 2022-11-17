ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Where to Watch the World Cup in Miami, 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 20, meaning fans of soccer (or futbol, to be accurate) are getting ready to scream “gooooaaaal!” with every point scored. Taking place in Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to serve as host, and at the end of the calendar year, as opposed to the usual summer months, 32 teams will battle it out through December 18, where only one will walk away with the coveted gold trophy. Below are the top spots to catch all the action.
MIAMI, FL
Eater

A Huge HQ for Levantine Cafe Yellow — With a Cocktail Bar Up Top — Is Coming to Union Market

Michelin-starred chef Michael Rafidi will bring not one, but two, exciting new Levantine ventures to the booming Union Market district next summer. After wowing Navy Yard with za’atar-dusted pastries for nearly three years at his all-day cafe Yellow, Rafidi will plant a 4,000-square-foot flagship, test kitchen, and wood-fired grill on the ground floor of an old meatpacking warehouse (417-419 Morse Street NE).
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: England wait for answers while Bale is raring to go

The World Cup gets into full swing on Monday with three games on the tournament’s second day and England and Wales among the teams to feature.After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar 2022 finally began on Sunday with defeat for the host nation after a glitzy opening ceremony.Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman and South Korean pop singer Jung Kook were the star attractions as the tournament was opened amid great fanfare, but the party fell flat for Qatar when the football started with the host nation beaten 2-0 by a far superior Ecuador side.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events...
The Independent

Morgan Freeman criticised for opening Fifa World Cup ceremony in Qatar

Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
Eater

Ramen, Doughnuts, and Gin Cocktails Are the Latest Additions to the Strip’s New Food Hall

Three spots have signed up to join the newest food hall on the Las Vegas Strip. The Proper Eats Food Hall at the Aria Resort and Casino, which opens in December, has added a Laughing Buddha ramen spot, an Easy Donuts, and Proper Bar to its lineup. Previously, it announced that it will house the first Seoul Bird outside of London, the only Wexler’s Deli outside of Los Angeles, and Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

STK Opens One Big Mother of a Chophouse in the Arts District

STK Steakhouse is looking to make a big splash in Big D. The chain, with 24 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in North America, Europe, andAsia, including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago, opened one of its largest properties in Dallas this month. It’s so huge that it...
DALLAS, TX
Eater

What to Know About Grand Fir Brewing Before You Go

In 2017, Top Chef alumnus Doug Adams was judging a shandy competition in the Taqueria Nueve space when he met Whitney Burnside. Burnside, a trailblazing brewer who began her career in the culinary world, went on a few dates with Adams before he told her he was going to marry her. “She said, ‘That’s super creepy,’” Adams recalls, with a laugh.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy