ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC-UCLA and Oregon-Utah showdowns highlight expert picks for Week 12 in college football

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

It's pretty rare when all the attention of a college football weekend is on the Pac-12. That's the case Saturday in Week 12 of the season with four teams still alive to make the league's championship game – and there's an informal semifinal matchup between the quartet.

No. 6 Southern California is the highest-ranked team in the conference and is the lone representative left in the College Football Playoff race. The Trojans, who are one win in front of No. 10 Utah and No. 13 Oregon at the top of the standings, travel to No. 16 UCLA for their final Pac-12 game. A win ensures a spot in the championship game and also keeps alive hopes of reaching the semifinals. The Bruins won't be receptive hosts, however, and would have the inside track on the championship game if they win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4yzX_0jEYGvOh00
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs the ball against the Southern California defense during their 2021 game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Richard Mackson, USA TODAY Sports

That's because Utah and Oregon will start their game 2½ hours later, and someone has to lose. The Utes beat the Ducks twice in dominant fashion last season, but neither of those games were in Autzen Stadium. The Utes have won four in a row, including a defeat of USC, since losing to UCLA. The Ducks are off a home loss to Washington that ended their playoff hopes.

QB RANKINGS: One star is rising fast among Heisman candidates

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers of latest playoff rankings

MUCH SADNESS: As Virginia mourns players killed, questions remain

BOWL PROJECTIONS: Why Clemson is in best shape for playoff spot

There are no other games involving ranked opponents, but that doesn't mean there are no other games of interest for teams in the playoff race.

Could No. 1 Georgia possibly fall at Kentucky? No. 3 Michigan faces a potentially tricky matchup against Illinois, one week before the Wolverines face No. 2 Ohio State. No. 4 TCU pays a visit to Baylor hoping to keep its unbeaten record and avoid the kind of loss that would spoil its possibility of reaching the semifinals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USC-UCLA and Oregon-Utah showdowns highlight expert picks for Week 12 in college football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite

The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach

Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

SEC Program's Home Crowd After Halftime Is Embarrassing

The Texas A&M Aggies' 2022 season has been an overwhelming embarrassment. That embarrassment continued in a big way on Saturday afternoon. After notching just a 10-3 halftime lead over UMass in College Station, the crowd at Kyle Field almost completely cleared out of the stadium. The SEC program had almost...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Major Lane Kiffin Rumor Floated Amid Ole Miss Blowout Loss

After last weekend's heartbreaking loss to Alabama, Lane Kiffin's team let go of the rope this Saturday against Arkansas. Ole Miss finds itself down 42-6 with good chunk of the second half still left to play, and many are beginning to speculate that Kiffin is already looking for his next job.
OXFORD, MS
The Comeback

College Football world reacts to USC’s epic win over UCLA

Early in Saturday’s game against No. 16 UCLA, it looked like USC’s College Football Playoff hopes would vanish, much as Tennessee’s did. The No. 7 Trojans trailed their crosstown rivals by two touchdowns after a quarter. But quarterback Caleb Williams led USC to a 48-45 come-from-behind win. UCLA scored a touchdown with 6:38 remaining. The Read more... The post College Football world reacts to USC’s epic win over UCLA appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

College football Week 12: USC defeats UCLA; Oregon leading Utah

Week 12 of the college football season has featured several exciting matchups, and there's still more where that came from as things wind down Saturday evening. Currently, No. 10 Utah is attempting to beat No. 12 Oregon for the third time in the last two seasons in a rematch of last year's Pac-12 Championship Game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

No. 7 USC holds off UCLA to secure spot in Pac-12 title game, possibly much more

PASADENA, Calif. — Twice before in his career, Lincoln Riley arrived at the Rose Bowl harboring championship aspirations and a Heisman Trophy finalist behind center. Experiencing the chilly air beneath the San Gabriel Mountains for the first time in cardinal and gold against the crosstown rivals that call the revered venue home, Riley did so for a third time on Saturday night as No. 7 USC outlasted No. 16 UCLA to punch the program’s ticket to the Pac-12 title game in two weeks and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

683K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy