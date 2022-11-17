ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Third man accused in Young Dolph's death pleads not guilty to murder and conspiracy charges

By Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man who prosecutors said solicited the killing of rapper Young Dolph pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and first-degree murder charges Thursday morning and prosecutors added a charge to the case against two men already in custody.

Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted a week ago on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges. He is the third person to be charged in the shooting .

Assistant district attorney for Shelby County, Tennessee, Paul Hagerman said Thursday that a conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge has been added in the case against two men previously arrested.

In a newsletter sent out Wednesday, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said: "We allege that this individual (Govan) solicited the murder and put it in motion. We will continue to seek justice in this killing.”

The court appearance took place exactly a year after Young Dolph's death . Dolph, whose birth name is Adolph Thornton, Jr., was shot and killed inside Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis, Tennessee Nov . 17, 2021. He was 36 years old.

Young Dolph talks to a room of student athletes, faculty and alumni Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Hamilton High School in Memphis. After sharing motivational messages and answering questions, Young Dolph, an alum of Hamilton High School, made a donation of $25,000 to the school's athletic account. Max Gersh / The Commercial Appeal

Who has been arrested in connection to Young Dolph's death?

In January 2022, two men were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been indicted on first-degree murder, attempted-first degree murder, weapons charges and theft charges. They were also charged Thursday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Memphis Police told The Commercial Appeal, part of the USA TODAY Network, the investigation into the killing is ongoing .

Young Dolph investigation: Everything we know about the case a year after Memphis rapper's death

A year later: Makeda's Cookies reopens flagship location after being closed since Young Dolph's death

The Commercial Appeal received two of the three pages of Govan's indictment Monday, the missing one being the conspiracy charge. Mulroy did not comment about the case specifically, but said it is standard practice to not release an indictment to the public if someone named is not in custody. Mulroy did not say whether or not that is the reason the indictment has not been made publicly available.

Govan's murder charges are both dated Nov. 17, 2021 — the date of Thornton's death — but the conspiracy charge, which remains lightly shrouded in secrecy by prosecutors, dates back to June 1, 2021. No affidavit was created since he was indicted by a grand jury without having an appearance in Shelby County's general sessions court.

After the court appearance, Hagerman told reporters that the June 1 date is when prosecutors believe the plot to kill Young Dolph was hatched.

Hernadez Govan, the third man accused of murdering Young Dolph, reads a document with his lawyer, William Massey at his hearing at Shelby County Criminal Justice Center on Nov. 17, 2022 in Memphis, TN. Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal

What was the motive for the shooting?

The motive for the shooting has been an ongoing question in the case, with Hagerman saying he understands the interest in it, but standing firm that he could not talk about it.

"I know that you all are wanting details, you're wanting facts and answers to some of these mysteries and things like that," he said Thursday. "Even if we knew [motive], we couldn't tell you as a matter of ethics and our requirements under the law. We have to confine ourselves to what's been made public. Right now we have three defendants, an indictment — conspiracy to commit murder and murder — and that's really about all we can say."

Hernandez Govan's history

This is not Govan's first time in court, with charges ranging from drug offenses to aggravated assault.

His daughter, 25-year-old Destinee Govan was killed in the uptown neighborhood of Houston in late September 2022. Destinee Govan was a Memphis-born rapper known as Lotta Cash Desto. Her career as a hip-hop artist was boosted by Lil Uzi Vert, another artist out of Philadelphia who signed her.

Govan will be back in court December 16 for a report date, and then is likely to have appearances coincide with Johnson and Smith from that point on.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Third man accused in Young Dolph's death pleads not guilty to murder and conspiracy charges

